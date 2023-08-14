Spotted: RockShox Flight Attendant XC Shock

The Glentress World Champs brought plenty of thrilling racing but it also had some fresh tech on full display as more riders are now racing with an XC-oriented version of RockShox's Flight Attendant system.
After first spotting a RockShox Flight Attendant equipped SID fork at the Lenzerheide World Cup on Nino Schurter's bike
we now have a full look at the shock that until now was hidden inside the frame of Nino's Scott Spark. It comes as no surprise that the shock looks very similar to the already available SIDLuxe, just with the added electronic controller and battery.
Along with the standard SIDLuxe version of the Flight Attendant shock it looks like RockShox has already developed the system to be added to its new SIDLuxe IsoStrut rear shock built inside the also new Trek Supercaliber
. Electronic suspension does seem to make a lot of sense for XC racers as it allows the rider to fully focus on the course and not on messing around with remote lock-out levers.
SR Suntour who have launched their own electronic XC suspension
told us that Tom Picock's suspension was adjusting its settings between 150 and 200 times a lap at the opening World Cup round in Nove Mesto, something that would be quite the task if being done manually.
Whether electronic suspension is actually necessary is still up for debate, but it has picked up a few impressive top results so far this year including both elite XC World Championship titles under Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock.
The amount of bikes for 2023/24 that stopped offering flight attendant makes me thing the enduro one was a major flop.