Spotted: Prototype 2-Piston TRP Brakes & Electronic Ohlins Shock - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

It's an Olympic year, which means we're seeing even more new products than usual roll out ahead of the big event. After all, it's tough to beat potentially being able to add 'gold medal winning' to a list of a product's features.
At the Nove Mesto XC World Cup last weekend a new set of TRP brake were seen on several rider's bikes, a two piston option that's not currently in the brand's catalog. TRP have been making a significant push in recent years to expand their higher end MTB offerings on both the brake and drivetrain front, and their brakes are now a regular sight on the bikes of World Cup DH riders.
Anyway, here are more photos of the Ohlins shock on the BMC MTB Team Instagram.
www.instagram.com/p/C7bXtHotOrk