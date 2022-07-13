Spotted: Prototype Fox Electronic Suspension

It looks like Fox has something new and electronic in the works - Ed Master's Pivot Firebird is sporting a prototype 'RAD' (Racing Application Development) air shock that has a battery and an extra dial on it that's not found on any of Fox's current offerings. This could be the next generation of Live Valve
, which automatically adjusts the suspension depending on the terrain, or it could be a different system entirely. Either way, moving the battery onto the shock rather than having it mounted somewhere else on the frame would make a lot of sense - that's the way RockShox's Flight Attendant electronic suspension system is configured.
Just below the blue low-speed compression dial is another lever with the word 'Firm' just barely visible underneath the dust. It wouldn't be surprising if this could be used to adjust the feel of the shock in the locked-out setting - it'd be useful to be able to make the default setting extra-firm for smoother tracks, or softer for more traction in rougher conditions.
This system also looks different from what we spotted Myriam Nicole and others
experimenting with last year on the World Cup DH circuit - that seemed more like a manual, remote lockout, although a production version of that still hasn't emerged.
It also looks like there's a sensor mounted on the rear brake caliper, likely to supply information to the shock that's used to determine the compression mode. Overall, the entire system looks pared down compared to the latest iteration of Live Valve, something that could potentially help it gain wider adoption. We've reached out to Fox and will update this article if any more information is revealed
