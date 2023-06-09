Spotted: RockShox Flight Attendant SID on Nino Schurter's Scott Spark

Jun 9, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  


Despite the XC race crowd's penchant for remote lockouts no matter how little travel a bike has, when RockShox's Flight Attendant wireless electronic suspension system initially launched it was aimed at longer travel trail and enduro bikes. The system automatically makes suspension adjustments depending on what a bike and its rider are doing in order to maximize efficiency, and it was presented as a way to improve the performance of bikes that wouldn't typically be considered great pedalers.

Now it looks like there's an XC-oriented version of the system in the works, at least based on Nino Schurter's race bike. His Scott Spark RC is equipped with a RockShox SID fork that has the Flight Attendant module attached to the top right leg. I'd imagine the bike is running a Flight Attendant enabled shock too, but it's hidden inside the frame and my x-ray specs aren't working at the moment. Looking even closer, it appears the SID's crown has had some material shaved away compared to the current version, likely a weight saving measure for the next iteration of the fork.

Nino is typically at the forefront of cross-country race trends, at least the ones that improve a bike's performance – he was one of the earlier riders to run a dropper post, and he also went with a 120mm bike when many competitors were still on 80 or 100mm options. The system likely comes with a weight penalty versus a cable actuated remote, but if it allows the rider to focus on pedaling rather than remembering to toggle a lockout lever it could be worth it. We'll see how it pans out for Nino in the World Cup XCO race on Sunday.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted RockShox Nino Schurter


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Overall Standings & Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
73926 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
62303 views
First Look: 2024 Giant Glory Downhill Race Bike
46236 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
45783 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
42434 views
Noga Korem Dropped by GT & Sponsored by Commencal
34761 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
30722 views
Pinkbike Primer: The 2023 DH World Cup Series Finally Begins at Lenzerheide
27562 views

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 have to assume its on the shock as well....though a full image of the cockpit would make that pretty apparent. Pretty badass to think he's only running two cable housings for the entire bike....unsettling to think his pit crew also involves an IT guy, haha
  • 7 0
 Is that 9 different batteries on his bike now?
  • 4 0
 Mint, I want to see a N1N0 just destroy the track with this weapon!
  • 4 0
 Does it also dispense little soda cans and bags of peanuts?
  • 3 0
 No Twinlock remote on the bar, so yeah, the flight attendant is probably attending to the rear too.
  • 3 2
 RS couldn’t even pay their enduro athletes to run it long term…
  • 7 0
 Because it makes no sense for enduro… XC, makes alot of sense
  • 1 0
 @Lololmalol: yeah, was weird to see them release it to enduro market first…
  • 1 0
 A little bit staged for a spy shot
  • 5 0
 Good thing I never said it was a spy shot.
  • 1 0
 Noice!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.047848
Mobile Version of Website