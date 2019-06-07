Spotted: Prototype Maxxis Downhill Tire - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Maxxis debuted the Assegai, Greg Minnaar's signature tire, last year, and now it it looks like Troy Brosnan may be the next athlete to receive a tire of his own. Details are scarce, and the official name is still being kept under wraps, but there is a kangaroo and a 'G'day mate' slogan printed on the side in a nod to Brosnan's home country.The tread pattern is quite open, and unlike anything currently in Maxxis' mountain bike lineup - the old "looks like a Minion" trope doesn't apply here. The center knobs have an arrow-like arrangement, while the rectangular side knobs are ramped on the outside with a slight cutout on the inner face. The track in Leogang is hardpacked and fast, which means that good rolling speed and support for hard cornering take priority over all-out grip.Will the new tire be Brosnan's ticket to snagging that elusive top spot on the podium? We'll have to wait until Sunday to find out.