Spotted: Pivot's New Firebird Race Bike - Val Di Fassa EWS

Jun 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

A new Pivot Firebird has been spotted under the Pivot Factory Team racers at the EWS race in Val di Fassa.

The Firebird is the longest travel enduro bike in Pivot's stable with the current version boasting 162mm of travel and 29" wheels. However, it also hasn't been updated since 2018 and is one of the few remaining Pivot bikes to not receive the updated DW Link position.

In the past couple of years, we've seen the Trail 429, Mach 6 and Switchblade updated to have a vertical shock orientation and the Firebird will be going in the same direction. This has allowed Pivot to shed weight on its other bikes and crucially also means a bottle can be fitted.


The change in shock orientation has also changed the kinematic of the other Pivot bikes to offer more small bump compliance and greater ramp-up, and we expect the change to the Firebird to have the same effect. The Switchblade and Mach 6 both now have enough progression to run a a coil shock, so we'll wait and see if that carries over to the Firebird too.

Other changes we're expecting would include some geometry tweaks and maybe an adjustment in travel alongside Pivot's design hallmarks such as size-specific tubing and Super Boost Plus spacing.

Pivot also released the following two clips that hint at what we're looking at:


We've reached out to Pivot for more information and will update this story when we have it.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Enduro Bikes Pivot Pivot Firebird Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
90812 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
82301 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
72915 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
62653 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56316 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
43710 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
43616 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
39471 views

13 Comments

  • 6 0
 The traffic cone! Still no official release even after the teaser video this week AND the follow up teaser video. Mucho teaso.
  • 2 0
 You can get almost a better look at it with screenshots from the raw footage....c'mon PB, you're better than this! We know you have pics of the full side view.
  • 2 0
 The real news story is that prototype radon in the background of the first image.
  • 1 0
 I like how people get back for Pinkbike for posting spyshots when people choose to wear Pivot jerseys while riding an unreleased bike.
  • 2 0
 Pivot is on my radar they have been making great looking bikes for a while now
  • 1 0
 Those don't look like production Shimano brake rotors either. But they definitely do look like a Shimano product.
  • 2 0
 How bout those tires tho....
  • 2 0
 It has a cup holder!
  • 1 0
 I hope they release it in a different colour
  • 1 0
 Interesting that it's neither a high pivot or a mullet.
  • 1 0
 Well the forks match , can’t say that too often.
  • 1 3
 Looks like a...Yeti?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009594
Mobile Version of Website