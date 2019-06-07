PINKBIKE TECH

Spotted: Prototype Maxxis Downhill Tire - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 7, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  


Maxxis debuted the Assegai, Greg Minnaar's signature tire, last year, and now it it looks like Troy Brosnan may be the next athlete to receive a tire of his own. Details are scarce, and the official name is still being kept under wraps, but there is a kangaroo and a 'G'day mate' slogan printed on the side in a nod to Brosnan's home country.

The tread pattern is quite open, and unlike anything currently in Maxxis' mountain bike lineup - the old "looks like a Minion" trope doesn't apply here. The center knobs have an arrow-like arrangement, while the rectangular side knobs are ramped on the outside with a slight cutout on the inner face. The track in Leogang is hardpacked and fast, which means that good rolling speed and support for hard cornering take priority over all-out grip.

Will the new tire be Brosnan's ticket to snagging that elusive top spot on the podium? We'll have to wait until Sunday to find out.




Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
137220 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
106054 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
99183 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
64489 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
57732 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
51753 views
Qualifying Photo Epic: No Calm Before a Storm - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
46689 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
45357 views

13 Comments

  • + 4
 I’ve had a butcher for years and it’s still going strong
  • + 4
 You either die a minion, or live long enough to become a butcher.
  • + 1
 YES!
  • + 2
 Hot take: there is literally zero reason to ever run anything other than a DHF/DHR2 combo.
  • + 2
 ok I got it ill run the Assegai front and this in the back!
  • + 3
 They butchered it
  • + 2
 DANG IT!!!! another tire!! I haven't even tried the Assegia yet! lol
  • + 1
 I know I’m gonna run the new Brosnaar setup from now on lol
  • + 1
 Looks like an Eliminator
  • + 1
 The Aggro Ardent.
  • + 1
 It's a Butcher.
  • + 3
 Agreed so damn close. Although.... the Butcher does work pretty damn well! Especially for the $$
  • + 1
 Looks nothing like a butcher.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026218
Mobile Version of Website