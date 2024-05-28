Spotted: Prototype 2-Piston TRP Brakes & Electronic Ohlins Shock - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

TRP's levers tend to be a little longer with a more pronounced hook on the end compared to other brands, and that looks like it's still the case here.

Two pistons means a smaller, lighter caliper and pads.

No word from TRP when the brakes will be released, but they do look very close to a finished product. It also looks like Manitou may have a new XC fork in the works as well.

The reservoir body sits closer to parallel to the bars, which helps keep the housing looking tidy when dealing with thru-headset routing.

Ohlins recently filed a patent for an electronic suspension system , and we've seen them experimenting with electronics on the DH side, so it's not entirely surprising to see it appear in the XC world. The battery tucks in nicely between the forward shock mount, and it looks like the fork is wired to the same unit. The bike was whisked away before our photographer could get any more information, but I'd imagine that the system is designed to react automatically to impacts, firming up on smoother sections and softening up on the rougher bits.

It's an Olympic year, which means we're seeing even more new products than usual roll out ahead of the big event. After all, it's tough to beat potentially being able to add 'gold medal winning' to a list of a product's features.At the Nove Mesto XC World Cup last weekend a new set of TRP brake were seen on several rider's bikes, a two piston option that's not currently in the brand's catalog. TRP have been making a significant push in recent years to expand their higher end MTB offerings on both the brake and drivetrain front, and their brakes are now a regular sight on the bikes of World Cup DH riders.