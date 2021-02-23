Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver

Feb 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Pinkbike user and super sleuth Tonkatruck has sent us through this picture of a prototype full suspension trail bike in North Vancouver.

Tonkatruck was the Pinkbike user who also spotted Norco's still unreleased high pivot, carbon, long-travel bike in August last year. This time he was on his way to get pizza just below Mount Seymour when he spotted this bike on the rack of a parked car.

So, what is it? Well, it uses Dave Weagle's Split Pivot design and the rocker shares a similar outline to the recently updated Troy and Marshall, so we'd have to guess it's a Devinci. This is a Split Pivot with a difference though, namely, a high pivot design.

If the bike is a Devinci, this isn't exactly new ground for them and the Quebec brand have been experimenting with high pivot designs through the Wilson they were testing on the World Cup circuit last year. According to Devinci, the concept first came to light over 20 years ago with a bike called the Big Bang, a high pivot DH bike in the early 2000s, and culminated with the Wilson HP design unveiled at the Leogang World Championships last year. For more information on that bike, read Dan Sapp's deep dive, here.

The Devinci Wilson HP was an experiment in combining the Split Pivot with a High Pivot design.

The Wilson HP was never designed for production and only two frames were ever made, one for Dakotah Norton and one for Jure Žabjek. Instead, it was an experiment to see how the HP concept matched with the Split Pivot system and we'd speculate this bike is the culmination of that.

Don't get too excited yet though, while this bike does look to be made in carbon, we're not expecting it to be released any time soon, and there definitely isn't a full review coming tomorrow. Devinci tends to release its flagship models in September each year, with the new Troy coming last year, the Django the year before and the Spartan in 2018, so we're not expecting to hear anything concrete about this bike for the best part of a year or longer. However, we'll be keeping an eye on Devinci's athletes to see if we can get any better shots of this bike at an event and will update you with any more news as we have it.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted


56 Comments

  • 124 1
 I wants to get paid on the 3rd one i spot
  • 34 0
 Send us an invoice for your Lil' C's next time
  • 18 0
 Pay the man!
  • 4 1
 Maybe @mikelevy would be willing to share some of his energy drink supply with you...
  • 5 1
 @The-Swindon-Secreteer: you mean Tim Hortons?
  • 1 0
 Getting high on a high pivot is totally bosanova broby!
  • 4 1
 I mean, the photo helps Pinkbike make money, so yeah, I wouldn’t give it to them for free.
  • 3 0
 at least pay for his pizza!
  • 22 0
 Whats that Nissan wagon with the roof box back there? Is it a Canada-only model?
  • 9 0
 I was about to say. Who cares about the bike, but that Nissan wagon has peaked my interest. Mostly likely a RHD driver import. We can import these after 15 years unlike the 25 year wait in the USA
  • 3 0
 @piotrek21: BC in particular is so cool to look at for JDM oddballs in North America. I love reading the rumors about warehouses full of R34 GT-Rs right on the border waiting for the day they can be scalped in America at $200k.
  • 6 0
 Second gen Nissan Stagea. I'm pretty sure the first gen Stagea was only sold in Japan, not sure about the second generation. The first generation was very similar to the Skylne platform and they came with RBs. The second gen was based on the G35 platform and used VQs. Super sweet cars if you're a wagon fan.
  • 3 0
 That is the thing I noticed in that photo. It is called a Nissan Stagea. They are beasts. Basically Skyline wagons. Forbidden fruit here in the US.
  • 1 0
 @HollyBoni: I was thinking it was a non-GTR Skyline variant of some kind. Thanks for that info.
  • 1 0
 @sjma: Roads Untravelled channel showcases how many R34s in lower mainland. Even GT-Ts with RB25 are becoming popular and getting expensive.
  • 1 0
 Looks like it. Haven't seen one in a while here in Ontario
  • 1 0
 @gabdumlao: R32s and R33s are popping up a decent amount here in the States. The non GTR versions are the most popular as you get a strong motor and RWD. They make great drift cars.
  • 1 0
 It's definitely right hand drive. If you look at the windshield wipers they move from left to right.
  • 1 0
 there are so many wagons that the US doesn't get. one of the best vehicle body styles in my opinion.
  • 14 0
 Is this the frame WeAreOne is building? I haven’t heard anything about that one yet.
  • 2 0
 look like the da package for stem and bars too
  • 1 0
 @gabrielbeauparlant: and wheels too it looks like
  • 5 0
 Wouldn't at all be surprised if it's the new Spartan. Timing's right, the Troy is so capable now that they need a real big-bike to give you a reason to buy it, the geo, spec, and design looks right for enduro, the front triangle mold and chainstays are 100% Devinci.
If it's already carbon, that means it's damn close to production. Would be a hell of a bike!
  • 9 1
 Not chained or locked. I also like to live dangerously.
  • 3 0
 There’s usually 20 or so mountain bikers at any given time in that parking lot. If you tried to steal someone’s bike you’d get pummeled with empty beer cans, then gonch pulled, then tossed in “the dumpsters”
  • 1 0
 @theedon: Yes high pivots aside, this looks suspiciously close to @the.dumpsters...
  • 7 0
 Did you call the number on the back of their car to ask them questions?
  • 5 0
 I was a bit suprised no effort was made to blur that....
  • 5 1
 Did some Googling on the company (Eye glasses), found some names on website, cross referenced with Instagram searches, found a likely pilot of bike.
  • 13 0
 @takeiteasyridehard: "Hi, my name is Freeride69420, calling from the Pinkbike Comment Section. Curious to see if you had any information to share on the bike spotted on the back of your company rig. Thanks!"
  • 2 0
 @JDFF: They're a kitchen company no?
  • 2 0
 @T4THH: didn't want to make it too obvious.
  • 2 0
 Not sure what product manager lets prototypes roll around on a hitch rack through down town Vancouver. Any proto is usually in a sprinter van and being ridden at odd hours of the days out of the sight of the public.
  • 4 0
 Almost looks Evil to me...
  • 1 0
 this is epic. This dude knows bikes so well when he sees a bike he doesn't recognize, immediately knows if it's a prototype then proceeds to take a picture of the unsuspecting shred machine
  • 3 0
 you dont leave your bike like that when you go shopping!!
  • 2 0
 Try calling the phone number on the back of the car?
  • 2 0
 Hide your prototypes, Pinkbike spies are everywhere.
  • 2 0
 Strange that it's got the OEM maxxis white tyres on
  • 4 2
 New high pivot range...
  • 1 0
 OK now let us see the clear up close ones that you really got LOL.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Session... that was actually built for racing.
  • 1 0
 Ah yes another one grabbed from vital mtb tech rumors
  • 1 0
 Let's all cal rhat number and ask about it...
  • 1 0
 Yes, it is common to see a full suspension high pivot bike these days.
  • 2 2
 Looks like a proto trek ????
  • 1 0
 def not no need for it with the slash doesn't have the same style as trek
  • 1 1
 No it's got YT written all over it, including the silver shaped link against the black and that headtube shaping.
  • 1 1
 @landscapeben: hmm true capra is like four years old
  • 1 1
 Full review coming this aft
  • 2 2
 Norco range
Below threshold threads are hidden

