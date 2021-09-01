Spotted: Orbea Riders Are on a New Rallon Frame at the Loudenville EWS

The Orbea Fox Enduro team has turned up to the Loudenville EWS with what looks to be a new Rallon enduro frame.
So far we've seen that Damien Oton, Laura Charles and Vid Persak are all riding the bike that is splattered in black and white camo. The paint is designed to obscure the design of a frame but, more often than not, draws attention to it.
The current generation Rallon frame was released in June 2017
and then updated in 2019 with the Rally On Linkage
that added 10mm of travel as well as increased progression and sensitivity. Two years on from that, it seems Orbea has decided to update the bike again, although from the photos we have it looks more like a case of evolving the current design as opposed to a complete overhaul.
It looks like the asymmetric design of the frame remains, but we suspect there have been some changes made to the linkage as the link that connects the seat stay to the seat tube now appears to be solid where previously it had a hole in it. On the front triangle, it looks like there might have been some changes made to the headtube area as well but it's hard to tell based on the cleverly composed social media shots. A GMBN Tech Instagram post
also reveals that there’s storage in the downtube and a neat tool that’s integrated into one of the links.
We've reached out to Orbea for more info and have our photographers on the ground attempting to get some clearer, side-on shots of the bike. We'll update this article as new information becomes available.
