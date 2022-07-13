Spotted: Prototype Fox Electronic Suspension

Jul 13, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

It looks like Fox has something new and electronic in the works - Ed Master's Pivot Firebird is sporting a prototype 'RAD' (Racing Application Development) air shock that has a battery and an extra dial on it that's not found on any of Fox's current offerings. This could be the next generation of Live Valve, which automatically adjusts the suspension depending on the terrain, or it could be a different system entirely. Either way, moving the battery onto the shock rather than having it mounted somewhere else on the frame would make a lot of sense - that's the way RockShox's Flight Attendant electronic suspension system is configured.

Just below the blue low-speed compression dial is another lever with the word 'Firm' just barely visible underneath the dust. It wouldn't be surprising if this could be used to adjust the feel of the shock in the locked-out setting - it'd be useful to be able to make the default setting extra-firm for smoother tracks, or softer for more traction in rougher conditions.

A small sensor is mounted to the brake caliper.

It looks like the shock now holds a battery, rather than mounting it on the frame.

This system also looks different from what we spotted Myriam Nicole and others experimenting with last year on the World Cup DH circuit - that seemed more like a manual, remote lockout, although a production version of that still hasn't emerged.

It also looks like there's a sensor mounted on the rear brake caliper, likely to supply information to the shock that's used to determine the compression mode. Overall, the entire system looks pared down compared to the latest iteration of Live Valve, something that could potentially help it gain wider adoption. We've reached out to Fox and will update this article if any more information is revealed



25 Comments

  • 28 6
 more stuff to end up in warranty... fix the rear shocks from blowing up once a month before getting RAD.
  • 2 0
 For real... I think it's 10/10 recently for the number of X2s I've seen completely blown and losing air within a few months of riding.
  • 18 0
 Thank you PB for spotting this early! Now, how can we stop it??
  • 1 0
 Cost, reliability issues, and the futz-factor are probably going to keep this in the realm of very early adopters for a good long time...
  • 3 0
 Introducing Pinkbike intelligence agency (PIA). Find intel on dangerous technological developments, take out the head of these corporations and install CEOs friendly to our interests.
  • 8 0
 In that first pic, top left - is that a battery on the water bottle? That'd be sweet to be able to electronically select different hydration modes.
  • 8 0
 I'm more curious about that CO2 holder
  • 2 0
 For real!!!
  • 4 0
 @krumpdancer101: @reks you can buy it from Pivot
  • 5 0
 @reks global.pivotcycles.com/collections/accessory-1/products/phoenix-dock-ninja-co2

i have one on my scout, its awesome
  • 2 0
 That shot looks like some tech aboard Boba Fett's ship.
  • 3 0
 They talked about this in the latest YouTube video. Sounds like there will be more information released at the Whistler round of the EWS. The engineer in charge of the program flew out to this weekend's WC to get Eddie and a few others setup.
  • 3 1
 And 366 days after you buy a bike with this stuff Fox will refuse to warranty it, even if there’s a known design issue.

Yeah-what we need is more electronic stuff on our bicycles.

Then again, if you’re on a Broped, you already have a motor, battery and a bunch of electronics to make it all work. Let the broped operators have even more unreliable stuff integrated into their not-bicycles.
  • 3 0
 I used to whine about Kazimer’s reviews being somewhat ambiguous. Now I jump on any article written by the dude. A pleasure to read..
  • 2 0
 Dear Fox, just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. I can’t even get my Fox seatpost serviced in a timely manner. This will be on a whole different level of delay.
  • 4 0
 These staged spy pics are anything but rad.
  • 3 0
 I guess live valve was short lived...
  • 1 0
 Pretty convenient how the mud is perfectly absent from the "RAD" logo.
#fakespyshot
  • 2 0
 I hate any electronics on bikes. Am I old ? Frown
  • 1 1
 Reading some of the comments it always amazes me how much Mtbrs whine about developments and new tech in a sport they supposedly enjoy.
  • 1 0
 When did buying a bike and buying a tesla become synonymous?
  • 1 0
 Order today and you’ll receive just after the next iteration releases!
  • 1 0
 That's Rad.
  • 1 1
 They call it RAD, I call it AH-Mazeballz
  • 3 4
 Full review tomorrow?





