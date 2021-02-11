Spotted: Pole eMTB Prototype Gets Hucked to Flat

Feels solid. — Leo Kokkonen

In an evening scroll through Instagram, we see that Pole's founder, Leo Kokkonen, is doing some huck to flat testing on what appears to be an eMTB. According to his post, their new shop floor feels solid.It's hard to tell from the clip but it looks like the bike uses a different suspension design and elevated chainstays. Check out the video below and let the rumors and speculation fly.Our resident huck to flat expert, Jason Lucas, has already volunteered to put the machine through its paces saying,