A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes

Nov 21, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Known primarily for their aftermarket pads and rotors, it appears the Spanish brand Galfer is now working on a full brake system. They teased the project at Milan's EICMA motorcycle exhibition earlier this month, with a fairly polished product on display in their booth. We've now gotten some additional shots of the working prototypes, which look to be fitted with some data acquisition equipment.

photo
photo
The only glimpse we have at the caliper is on the show brakes.

The pencil-straight lever looks interesting, but we love the aesthetics of the master cylinder that's aligned with the bar. The piggyback-style master piston is reminiscent of Formula's Cura design, and appears to allow for the attachment of the data measurement systems. The on-bike levers look to be using SRAM’s Matchmaker clamp hardware; it feels safe to assume that won't make it into production, but we'd absolutely love to see compatibility with Matchmaker or another existing standard.

Asked for comment, Galfer said:
bigquotesFor now, at EICMA we showed a prototype brake that is in the development step and its initial results are very promising. It includes improvements in functionality, design, and performance. More information will be available at Eurobike 2024.

The wired device connected to the master cylinder is an AiM Brake Pressure sensor, which simply provides accurate readings on oil pressure within a given system. This is a fairly typical step for any brake development, and hopefully means things are being tested under a critical lens.

That's all for now, but it seems likely that there will be a new player in the brake game soon enough. We'll stay tuned!

photo
photo


24 Comments
  • 13 0
 Lever design appears to make it so nothing else can be clamped inboard of the lever. Doesn't seem like a great design.
  • 2 0
 My thoughts exactly. I don’t like combined clamps for several reasons, this being one of the main ones.
  • 1 0
 @rbsnyder333: keep in mind its a crude prototype
  • 7 0
 People hate on the Shimano brakes. I've found their power and ergonomics exactly what I need and it's cheap to keep SLX Levers in my toolbox "incase of emergency" .I must admit that I used aftermarket pads and yes they require frequent bleeding which takes 5 minutes. I'm not a fan of these longer brake levers like SRAM & Trickstuff but each to their own.
That's my 5cents worth.
  • 1 0
 I'm in the same boat, love the basic glafer pads actually but my first thought was of the lever...
  • 1 0
 I ran XT brakes for years and years and agree that they feel great. Great on the fingers and nice and strong.

But like you elude to, it was always a gamble every spring on that first ride after the winter if one of the levers would work or not. Having to bleed then all the time was a bummer too, even if it was easy.

The wondering bite point was a booking but could be dealt with. Something that really sucked, was if you wore the pads down too much, there was a tendency for the lever to pull to the bar at complete random; and usually when you needed it.

Said goodbye to all of that this year and switched over to Hayes Dominions. No complaints yet. Even after wearing the pads down almost all the way, they still felt great when trying to stop my fatass.
  • 5 0
 What if I like to mount my shifter and dropper lever inside my brakes on the bar? And I don't like the limitations of matchmakers?
  • 1 0
 I second this. Same goes for Sram’s newer brakes.
  • 3 0
 They look cool just like that.
  • 1 0
 Imagine a company noted for poor customer service pioneering anti-lock brakes JS.
  • 1 1
 if they can stop a long travel steel hardtail dead id be interested for sure
  • 4 4
 Facepalm they really saw that terrible old Shimano bleed nipple and thought "yeah, this is the one"
  • 6 0
 I don't find anything wrong with Shimano's bleed nipples. They are the same as cars? Stick a hose on it and you can play the bubbles out nicely.

What I didn't like is the newer 4 pot puts the bleed nipple on the low side of the caliper on the front brake, which is ok for a full drain gravity bleed, but any bubbles want to climb back into the caliper.
  • 1 0
 @ShawMac: That positioning makes sense because Shimano uses a caliper-up bleed. The key to a good Shimano bleed is to start by doing a small pull to get any bubbles that might reside in the bleed nipple. When no more bubbles are coming push everything up through the MC into the bleed cup. That low bleed nipple position makes sure any air will get forced up to the top and out.
  • 2 0
 @ mnorris122 "Terrible bleed nipple"
No idea what you're referring to. What makes Shimano's bleed nipple any different from anyone else's?
I've been bleeding Shimano brakes for over ten years without a "nipple issue".
  • 1 0
 @roxtar: Yes, it would work well for that process, I just wasn't using a syringe of fluid for my shimano bleeds.
  • 1 0
 Gimme! Love the machine aesthetic.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Sram clamp but whatever. They look interesting for sure!
  • 1 0
 Interesting grips for a dh sled…
  • 1 0
 This looks like a prototype unlike most prototypes on pinkbike
  • 1 0
 Galfer Elixir CR?
  • 2 5
 Worst customer service
  • 28 0
 They currently make brake pads and rotors, what could you even need customer service for?
  • 4 0
 @bbachmei: My pads only lasted one season and they wouldn't give me a crash replacement!!! - sarcasm







