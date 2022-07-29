Spotted: Prototype Norco High Pivot DH Bike

Jul 29, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  
The silver steed was spotted at Snowshoe.

Norco doesn't currently have a dedicated DH bike in their lineup, but it looks like changes might be on the way. Aluminum test mules have been spotted at the Whistler Bike Park and the Snowshoe World Cup bristling with data acquisition equipment and shock coverings to keep prying eyes at bay.

Up until this point Norco's team members have been using a modified Range that has a different shock link to bump the rear travel to 200mm, up from the stock 170mm configuration. Realistically, the geometry numbers on the current Range are pretty much in line with what's found on many modern DH bikes, so using the frame for double duty isn't as much of a stretch as what we've seen from other companies in the past.

Photo: Eric Chernushenko

Still, a frame that's truly dedicated to DH racing and riding can be optimized for the single purpose of going downhill as fast as possible, and I'd imagine that's what Norco are working on. The aluminum prototype looks to have a similar inverted high-pivot suspension layout, although the pivot at the front of the chainstay is in a different location than it is on the Range.

The frame also looks more refined than the crazy-looking mule that was used during the development of the Range - that frame had loads of geometry adjustments, and a headtube that was the size of a tin can. There don't appear to be as many adjustments on this frame, although the replaceable dropouts would make it easy to experiment with different chainstay lengths. Personally, I'd love it if Norco came out with an alloy high-pivot DH bike, but we'll just have to wait and see.

According to Norco, "The bike is a one-off, highly adjustable aluminum Norco DH test platform that allows for isolated tuning and testing of almost every geo and kinematic aspect of the bike so we can engineer and learn in real time.

Last year, Norco added Kirk McDowall to our engineering team because of his combined engineering experience and perspective as an Elite-level DH-racer. This gives us an incredibly powerful technical feedback loop right from the get-go. Kirk will be doing live race weekend testing on the bike in Snowshoe and Mont Sainte Anne, and possibly the Canadian Open."

The mule that was used for the development of the current Norco Range enduro bike.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Norco Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Are You Satisfied With Your Brakes?
60542 views
Racing Rumours: 5 Possible Changes for the 2023 World Cup Season (Warner Off Commentary Confirmed)
56474 views
Gang-Related Shooting in Whistler Leaves 2 Dead, Disrupts Resort Operations
42773 views
Review: Maxxis's New Forekaster Tire is Heavier & Better Than The Original
41531 views
First Look: Norco's New Fluid Is For a Bit Of Everything
40631 views
Results from the US DH, Enduro & XC National Championships
33634 views
Track Walk & Tech Randoms: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
33374 views
Starling's Environmental Impact Report Finds Carbon Produces 16x More CO2 Than Steel
33092 views

18 Comments

  • 10 0
 That’s the new “Norco Narco” model — it’s disguised as a prototype but holds 5-10kg of narcotics (with low center of gravity) under that cover. Ever wonder why the test at Vedder Mountain, next to the US border?!
  • 1 0
 *they
  • 9 2
 Most might think the gaffer tape like cover is hiding some bizarre new 10 bar suspension layout or some telemetry gizmo, but I got word on the streets thats its actually norco is testing out a new displine dh/bikepacking rig. Nothing holds better than duct taping all your belongings to the frame.
  • 12 0
 Push up the hill for a day, camp overnight, and then bomb back down the next. I can dig it.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Are you passing up the opportunity to invent a new category of Downpacking?
  • 4 0
 If your ever wanted to know the true definition of a Sisyphean task, that first photo is it
  • 1 0
 what? you don't wash your car on rainy days? cuts down on the pre-rinse time
  • 1 1
 "dedicated to DH racing and riding can be optimized for the single purpose of going downhill as fast as possible"

I wonder what the actual geo is of the norco Range is with a DH setup. If it doesn't modify it too much from the stock verison, I have a hard time seeing what needs to be changed for DH racing.
  • 1 0
 I get that its used to hide the prototype setup...but has anyone considered bike smocks like that to keep the shock and pivot points nice an clean on sloppy days like this?
  • 1 0
 Probly in the 90s
  • 2 0
 Give ‘‘em hell on it Kirk!
  • 1 4
 Are we definitley sure this is a Norco prototype? Or are you only guessing it's a Norco because of the suspension layout? Because there's a bunch of companies that have a new DH bike overdue and the inverted Horst Link layout also isn't exclusive to Norco. I recently saw it on another bike, I just can't currently remember which one it was.
  • 1 0
 "According to Norco, "The bike is a one-off, highly adjustable aluminum Norco DH test platform that allows for isolated tuning and testing of almost every geo and kinematic aspect of the bike so we can engineer and learn in real time."

Norco is literally confirming it themselves.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Forbidden
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010164
Mobile Version of Website