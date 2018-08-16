PINKBIKE TECH

Spotted: Manitou's Prototype Enduro Fork and Sun Ringle's Carbon Wheels - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 16, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Manitou Ringle prototype

Over the years Crankworx Whistler has grown into a mini-trade show, a chance for companies to show off their goods to the throngs of fans that have gathered to watch their favorite mountain bikers flip, spin, and sprint their way through the various events. It's also the perfect opportunity to spot items that are in the testing phase, whether that's a prototype bike, dropper post, or in this case, a new fork from Manitou, and some carbon wheels from Sun Ringle.

The full details, including things like price, weight, and availability, are still being kept under wraps for now, but I was able to get a closer look and snap some photos that make the basic facts pretty clear.


Manitou Ringle prototype
A bolt-on fender...
Manitou Ringle prototype
...And a much better brake housing routing method.


The fork resembles an oversized Manitou Mattoc – it has the same signature reverse-arch design, but with what looks like 170 or 180mm of travel and wider diameter stanchions. The brake housing routing also appears to have been improved; a guide directs it towards the front of the bike, which should make for a much cleaner looking setup.

Manitou were quiet about exactly what's inside the fork, but the writing on the top caps helps to shed some light on the details. It's air sprung, and has Manitou's Infinite Rate Tune (IRT) installed, which is a secondary air chamber that allows riders to adjust the feel of the fork's mid-stroke without affecting the initial spring rate.

Manitou's Variable Terrain Tune (VTT) damper is housed inside the right leg, which offers three compression settings, including a full lock-out, along with the ability to fine-tune the amount of low-speed compression.


Manitou Ringle prototype
The Infinite Rate Tune allows for the amount of mid-stroke support to be adjusted.
Manitou Ringle prototype
Manitou's VTT damper is housed in the right leg.

Manitou Ringle prototype
New carbon rims from Ringle...
Manitou Ringle prototype
...And some shiny purple hubs to go with them.

The Trek Slash that the new fork was mounted on also had a set of un-released carbon wheels from Sun Ringle. Carbon rims have become increasingly common over the last few years, but purple anodized hubs? That's a throwback to the '90s, when Ringle's anodized goods were all the rage. I'm a sucker for purple or blue ano – hopefully that color makes it to production.

19 Comments

  • + 12
 Well ringle my dingle! Carbon fiber in wheels!?
  • + 1
 Purple shiny hubs are nice and all, but I hope they actually work and last well. I like the concept of the bolt on fender over the zip-tied option on the fork though. I enjoyed their 29+ fork, the Magnum Pro, so I would expect this one to perform as well!
  • + 2
 Hope the manitou fork is good. There so many heavy hitters in the squish worlds now a days so you really gotta set the bar high
  • + 2
 Did you miss the Mattoc? It's at least as good as the rest of the heavy hitters. I can tell you I'd prefer it over both Pike and Diamond forks I've been on recently.
  • + 1
 All this work into forks, makes you wonder of theyre going to update the swinger?
  • + 1
 They will... But when?:-D
  • + 1
 i have no doubt their shocks are great, but the designs looks like they're from 2006. like it or not, aesthetics is important to a lot of people. i bet they would sell tons more if they looked more modern
  • + 1
 As it is vtt and not mc2 with more adjustable hsc, I hope they kept a non adjustable HBO at least.
  • + 1
 I'd like to know just how close that reversed bridge gets to the frame on the treks haha
  • + 2
 The frameprotection is there for a reason i guess
  • + 1
 @Zany2410: That guard is if the fork crown were to hit the frame. There is a Knock Block headset on that bike which would prevent the full rotation anyways.
  • + 2
 I hope they stick with the tool theme and call this fork the Manitou Jackhammer..
  • + 1
 I think this one might be a new Sherman :-)
  • + 1
 Kinda sad that there is so few Mattocs around.
  • + 1
 Come on manitou... All I wanted was that exact fork with a coil spring Frown
  • + 1
 Air Spring, coil spring, I'm not so bothered as long as there's a new Travis coming, even it's not called Travis.
  • + 1
 @Fix-the-Spade: I remember a few people being lyrical about Travises with Intrinsic dampers, saying they were better than 66 of the sunset of Marzocchi’s reign, around 2006. Also Sherman was good fork at the time, the TPC+ one, not the terrible SPV. Then Mattocs had great reviews in recent years. I still have Black Comp at the attic...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I have two Travis forks, three Blacks, a Nixon, a Mattoc on my bike... Pike is gathering dust under a test bench.
I think I just have a fetish for 1,1/8th forks too.
  • + 1
 Purple ano! Yeah!!!!!!!

