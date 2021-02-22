Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters

An unreleased full suspension prototype bike has been spotted in a bike park near Biel, just 20km from the headquarters of Swiss brand BMC.
The bike was spotted by a local rider and then shared with the Instagram page, the European Bike Project
. The only other frame brand located in the area are Bold
however we can't see them deviating from their concealed shock design, which leads us to speculate that the bike belongs to BMC.
|A longtime follower sent me these photos which he took in the Magglingen cablecar in Biel, Switzerland. He talked to the owner of this unmarked bike who confirmed that you can't buy it yet. My source says that the bike seems to use a dual-link suspension design and that it looks like mix of Unno and Mondraker. I'm sorry I don't have any other information at the moment, neither on the brand nor on the manufacturing location.
However, I can confirm that there is definitely no review dropping tomorrow - at least not on this channel—European Bike Project
If it is a bike from BMC then it's a clear departure from their current designs. Previous BMC bikes including the Fourstroke
and Trailfox Amp
used a system called APS (Advanced Pivot System), a short link system with the shock oriented vertically. This prototype bike still looks like it uses a short link design, however now the shock is mounted horizontally and low slung. It's tough to tell details such as wheel size or travel from these photos but we have noticed that the longest travel, non-electric bike the brand currently sells is 120mm (Fourstroke LT and Speedfox), which leaves plenty of room for something with a burlier attitude in its range.
Further details are thin on the ground at the moment but we've reached out to BMC for more information and will update this post if we hear anything.
I loved my BMC trailfox (after a 1.5 degree angleset adjuster)
Groundbreaking sh!t here.
