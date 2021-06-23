Spotted: Pivot's New Firebird Race Bike - Val Di Fassa EWS

A new Pivot Firebird has been spotted under the Pivot Factory Team racers at the EWS race in Val di Fassa.
The Firebird is the longest travel enduro bike in Pivot's stable with the current version boasting 162mm of travel and 29" wheels. However, it also hasn't been updated since 2018
and is one of the few remaining Pivot bikes to not receive the updated DW Link position.
In the past couple of years, we've seen the Trail 429
, Mach 6
and Switchblade
updated to have a vertical shock orientation and the Firebird will be going in the same direction. This has allowed Pivot to shed weight on its other bikes and crucially also means a bottle can be fitted.
The change in shock orientation has also changed the kinematic of the other Pivot bikes to offer more small bump compliance and greater ramp-up, and we expect the change to the Firebird to have the same effect. The Switchblade and Mach 6 both now have enough progression to run a a coil shock, so we'll wait and see if that carries over to the Firebird too.
Other changes we're expecting would include some geometry tweaks and maybe an adjustment in travel alongside Pivot's design hallmarks such as size-specific tubing and Super Boost Plus spacing.
Pivot also released the following two clips that hint at what we're looking at:
We've reached out to Pivot for more information and will update this story when we have it.
