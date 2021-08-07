Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike

It looks like Hope may be the latest brand to be joining the high pivot hype train as Tristan Tinn, our photographer at 'Ard Rock, managed to get some shots of a prototype enduro bike from the British brand.
This new prototype could be the first new bike from Hope since it launched the HB130 trail bike
in August 2019 following on from its longer travel sibling the HB160
. Both bikes used Hope's carbon manufacturing at its factory in Barnoldswick. Looking at this new bike, it appears to be potentially sharing the same production methods. with a carbon front triangle paired with an aluminum rear end as we saw on both the HB160 and 130.
The similarities with Hope's past bikes seem to end there as the prototype frame now uses a vertical shock placement and a different suspension design to its past bikes. The most obvious difference to the past designs comes in the form of the high pivot and idler.
We don't currently know if this is planned as a production bike, but we do know that with its carbon manufacturing facility, it is far easier for Hope to create and try out different designs and ideas than brands that outsource manufacturing.
The high pivot Hope has a few similarities with the HB160, but there are plenty of changes to be found on this prototype.
Details are light on this bike at the moment, but we have reached out to Hope to see if we can find out more information on this new prototype.
I’ll be the first to say it… review tomorrow.
For me, high pivots have been a total game changer.
No it’ll be better in some ways and worse in others, buy the bike that suits your terrain and style because there is no perfect bike
FWIW its also been a mullet 26/27.5 since 2016 - just perfect.
Moving the instant center by 3 cm so the axle path gets 5° slacker does jack shit for rear end compliance (small angle approximation). If your lower pivot is still so low that you can get away with keeping the standard horst link/ four bar suspension layout you dont have a high pivot, but just a standard rear end. To really reap the benefits of a high pivot the pivot needs to be so high up, that these layouts no longer work and you have to use a design like forbidden or commencal on their dh bike.
This right here and Treks "new" Session is just a way to be able to use the phrase "High Pivot" for marketing without actually putting any effort into developing a new bike.
The real answer is that like any other suspension design, the broad layout is only part of the equation. The precise pivot placement, idler placement, shock length/stroke can have a big effect within that design. This isn't even getting into geometry and carbon layups either.
Side note, you actually have an extra variable to play with on high pivot bikes, as the size and fore/aft positioning of the idler can influence the performance.
