A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes

The only glimpse we have at the caliper is on the show brakes.

For now, at EICMA we showed a prototype brake that is in the development step and its initial results are very promising. It includes improvements in functionality, design, and performance. More information will be available at Eurobike 2024.

Known primarily for their aftermarket pads and rotors, it appears the Spanish brand Galfer is now working on a full brake system. They teased the project at Milan's EICMA motorcycle exhibition earlier this month, with a fairly polished product on display in their booth. We've now gotten some additional shots of the working prototypes, which look to be fitted with some data acquisition equipment.The pencil-straight lever looks interesting, but we love the aesthetics of the master cylinder that's aligned with the bar. The piggyback-style master piston is reminiscent of Formula's Cura design, and appears to allow for the attachment of the data measurement systems. The on-bike levers look to be using SRAM’s Matchmaker clamp hardware; it feels safe to assume that won't make it into production, but we'd absolutely love to see compatibility with Matchmaker or another existing standard.Asked for comment, Galfer said:The wired device connected to the master cylinder is an AiM Brake Pressure sensor, which simply provides accurate readings on oil pressure within a given system. This is a fairly typical step for any brake development, and hopefully means things are being tested under a critical lens.That's all for now, but it seems likely that there will be a new player in the brake game soon enough. We'll stay tuned!