Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike

Aug 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

It looks like Hope may be the latest brand to be joining the high pivot hype train as Tristan Tinn, our photographer at 'Ard Rock, managed to get some shots of a prototype enduro bike from the British brand.

This new prototype could be the first new bike from Hope since it launched the HB130 trail bike in August 2019 following on from its longer travel sibling the HB160. Both bikes used Hope's carbon manufacturing at its factory in Barnoldswick. Looking at this new bike, it appears to be potentially sharing the same production methods. with a carbon front triangle paired with an aluminum rear end as we saw on both the HB160 and 130.

The similarities with Hope's past bikes seem to end there as the prototype frame now uses a vertical shock placement and a different suspension design to its past bikes. The most obvious difference to the past designs comes in the form of the high pivot and idler.

We don't currently know if this is planned as a production bike, but we do know that with its carbon manufacturing facility, it is far easier for Hope to create and try out different designs and ideas than brands that outsource manufacturing.

The high pivot Hope has a few similarities with the HB160, but there are plenty of changes to be found on this prototype.

Details are light on this bike at the moment, but we have reached out to Hope to see if we can find out more information on this new prototype.

44 Comments

  • 18 1
 Love that these “spotted” shots are clearly staged and photoshopped.

I’ll be the first to say it… review tomorrow.
  • 16 9
 Does anyone actually want all that extra chain bs for questionable suspension improvement
  • 15 4
 Yes
  • 15 2
 My opinion is: No
  • 6 2
 I’m not knowledgeable or good enough to know.
  • 6 6
 have you ever ridden a high pivot on a proper downhill track, heck on any trail? i thought not. difference is night and day. i dont care how good your platform is, nothing beats a rearward axle path
  • 2 0
 By knowledgeable, I probably mean experienced. I haven’t ridden one to compare to, but I understand the theory.
  • 4 0
 @tonkatruck: yea I've owned one for two years. Not the revolution you so describe. Good but has drawbacks like any design.
  • 2 0
 Will it make you faster? Probably not. Are they amazing to ride? Always yes.
  • 2 2
 @tonkatruck: Funny, I can’t tell a bloody difference. As long as it’s comfy and lets me bunnyhop I don’t care, and I’m not exactly crawling down trails either.
  • 3 0
 @tonkatruck: I have a 180mm high pivot and liked it so much I just bought a druid.

For me, high pivots have been a total game changer.
  • 4 0
 @AlanMck: that’s the thing everyone just says it’s better than the last thing they rode.

No it’ll be better in some ways and worse in others, buy the bike that suits your terrain and style because there is no perfect bike
  • 1 0
 @toad321: yup. Depends on a lot of things. The axle path is important and I think that one that is purely rearward has significant drawbacks in handling, as the chainstays grow if you corner hard. You get used to it of course and they are amazing in the rough. I've got a DW link bike now and I'm really enjoying it.
  • 4 0
 This actually looks genuinely interesting. Hopefully the geo is sorted unlike the HB160 which was short and steep and outdated when it was released
  • 6 4
 I'm out on high pivot. It may work a little better but more small moving parts that will likely have to be changed often and 2 chains... It's just going to up the cost of maintenance which is already astronomical. Probably gonna up initial cost too.
  • 11 0
 I'd be happy to get one chain at the moment
  • 6 1
 Do you own one? I have two and it's about average cost. There also no more moving parts than any other FS rig.
  • 2 0
 I Hope it works.
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: I have Forbidden Druid. It is amazing to ride. I also have to spend a shit ton more time on maintenance, cleaning the chain and the idler.
  • 7 0
 More small moving parts=the one little jockey wheel
  • 1 0
 if you do need 2 chains the second is always there when you need to change it. Besides it's usually just a few links extra that are needed anyways.
  • 2 1
 I've been riding a Jedi (high pivot) since 2013 - no more maintenance, amazing suspension. 100% worth it. You do need a little bit of extra chain - but I live in the PNW and go through multiple chains a year on my various bikes, so it kind of gets lost in the mix.

FWIW its also been a mullet 26/27.5 since 2016 - just perfect.
  • 2 0
 Neither of my high pivot bikes need more than one standard chain.
  • 1 0
 Also you're saving money on brake pads ;-)
  • 1 0
 Sounds like the same argument against multi pivot suspension. Oh no the maintenance. Lol. I replace the pivots on my bike every 2-3 years. Totally reasonable.
  • 6 1
 I Hope this comes out at reasonable price.
  • 1 2
 I shore hope it is
  • 5 0
 Spoiler, it won't
  • 2 0
 @schlayer: Hope business execs all got high one day and decided to pivot in a new direction
  • 1 0
 "High Pivot"
Moving the instant center by 3 cm so the axle path gets 5° slacker does jack shit for rear end compliance (small angle approximation). If your lower pivot is still so low that you can get away with keeping the standard horst link/ four bar suspension layout you dont have a high pivot, but just a standard rear end. To really reap the benefits of a high pivot the pivot needs to be so high up, that these layouts no longer work and you have to use a design like forbidden or commencal on their dh bike.
This right here and Treks "new" Session is just a way to be able to use the phrase "High Pivot" for marketing without actually putting any effort into developing a new bike.
  • 1 0
 By these standards do the Forbidden bikes qualify? Are the Forbidden pivots that much higher?
  • 8 5
 Looks like a session
  • 4 1
 ...and there it is.
  • 1 0
 I like the look of that concentric pivot around the rear axle...same layout as the Session and upcoming Devinci prototype.
  • 1 0
 Hope: sorry about the road bikes lately guys...high pivot enduro bike anyone?
  • 1 0
 thats a nice one. hpp is the hype now.... they should make a vented 230 disc for 29er wheels Razz
  • 3 2
 I have high hopes for this
  • 3 6
 high pivots can only have so much design variations that they all start to look like one another, just a matter of who releases it first. with that being said, its basically a carbon norco shore
  • 3 0
 This isn't at all limited to high pivot bikes. If you look at any other suspension layout the same is true. What differentiates a Transition Sentinel from a Norco Sight? Or an Ibis Ripley from a Pivot trail 429?

The real answer is that like any other suspension design, the broad layout is only part of the equation. The precise pivot placement, idler placement, shock length/stroke can have a big effect within that design. This isn't even getting into geometry and carbon layups either.

Side note, you actually have an extra variable to play with on high pivot bikes, as the size and fore/aft positioning of the idler can influence the performance.
  • 2 0
 There's plenty of horst link bikes and most of them offer something different from one another. I'm honestly just happy that there is more to choose from now than before.
  • 1 0
 "Spotted"
Ban yourself !
  • 1 0
 Looks like an Orange.
  • 1 1
 —
  • 1 3
 Let's hope this one is a winner

Post a Comment



