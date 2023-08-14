Spotted: RockShox Flight Attendant XC Shock

Aug 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo
Those extra wires and the rod above the shock are part of a data acquisition system.

The Glentress World Champs brought plenty of thrilling racing but it also had some fresh tech on full display as more riders are now racing with an XC-oriented version of RockShox's Flight Attendant system.

After first spotting a RockShox Flight Attendant equipped SID fork at the Lenzerheide World Cup on Nino Schurter's bike we now have a full look at the shock that until now was hidden inside the frame of Nino's Scott Spark. It comes as no surprise that the shock looks very similar to the already available SIDLuxe, just with the added electronic controller and battery.

photo
photo

Along with the standard SIDLuxe version of the Flight Attendant shock it looks like RockShox has already developed the system to be added to its new SIDLuxe IsoStrut rear shock built inside the also new Trek Supercaliber. Electronic suspension does seem to make a lot of sense for XC racers as it allows the rider to fully focus on the course and not on messing around with remote lock-out levers.

SR Suntour who have launched their own electronic XC suspension told us that Tom Picock's suspension was adjusting its settings between 150 and 200 times a lap at the opening World Cup round in Nove Mesto, something that would be quite the task if being done manually.

Whether electronic suspension is actually necessary is still up for debate, but it has picked up a few impressive top results so far this year including both elite XC World Championship titles under Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock.

 Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce the pig-E-back shock.
  • 2 0
 well done
  • 2 0
 Please copyright the name and use it in the next Gen mrp suspension.
  • 10 0
 Please just do wireless remote lock out. The application feels so obvious, just assign a button on an AXS pod. I historically prefer Shimano drivetrains but don't love their 12 speed, but I do get along with RS suspension. I'd be ready to switch to SRAM with my next build, and jump into eShifting, if I could run suspension, drivetrain and dropper off my AXS controls.
  • 1 1
 Seems like a good area for development, you've got a kernel of a good idea there, take it and run with it. Be the change as they say
  • 1 0
 Yeah let's hope that's a "lower tier" option in future. Obviously all the tech is there to do it; just remove all the motion-sensing guts and make the lockout responsive to an AXS button instead. If that added ~10-15% to the cost of the suspension (rather than 100% like FA) I might actually consider it.
  • 2 0
 Seems cool, and eliminates cables and switches from the bar. If someone gave me these I'd love to run 'em on my XC bike, but pricing of the Flight Attendant system is bonkers.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, pricing is really what will keep any of this stuff off my bike. I'm a nerd at heart, so all this wireless stuff really speaks to me. I just can;t spend that kind of money on what will be marginal gains at best. Hell, the price of a flight attendant component and T-type would buy me a new bike.
  • 1 0
 @grnmachine02: I’d say wait a few years for the cost to come down, but who am I kidding — that’ll never actually happen.
  • 1 0
 Why hasnt a thrid party come up with an alternative to live valve or flight attendant. They exist for non live valve fox truck shocks and are close to live valve feel. Someone do it.
  • 3 0
 When Fox comes out with Live Valve, and Sram says - "Hold my beer."
  • 1 0
 Makes way more sense here.

The amount of bikes for 2023/24 that stopped offering flight attendant makes me thing the enduro one was a major flop.
  • 3 0
 Neat.
  • 2 0
 Scott’s handlebar switch maker quietly files for bankruptcy.
  • 1 0
 just what we needed, an e-piggyback
  • 3 6
 Oh the irony of a shock called "flight attendant" designed for bikes that rarely if ever leave the ground...
  • 7 1
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/25351810
  • 7 3
 I'd bet half the people that own enduro bikes wouldn't try the 3m gap jump that the XC riders were hitting at the World Champs
  • 2 4
 @HankHank: true, but I bet 100% of the people who ride this shock wouldn't do a 10m Table on Dirt Merchant ;-)





