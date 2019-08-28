Spotted: Prototype Fox DH Shock - Mont Sainte Anne World Championships 2019

In an effort to continually develop highly advanced suspension products, FOX constantly tests prototype components in the field under the world’s best racers. Some of these components – or parts of them – eventually make it into production, many of them do not. Testing in real-world environments, such as in racing applications, is a critical part of how we determine what works best – not only for our professional athletes but ultimately for every rider who puts their trust in FOX products. This field testing protocol is part of our proven and longstanding RAD (Racing Application Development) program. — Sean Estes - Brand Manager, Fox Factory

One of our eagle-eyed readers spotted this prototype shock from Fox out in the wild this afternoon at Mont Sainte Anne. The shock is mounted up to a Santa Cruz V10 and is pretty different from the DHX2 currently in production.Most notably, the knobs/dials that control the compression and rebound damping seem to be revamped and are now different sizes and in a different position than the current DH shock. The reservoir is also slightly different. Additionally, there's a third dial at the opposite end of the shock near the eyelet. The current DHX2 has independently adjustable high- and low-speed rebound damping - perhaps this prototype does too, but with a different adjuster configuration. It's also possible that the adjuster near the reservoir does something else entirely...While it's still a prototype, it does seem to be pretty refined so it very likely could be a product that will soon see production...as the DHX3, perhaps?We reached out to Fox for comment and received the following response:If any additional details become available we'll be the first to let you know.