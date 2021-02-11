Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat

Feb 11, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

In an evening scroll through Instagram, we see that Pole's founder, Leo Kokkonen, is doing some huck to flat testing on what appears to be an eMTB. According to his post, their new shop floor feels solid.

It's hard to tell from the clip but it looks like the bike uses a different suspension design and elevated chainstays. Check out the video below and let the rumors and speculation fly.

bigquotesFeels solid.Leo Kokkonen

Our resident huck to flat expert, Jason Lucas, has already volunteered to put the machine through its paces saying, "let me know when and where it needs to be hucked."




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Spotted Pole Bicycles Leo Kokkonen


19 Comments

  • 36 0
 Wow! This is breaking news
  • 20 6
 Just when I thought pole couldn’t be any more un-likable. They go make an e-bike
  • 19 10
 ... and totally redeem themselves!
  • 4 1
 @cuban-b: how in the world can people be downvoting a dumb and dumber line?!?!! well done.
  • 11 0
 No chainstays were harmed in the making of this film
  • 10 0
 The pre-production prototype was accidentally shipped with a production rear end.
  • 10 0
 Not much of a huck
  • 9 1
 This is actually the one and only quality control test. Ship ‘me!
  • 5 0
 Doesn't look like he pulled too hard on the e-break
  • 5 0
 Nice. The floor is tested and is solid. How'd the bike do?
  • 5 1
 Oh this comment section is gonna a be awesome!
  • 4 0
 making sure pinkbike wont break it
  • 4 1
 e broke
  • 7 6
 Well, they had the suspension set up, so it wouldn't bottom out which is good. Hint, hint, PB. Razz
  • 2 0
 you didn't get pitted. not a huck
  • 3 1
 Is it me or does that look a lot like the Forestal?
  • 2 0
 not going to last long without a chain stay
  • 2 0
 JASON LUCAS - Huck to flat expert.
  • 1 1
 Naild react suspension...

