Spotted: Remi Thirion's New Giant Glory for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 25, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

The bonanza of new bikes keeps coming this weekend as Remi Thirion has been spotted on a new Giant Glory.

Thirion signed with the Giant Factory Off Road Team at the start of last year and was seen riding a couple of prototypes in the latter half of the 2021 season. That development cycle looks to be continuing into 2022 as we've spotted this latest version of the Giant downhill bike.

Interestingly, Giant hasn't jumped on the high pivot train with this new frame and the suspension design looks to be largely similar to previous Giant models. However, compared to the bike Remi was riding last year, it looks like the front triangle shape has been subtly tweaked in shape, for example with a curvier profile and a longer headtube junction.

There have also been changes made to the rear end with a reshaped drop out and a flip chip on the rocker, although we aren't sure if that wasn't already built into the previous prototypes.

Note the flip chip on the rocker.

A photo of the previous prototype can be seen in the third picture of the below Instagram slideshow:


While Remi's mechanics couldn't tell us any more information about the frame, we have reached out to Giant and they told us, "the team (GFORT) has been testing multiple generations of prototypes, over the past two seasons (this is the third) , with the goal of perfecting the next generation DH bike from Giant".

Giant teased the bike in a recent press release that seems to have flown under the radar.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Giant Giant Glory Remi Thirion DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


24 Comments

  • 23 3
 "Giant teased the bike in a recent press release that seems to have flown under the radar" lol giant hasn't been on the radar for a bit
  • 2 0
 Glory hasn't been, unlike Trances and Reigns..
  • 12 0
 I like it. It looks like a Giant, it probably rides like a Giant and that has never besn a bad thing.
  • 9 2
 tad bit unshapely
  • 9 2
 Looks like a Glory...
  • 7 6
 "Interestingly, Giant hasn't jumped on the high pivot train with this new frame and the suspension design looks to be largely similar to previous Giant models."

Not interesting or surprising, in fact totally predictable.

In the year 2032, are you still gonna say it's interesting that Giant has stuck with it's outdated, low Pivot, DW link wannabe suspension design?
  • 4 0
 is that type of suspension that bad ?
  • 3 0
 Interestingly all recent bikes seem to go back to classic 90s suspension „systems“. Just with year 2000 suspension travel and 2010 reliability and 2020 geometrie.
  • 4 0
 It looks fast, and Remy will make it even faster.
  • 6 2
 When you say new....
  • 4 1
 Looks exactly like their 2013 glory hahaha
  • 3 0
 They are just making some space for his massive balls Smile
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Lenz Lunchbox
  • 1 0
 My first thought with how squished the front triangle looks
  • 1 0
 Pretty sure he was riding this one last year and no one picked up on it. He was riding an alloy frame with similar graphics
  • 1 0
 They have been on prototypes since 2019 at least
  • 1 0
 Hmm.. so how the old one looked like?
  • 1 0
 Had a different paintjob...
  • 1 0
 Suprising someone noticed
  • 1 0
 It looks a lot like all the Glory's...
  • 1 0
 Gotta love Thirions style.
  • 1 0
 Looks like they are using an SX Trail tubeset.
  • 1 0
 29er
  • 3 3
 Curved tubes are back!

Post a Comment



