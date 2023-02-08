Spotted: Prototype Ibis Enduro Bike

Feb 8, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Ibis has been stealing the spotlight this week, for better or worse, first with their Oso eMTB, then the new DV9 hardtail and its polarizing frame shape. Now there's this, an unmarked, mixed-wheel prototype that a keen-eyed reader spotted. Earlier this year I noted that the HD5 was due for an update, since its removal from Ibis' lineup positioned the Ripmo as the longest travel, non-electric option with 147mm of rear wheel travel.

Given that enduro race tracks aren't getting any smoother, and that more riders are looking for bikes that they can pedal one day and ride in the bike park the next, adding a longer travel option into the lineup makes sense. The last version of the HD5 had 153mm of travel, but I'd imagine this next iteration (assuming the model name remains the same) will see that bump up to 160 or 170mm of travel.

Ibis HD5
The last HD5 rolled on 27.5" wheels and had 153mm of travel.
It's still a dual-link suspension layout, but the upper link is now tucked in front of the seat tube.

The prototype uses a dual-link suspension layout, although the upper link is now positioned in front of the seat tube, instead of using a longer yoke to connect the shock to the seatstays. Speaking of seat tubes, the frame design looks to allow for plenty of seatpost insertion - there aren't any visible kinks that would create issues, and there's also plenty of room for a water bottle.

When asked for comment, Ibis' response was, "That can't be an Ibis. Look at the top tube..."




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Ibis


53 Comments

  • 34 0
 holy shit, is that a straight top tube?
  • 22 0
 Preproduction. Production bike will look like a noodle.
  • 4 0
 Probably just moved the swoop to the other end of the top tube to give it that sexy Ellsworth silhouette.
  • 3 0
 @HB208: The callout to the DV9 top tube almost reads like satire. I love picturing bike company execs reading pinkbike comments and then firing their designers.
  • 3 2
 a non-ugly ibis would be crazy
  • 3 0
 @Nygaard: Like their curves or not, Ibis makes a good bike. Ellsworth always were (not sure on the 'new' verison) piles of garbage
  • 13 0
 IBIS SB150
  • 10 1
 DHF on the rear, cray....
  • 9 0
 dh-f in the back, dhr-2 in the front
  • 5 1
 DHF is a great all around tire. It's like an assegai front and rear, all depends on the riding and how much grip you want on both ends.
  • 3 2
 DHF rear is the move. I love the empty, drifty patch when transitioning from the center to the shoulder knobbies
  • 1 0
 @tgr9: bike is garbage and unrideable
  • 1 0
 Bad for manuals.
  • 1 0
 Richie ran Assegai front and DHF rear all season
  • 1 0
 @tgr9: this is the way
  • 7 0
 No image of the cables through the headset ....
  • 1 0
 not yet... ORRRRR, if ibis wants to redeem itself from a noodle top tube they can start routing cables in a little bit nicer way
  • 5 0
 Seeing the old head tube badge would definitely alleviate some sarcastic rage when they show the cables going through the headset.
  • 1 0
 I think they use the OG badge on some models still. I know its on the Exie USA.
  • 4 0
 hopefully it has bushings on every pivot
/s
  • 1 0
 What is wrong with bushings? Genuine question.
  • 2 0
 Does anyone actually care after the response they got from their releases this week?
  • 4 0
 Oso actually stands out from the sea of bland offerings... and it goes well. I'd have one.
  • 1 0
 @Otago: have to agree, I like it
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it will be dual crown capable like the new Oso is.

Looks to be a Ripmo HD 6…

Looking forward to seeing the final version.
  • 3 0
 Legendary comment by Ibis
  • 3 1
 Looks like it's a mullet...?
  • 4 0
 Article says mix wheel.
  • 13 0
 @noodlewitnosteeze: OoooooooOOOOOOoooohhhhh.... look at you reading the article before commenting. Show off.
  • 2 0
 There's definitely still a little baby yoke in there.
  • 1 0
 That does not look like a prototype, but a finished product to me... full review for next week?
  • 1 0
 It was actually supposed to be introduced in early 2022
  • 3 2
 Since it’s unmarked, how can you say with confidence it’s an ibis?
  • 7 0
 How can you say with any confidence that a carrot is indeed a carrot?
  • 1 0
 The down tube shock mount shape and placement appears to be identical to a Ripmo’s.
  • 1 0
 Cole Lucas' calves, they match the sky-high seat height
  • 2 1
 How can it be discerned that it's an Ibis bike?
  • 1 0
 Lower linkage.
  • 1 0
 Ibis branded rims as well. And chainstay protection looks identical to the recently updated Ripmo and Ripley
  • 1 0
 Still no in frame storage… they must really like those pork chop bags.
  • 2 1
 I must be the only person in here that doesn’t care about in frame storage. I’ve got to wear a pack anyway so why do I care to put stuff in my downtube?
  • 1 0
 Shock looks interesting…
  • 1 0
 Kaz’s little jab at Ibis at the end is great
  • 1 0
 Whoever took the picture has a dope brakes and drivetrain
  • 1 0
 Is it allowed to be called an Ibis if it's not super ugly???
  • 1 1
 Is anyone else triggered by the fact that this guy is running a Minion DHR in the front and a DHF in the rear?
  • 1 0
 Intro tomorrow. Review Friday.
  • 1 0
 I sure hope it's 29er compatible.
  • 1 0
 Looks like an Alchemy mulletized version?
  • 1 1
 Did ibis finally make a non-ugly bike?
  • 1 0
 Touche, Ibis.
  • 1 0
 Is it setup as a mullet?
  • 1 0
 cool





