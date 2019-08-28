Spotted: Prototype Fox DH Shock - Mont Sainte Anne World Championships 2019

Aug 28, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

One of our eagle-eyed readers spotted this prototype shock from Fox out in the wild this afternoon at Mont Sainte Anne. The shock is mounted up to a Santa Cruz V10 and is pretty different from the DHX2 currently in production.


Most notably, the knobs/dials that control the compression and rebound damping seem to be revamped and are now different sizes and in a different position than the current DH shock. The reservoir is also slightly different. Additionally, there's a third dial at the opposite end of the shock near the eyelet. The current DHX2 has independently adjustable high- and low-speed rebound damping - perhaps this prototype does too, but with a different adjuster configuration. It's also possible that the adjuster near the reservoir does something else entirely...

While it's still a prototype, it does seem to be pretty refined so it very likely could be a product that will soon see production...as the DHX3, perhaps?


We reached out to Fox for comment and received the following response:

bigquotesIn an effort to continually develop highly advanced suspension products, FOX constantly tests prototype components in the field under the world’s best racers. Some of these components – or parts of them – eventually make it into production, many of them do not. Testing in real-world environments, such as in racing applications, is a critical part of how we determine what works best – not only for our professional athletes but ultimately for every rider who puts their trust in FOX products. This field testing protocol is part of our proven and longstanding RAD (Racing Application Development) program.Sean Estes - Brand Manager, Fox Factory

If any additional details become available we'll be the first to let you know.

Reviews and Tech Shocks Fox Racing World Championships 2019


14 Comments

  • + 6
 That bottom adjuster looks to be a nightmare to access. If you have ever owned a Devinci Wilson, you will know the feeling..... shock out to adjust the rebound with my sausage fingers.
  • + 1
 Sounds like you need to get some smaller fingers bro. Or maybe get that strong hand like the little one from Scary Movie.
  • + 1
 I once owned a 2006 Demo 8, and had similar feelings about my average sized fingers.
  • + 1
 IMO, the clicker dials on shocks should have two colours (half/half), lets say red for increased compression or rebound and blue for decreased compression or rebound, reason being I'm always forgetting which way is what and the etched in little arrows and writing is too small to read and shock position often hinders the view.
  • + 7
 lefty loosey, righty tighty. If you're having trouble with that, hold your hands up with your thumb and index finger extended. The hand that looks like an L is the left. Other hand is the right. Hope this helps!
  • + 3
 This was a thorough deep dive into knob sizes, orientation, and colors. Kudos, PB.
  • + 1
 F that, i'm not sticking my fingers back their to adjust that red knob the my V10, that is old school. A bit like stepping backwards.
  • + 1
 It takes an Eagle Eye Reader to notice a completely different unbranded shock?
  • - 1
 Looks like two rebound adjusters. I like the ability to tune beginning and end of stroke rebound on my Vivid coil. Would like to see new gen shocks with this feature.....especially with a progressive coil spring.
  • + 0
 Both current DHx2 and float x2 have lsr and hsr. Or beginning and end stroke rebound
  • + 1
 Oh my! What do we have here tup Looks really refined. Could this be a new 2020 shock?
  • + 1
 Sneak Peak at the rear triangle from a Driver 9!
  • + 1
 Obese dhx2
