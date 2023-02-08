Spotted: Prototype Ibis Enduro Bike

Ibis has been stealing the spotlight this week, for better or worse, first with their Oso eMTB
, then the new DV9 hardtail
and its polarizing frame shape. Now there's this, an unmarked, mixed-wheel prototype that a keen-eyed reader spotted. Earlier this year
I noted that the HD5 was due for an update, since its removal from Ibis' lineup positioned the Ripmo as the longest travel, non-electric option with 147mm of rear wheel travel.
Given that enduro race tracks aren't getting any smoother, and that more riders are looking for bikes that they can pedal one day and ride in the bike park the next, adding a longer travel option into the lineup makes sense. The last version of the HD5 had 153mm of travel, but I'd imagine this next iteration (assuming the model name remains the same) will see that bump up to 160 or 170mm of travel.
The prototype uses a dual-link suspension layout, although the upper link is now positioned in front of the seat tube, instead of using a longer yoke to connect the shock to the seatstays. Speaking of seat tubes, the frame design looks to allow for plenty of seatpost insertion - there aren't any visible kinks that would create issues, and there's also plenty of room for a water bottle.
When asked for comment, Ibis' response was, "That can't be an Ibis. Look at the top tube...
"
53 Comments
/s
Looks to be a Ripmo HD 6…
Looking forward to seeing the final version.