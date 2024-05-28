Spotted: Prototype 2-Piston TRP Brakes & Electronic Ohlins Shock - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

May 28, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
It's an Olympic year, which means we're seeing even more new products than usual roll out ahead of the big event. After all, it's tough to beat potentially being able to add 'gold medal winning' to a list of a product's features.

At the Nove Mesto XC World Cup last weekend a new set of TRP brake were seen on several rider's bikes, a two piston option that's not currently in the brand's catalog. TRP have been making a significant push in recent years to expand their higher end MTB offerings on both the brake and drivetrain front, and their brakes are now a regular sight on the bikes of World Cup DH riders.

photo
TRP's levers tend to be a little longer with a more pronounced hook on the end compared to other brands, and that looks like it's still the case here.

photo
Two pistons means a smaller, lighter caliper and pads.

photo
No word from TRP when the brakes will be released, but they do look very close to a finished product. It also looks like Manitou may have a new XC fork in the works as well.

photo
The reservoir body sits closer to parallel to the bars, which helps keep the housing looking tidy when dealing with thru-headset routing.

photo
Ohlins recently filed a patent for an electronic suspension system, and we've seen them experimenting with electronics on the DH side, so it's not entirely surprising to see it appear in the XC world. The battery tucks in nicely between the forward shock mount, and it looks like the fork is wired to the same unit. The bike was whisked away before our photographer could get any more information, but I'd imagine that the system is designed to react automatically to impacts, firming up on smoother sections and softening up on the rougher bits.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Ohlins Trp


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,744 articles
7 Comments
  • 3 0
 New clamp system as well, where the clamp seems to be its own piece instead of being part of the brake lever. or maybe it comes from below? It seems easier to mount and pretty sleek, looks good!
  • 1 0
 Maybe they could make some electronic brakes too… why not just plug it every component on your acoustic cycle…
  • 1 0
 Those are some Shimano looking clamps.
  • 1 2
 SPY SHOTS

Anyway, here are more photos of the Ohlins shock on the BMC MTB Team Instagram.

www.instagram.com/p/C7bXtHotOrk
  • 1 0
 Everyone’s trying to play catch up after Rockshox
  • 1 1
 Full review tomorrow ( the had it for 6 months )
  • 1 0
 HOLY MONKEY!!







