The Kern LT uses a Horst Link suspension layout for its 150mm of travel, with an interrupted seat tube design to make room for the shock. The Kern LT uses a Horst Link suspension layout for its 150mm of travel, with an interrupted seat tube design to make room for the shock.

A plastic shield extends upwards from the chainstays to protect the shock from mud, and those extensions underneath the seat stays look like they're meant to serve a similar purpose. A plastic shield extends upwards from the chainstays to protect the shock from mud, and those extensions underneath the seat stays look like they're meant to serve a similar purpose.

Formula take care of the brakes and suspension, Fast Suspension provide the shock, Hutchinson handle the tires, while the wheels and cranks are from FSA. Formula take care of the brakes and suspension, Fast Suspension provide the shock, Hutchinson handle the tires, while the wheels and cranks are from FSA.

There's even room for a water bottle, in a Zefal cage, of course. There's even room for a water bottle, in a Zefal cage, of course.

It may say prototype, but production models are likely on the way relatively soon. It may say prototype, but production models are likely on the way relatively soon.

Race ready. Keep an eye out for more coverage from the last EWS of the season in Finale Ligure. Race ready. Keep an eye out for more coverage from the last EWS of the season in Finale Ligure.

Theo Galy was forced to sit out part of the Enduro World Series this year due to a broken hand, but he's back in action, and he'll be between the tape in Finale Ligure aboard a new carbon 29er that's on the way from Sunn. The big-wheeled Kern LT hasn't officially been announced yet, but Pinkbike photographer Dave Trumpore was able to snap a few photos of this eye-catching new machine.