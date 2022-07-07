Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 7, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

It looks like Finn Iles will be racing the Lenzerheide DH World Cup on a prototype frame that's strikingly different from the current Specialized Demo. The bike first broke cover at Crankworx Innsbruck, but it was kept hidden well enough that clear photos were difficult to come by. Even now, the guts of the new machine are under wraps, which means that it's still not possible to say for sure what lies underneath that neoprene shroud, opening the doors for all sorts of speculation.

What is visible is a lugged carbon frame that's bristling with data acquisition equipment, a similar construction method to what Atherton Bikes are using, although there's no guarantee that the production version will look anything like this. Specialized have their own in-house carbon layup facility and machine shop, which means it's possible they went this route in order to try different geometry configurations without needing to create multiple carbon molds.

The lugs even have a built-in fork bump stop.

There's no longer a connection between the seatstays and the shock like there is on the current Demo.
X-ray vision would be so handy right about now.

The shock looks to be tucked as low in the frame as possible, and the machined chainstays are extremely thick, with just a few millimeters of room between the chain and the chainslap protector. How that shock is actuated is still unknown – there are bearings on the chainstays, but despite my best zooming and enhancing attempts I'm still scratching my head as to the specifics of the design. The seatube is positioned pretty far forward of the bottom bracket, and I wouldn't be surprised if thres a split in that tube for the shock to pass through, occupying a similar position to the current Demo.

For now, we'll just have to see how Finn fares on his new ride this weekend and wait until Specialized are willing to take the mask of the new downhill machine.


Extra tall, machined chainstays.
Loic Bruni is back here this weekend and has a fresh paintjob too.
The current Demo for reference.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Specialized Specialized Demo


15 Comments

  • 22 1
 Does not look like a session
  • 11 4
 Did they get the Athertons to make it??
  • 6 0
 Chainstay lookin quite phat
  • 6 0
 Extra stays are stored in the frame bag.
  • 2 0
 I'm wondering if the shock is being "pulled" down apposed to being "pushed".

The carbon tubes and metal lug is I'd bet a way to get prototypes out the door far more quickly by utilizing some type of system similiar to what the athertons are doing for their bikes. Lot cheaper and much quicker than the classic alloy mule process that Intense continues to use.
  • 6 0
 Love the lugs.
  • 5 0
 no way the lugged carbon makes it into production bike
  • 2 0
 Think that's purely so they can change up angles and lengths quickly and more cost efficient. Once it's dialed in they'll move away from the lugs. Least that's my guess.
  • 5 0
 Looks like an Atherton
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike: low weight/gravity center doesn't make sense ON Mtb
Specialized: Have you seen the banshees? Let's put the shock lower
  • 2 0
 Anyway... the current Demo model is one of the most beautiful bikes on the market! That shock position is sick!
  • 2 0
 They brought back the old screw and glue from the 90's.
  • 1 0
 SO rad. bit of a nod to the old (titanium lugged, bonded carbon tube) epic ultimate?
  • 1 0
 Brought to you by the Atherton familia! All the tubes all the time.
  • 1 0
 Can we bring back pull shocks?





