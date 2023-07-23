Spotted: Privateer's Prototype 161 Enduro Bike

Our Spotted articles are usually more accurate than people give us credit for. It's not all staged or planned, and more often than not it's a friend of Pinkbike or a regular user just firing their iPhone from the hip at their local trails. In this instance, though I have to admit things are a little more contrived. But hey, it's a new bike, it's exciting, and I couldn't resist snagging some photos of Fergus Ryan's new bike. He was even kind enough to tell me a little bit about it.
Much like the previous model
, the bike sports 161 mm of rear travel paired with a 170 mm fork. However, the layout is slightly different. Although it's still a four-bar, the rear pivot is now on the end of the chainstay as it joins the seat stay. Not only does this look cleaner, but it could also help declutter the design and make tuning the suspension slightly more simple.
Fergus has been riding this bike for around six months, both on a test trip to Portugal as well as on his home trails of the Forest of Dean. The bike is meant to be an evolution of what the 161 is, and there are a few tweaks. Interestingly, the bike actually becomes slightly slacker in the seat tube angle. The current bike has an effective angle of 80 degrees, which can be great when crawling up the steepest fire roads but for more undulating climbs it can put too much weight in the rider's hands and shoulders. Fergus was shy about giving reach figures, but I do wonder if this approach will see the reach reduced slightly too to keep the effective top tube in range.
The bike has a markedly different rocker, too. It's far stouter. An aim for the new bike was to have a more supportive midstroke. One way to achieve this could quite simply be to reduce the mechanical advantage the rear wheel has over the shock by decreasing the leverage of the rocker. On the prototype, there are two lower shock mount positions however the forward mount, the one not being used on this bike, won't be present in the production bike.
There are flip chips where the stay joins the rocker to accommodate both wheel sizes. You can also see an adjustable dropout on the rear to offer around 10 mm of chainstay length change, although I suspect this system could be hard to incorporate with SRAM's T-Type direct mount. Although it's pure speculation on my part, I can imagine a world where you can buy at least the drive-side stay separately to accommodate the SRAM system.
Fergus is 5' 10" and rides what will be a size medium. The bike will see more refinements over time but this is a good indication of what the production bike will be. There is also a strong suggestion that there will be a shorter travel platform just as there is now with the 141.
I actually think this looks great. The current bike has been reviewed pretty well, so I’m curious what other stuff they’re trying to do with this beyond the increased midstroke, as it’s not like the current model is really outdated at the moment.
I’d love to see the chainstay length dropouts stick around.