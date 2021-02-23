Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver

Pinkbike user and super sleuth Tonkatruck has sent us through this picture of a prototype full suspension trail bike in North Vancouver.
Tonkatruck was the Pinkbike user who also spotted Norco's still unreleased high pivot, carbon, long-travel bike
in August last year. This time he was on his way to get pizza just below Mount Seymour when he spotted this bike on the rack of a parked car.
So, what is it? Well, it uses Dave Weagle's Split Pivot design and the rocker shares a similar outline to the recently updated Troy
and Marshall
, so we'd have to guess it's a Devinci. This is a Split Pivot with a difference though, namely, a high pivot design.
If the bike is a Devinci, this isn't exactly new ground for them and the Quebec brand have been experimenting with high pivot designs through the Wilson they were testing on the World Cup circuit last year. According to Devinci, the concept first came to light over 20 years ago with a bike called the Big Bang, a high pivot DH bike in the early 2000s, and culminated with the Wilson HP design unveiled at the Leogang World Championships last year. For more information on that bike, read Dan Sapp's deep dive, here
.
The Wilson HP was never designed for production and only two frames were ever made, one for Dakotah Norton and one for Jure Žabjek. Instead, it was an experiment to see how the HP concept matched with the Split Pivot system and we'd speculate this bike is the culmination of that.
Don't get too excited yet though, while this bike does look to be made in carbon, we're not expecting it to be released any time soon, and there definitely isn't a full review coming tomorrow. Devinci tends to release its flagship models in September each year, with the new Troy coming last year, the Django the year before
and the Spartan in 2018
, so we're not expecting to hear anything concrete about this bike for the best part of a year or longer. However, we'll be keeping an eye on Devinci's athletes to see if we can get any better shots of this bike at an event and will update you with any more news as we have it.
56 Comments
If it's already carbon, that means it's damn close to production. Would be a hell of a bike!
Yawn, what else is new?
Post a Comment