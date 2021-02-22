Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters

Feb 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

An unreleased full suspension prototype bike has been spotted in a bike park near Biel, just 20km from the headquarters of Swiss brand BMC.

The bike was spotted by a local rider and then shared with the Instagram page, the European Bike Project. The only other frame brand located in the area are Bold however we can't see them deviating from their concealed shock design, which leads us to speculate that the bike belongs to BMC.

The bike was spotted at the Magglingen cable car, not far from BMC's headquarters in Grechen.

bigquotesA longtime follower sent me these photos which he took in the Magglingen cablecar in Biel, Switzerland. He talked to the owner of this unmarked bike who confirmed that you can't buy it yet. My source says that the bike seems to use a dual-link suspension design and that it looks like mix of Unno and Mondraker. I'm sorry I don't have any other information at the moment, neither on the brand nor on the manufacturing location.

However, I can confirm that there is definitely no review dropping tomorrow - at least not on this channelEuropean Bike Project


If it is a bike from BMC then it's a clear departure from their current designs. Previous BMC bikes including the Fourstroke and Trailfox Amp used a system called APS (Advanced Pivot System), a short link system with the shock oriented vertically. This prototype bike still looks like it uses a short link design, however now the shock is mounted horizontally and low slung. It's tough to tell details such as wheel size or travel from these photos but we have noticed that the longest travel, non-electric bike the brand currently sells is 120mm (Fourstroke LT and Speedfox), which leaves plenty of room for something with a burlier attitude in its range.

BMC Fourstroke
Current BMC bikes use the APS system with shocks mounted vertically

Further details are thin on the ground at the moment but we've reached out to BMC for more information and will update this post if we hear anything.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Bmc


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
184475 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
60030 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
55153 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
53380 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
48474 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
46531 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
44896 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
43191 views

12 Comments

  • 9 1
 When Specialized lets you copy homework, but tells you to change a little bit so the teacher can't tell.
  • 4 0
 Embarrassed to say it, but I'd never catch or notice something like this. I like cool MTB gear and like reading about the tech, but I guess I just don't know (or care) enough to know when something is new, and old model year, new and cool or just some random frame somebody bought from China without stickers.
  • 4 0
 bout time
  • 3 0
 Looks neat
  • 3 0
 now that's a spyshot
  • 1 0
 ah cool, the snow has gone from Biel gonna head over and do some laps, cheers
  • 1 0
 thats a good looking bike.

I loved my BMC trailfox (after a 1.5 degree angleset adjuster)
  • 1 0
 How come people who snag spyshots are always using a cell phone camera for 2007?
  • 1 0
 Breaking news, fuzzy picture of bike that no one cares about.
  • 1 0
 Ewwwww, So mysterious.
  • 1 0
 it's the new highduro
  • 2 5
 "It's a bike....it's got a linkage......and a shock. There are also reports of pedals and a seat being spotted."

Groundbreaking sh!t here.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009669
Mobile Version of Website