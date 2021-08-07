Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike

The high pivot Hope has a few similarities with the HB160, but there are plenty of changes to be found on this prototype.

It looks like Hope may be the latest brand to be joining the high pivot hype train as Tristan Tinn, our photographer at 'Ard Rock, managed to get some shots of a prototype enduro bike from the British brand.This new prototype could be the first new bike from Hope since it launched the HB130 trail bike in August 2019 following on from its longer travel sibling the HB160 . Both bikes used Hope's carbon manufacturing at its factory in Barnoldswick. Looking at this new bike, it appears to be potentially sharing the same production methods. with a carbon front triangle paired with an aluminum rear end as we saw on both the HB160 and 130.The similarities with Hope's past bikes seem to end there as the prototype frame now uses a vertical shock placement and a different suspension design to its past bikes. The most obvious difference to the past designs comes in the form of the high pivot and idler.We don't currently know if this is planned as a production bike, but we do know that with its carbon manufacturing facility, it is far easier for Hope to create and try out different designs and ideas than brands that outsource manufacturing.Details are light on this bike at the moment, but we have reached out to Hope to see if we can find out more information on this new prototype.