Spotted: Remi Thirion's New Giant Glory for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

The bonanza of new bikes keeps coming this weekend as Remi Thirion has been spotted on a new Giant Glory.
Thirion signed with the Giant Factory Off Road Team at the start of last year
and was seen riding a couple of prototypes in the latter half of the 2021 season. That development cycle looks to be continuing into 2022 as we've spotted this latest version of the Giant downhill bike.
Interestingly, Giant hasn't jumped on the high pivot train with this new frame and the suspension design looks to be largely similar to previous Giant models. However, compared to the bike Remi was riding last year, it looks like the front triangle shape has been subtly tweaked in shape, for example with a curvier profile and a longer headtube junction.
There have also been changes made to the rear end with a reshaped drop out and a flip chip on the rocker, although we aren't sure if that wasn't already built into the previous prototypes.
A photo of the previous prototype can be seen in the third picture of the below Instagram slideshow:
While Remi's mechanics couldn't tell us any more information about the frame, we have reached out to Giant and they told us, "the team (GFORT) has been testing multiple generations of prototypes, over the past two seasons (this is the third) , with the goal of perfecting the next generation DH bike from Giant".
Not interesting or surprising, in fact totally predictable.
In the year 2032, are you still gonna say it's interesting that Giant has stuck with it's outdated, low Pivot, DW link wannabe suspension design?
