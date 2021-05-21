Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest

May 21, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
L Reb on his Canondale prototype

This actually isn't the first time we've seen this bike, but it's certainly the first time we've seen a photo straight-on in better-than-potato quality. Cannondale's versatile prototype looks like a bike of this day and age, when many long-travel enduro-ish bikes double as mini downhill sleds that can run either single- or dual-crown forks (the recent GT prototype is an example of another bike in that category).

This is a little different from Cannondale's last dual-crown bike, the split shock downhill bike that was piloted by Matt Simmonds on the World Cup stage in 2019. Later that year, when this next prototype was spotted, it seemed to borrow some characteristics from that downhill bike but put them in a shorter-travel, simpler package.


While this prototype doesn't have the dizzying tuneability of a bike with two rear shocks, it does seem to be a bit of a chameleon, as it looks ready to pedal when paired with an enduro fork but burly enough to take the Darkfest hits in style when set up as a downhill bike. The first prototype shots in 2019 showed the bike with 29" wheels, but Louis Reboul specced his with 27.5" wheels front and rear for DarkFest.

Other details: there's space for a water bottle in a more traditional spot than Cannondale's current Jekyll, again pointing to the bike's pedalability; it seems to use the same bolt-on shield as the downhill bike to protect the shock while keeping it accessible; and it seems to have essentially the same suspension layout as the downhill bike when the downhill bike is used without the optional second shock.

Since prototypes have been around since 2019 and the bike is now showing up at events -- Mitch Ropelato raced a similar bike at the Big Mountain Enduro season opener -- we can expect it to reach the production stage sooner rather than later.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Enduro Bikes Cannondale Louis Reboul


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
76923 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
75232 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
70888 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
65652 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
61498 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
55996 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
54790 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
49163 views

20 Comments

  • 22 0
 And @tonkatruck misses another one. Street cred fail.
  • 7 0
 Awkward shot from underneath a vehicle also missing on NSMB... what gives?
  • 21 0
 Two fork stanchions and only one shock? Cannondale is losing it's edge.
  • 1 0
 Hahahahaha
  • 18 0
 when is she due?
  • 1 0
 In approximately 200watt hours by the looks of it
  • 8 0
 We now need the return of the long travel lefty.
  • 3 0
 call it the Gemini and appeal to my nostalgia!
  • 1 0
 solstacykel.se/produkt/jekyll-1-sm-md-lg-xl-bgn heres a closer look that i found on some random bike shop website lol
  • 2 0
 So they binned the last design?
  • 6 0
 I think it would've been too expensive and complex for the average PB user. No one here can setup their suspension properly with one shock, let alone two.
  • 2 0
 It's already hard to get one Shock during Covid pandemic but two for one bike....
  • 3 0
 That was a proof of concept DH prototype. This is the new Jekyll Enduro. Too bad they don't show it in the purple Haze color here
  • 2 0
 Looks like...... an ebike
  • 2 0
 I spotted Kade riding a non high pivot bike.
  • 1 0
 ya its trek old session park that the freeriders are using
  • 1 0
 Lot of bikes pulling big enduro/freeride double duty. Shore, Range, this one, Wreckoning.
  • 1 0
 Love it. Looks pretty polished.
  • 1 2
 Sorry, I just don’t get the fascination with high pivot designs!
  • 1 0
 Well then time to get educated. m.pinkbike.com/news/the-resurgence-of-high-pivot-suspension-design.html

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008147
Mobile Version of Website