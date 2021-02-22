Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters

A longtime follower sent me these photos which he took in the Magglingen cablecar in Biel, Switzerland. He talked to the owner of this unmarked bike who confirmed that you can't buy it yet. My source says that the bike seems to use a dual-link suspension design and that it looks like mix of Unno and Mondraker. I'm sorry I don't have any other information at the moment, neither on the brand nor on the manufacturing location.



However, I can confirm that there is definitely no review dropping tomorrow - at least not on this channel — European Bike Project