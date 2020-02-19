Video: Phil Atwill Teases New Carbon Cube Downhill Bike at Pre-Season Testing in San Remo

Feb 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Phil Atwill has posted an Instagram video of himself jibbing on a new Cube downhill bike. Last year, the Cube Global Squad team were riding on aluminium Two15 HPA 29 frames but this looks to be a carbon front end with a remodeled shape.

The straight tubes of the previous bike are replaced with a swooping frame that looks to have a chunkier headtube junction, lower standover and a remodeled seat tower area. The shock's piggyback is facing backwards towards the seat tube, similar to their aluminium design, but now there's an un-interrupted seat tube all the way to the bottom bracket. The linkage remains a Horst pivot rocker link design but we would guess that modifications have been made to the kinematics as Phil is running a coil shock, whereas he ran an air shock for all of last year. The rear triangle remains aluminum

The last bike was a dedicated 29"/29" bike but we wouldn't be surprised if there isn't at least the option to run this as a mullet set up too... because 2020.

Phil's 2019 bike shot in Maribor by Dan Griffiths
Screenshot from Phil's Instagram

Here are the best screengrabs we could get from the video.


Plus a video posted by the team:


We reached out to Cube for any further information and while they couldn't give us too many specific details, they did say this bike has been in development for more than a year and is built on the knowledge gained in the past 3 years of World Cup racing. The whole team will apparently be racing this bike in Lousa and it should be on sale to the public for next year, although a date is not yet confirmed.

