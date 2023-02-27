Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike

Feb 27, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Screenshot from Haley Batten's Instagram / Michael Cerveny photo.

It's sock on a shock season, and this time around it's Specialized who are hiding what's likely a shock integrated into the top tube of an unreleased XC race bike. The new bike was raced by Haley Batten at the Shimano Supercup Massi Banyoles in Spain (she took the win ahead of Mona Mitterwallner and Evie Richards), and by Martin Vidaurre at the Tropical MTB Challenge in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Although World Cup XC race tracks have become increasingly technical in recent years, and more riders than ever are on bikes with dropper posts and up to 120mm of travel, there are still smoother courses on the circuit where a hardtail or a softail makes sense. When Specialized does remove the cover from this new bike it'll be interesting to see how the shock is mounted to the frame. It also looks like Specialized may have hopped on the through-the-headset cable routing train - there aren't any ports visible on either side of the headtube.

Specialized Diverge STR

On the gravel size of things, Specialized launched the Diverge STR last fall, which essentially suspends the seattube to provide 30mm of travel. Considering the narrow seat tube required to make that design work, and the fact that mountain biking requires much more out-of-the-saddle riding, I doubt the new bike will use this design, but it's not totally outside the realm of possibilities.

Trek's then-secret Supercaliber circa 2019.
Daniel Sapp at Dupont State Park

The Trek Supercaliber broke cover in a similar manner back in 2019 underneath Jolanda Neff at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Trek couldn't help but chime in on an Instagram post by ESMTB, writing "Well now that looks vaguely familiar... cough cough #TrekSupercaliber." Of course, the same could be said about Trek's in-frame storage that debuted after Specialized got the ball rolling with their SWAT system.

Look for the full run down on the new bike as soon as we have more information.

Screenshot from ESMTB


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Specialized


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Why Weight Doesn't Matter
80445 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Real Bike Weights from PB Editors
72066 views
What Type of Mountain Bike Should You Buy in 2023?
59234 views
Video: Tom Pidcock Going Warp Speed on a Road Bike
45141 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
44507 views
Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp
42573 views
Video: Are E-Bikes For REAL Mountain Bikers?
40840 views
GT Becomes a "Stand-alone Business" as it Returns to Southern California
36972 views

46 Comments

  • 74 2
 If a Specialized looks like a Trek, and a Trek looks like a Salsa, and a salsa looks like a delicious dip, does Specialized make chips?
  • 54 1
 Coming this March: Specialized sues Tostitos for trademark infringement.
  • 10 1
 I think I just read a fever dream..
  • 6 0
 Time to ditch #LooksLikeASession and replace it with #LooksLikeASupercaliber.
  • 3 0
 according to the new TFR video, the 2023 supercaliber wont look like a supercaliber, it will look like a session
  • 1 0
 Yes, flip chips
  • 19 0
 trek's comment on the post is pretty good
  • 14 0
 I hope they are just trolling Trek and its still just a hardtail.
  • 14 3
 Incoming complaints that it's not slack enough...
  • 33 0
 It's definitely not slack enough.
  • 2 0
 Seattube will go as slack as you want depending on how much weight you put on the saddle. If you reached the limit, get a smaller rear wheel. If you want a slacker heat tube angle, wait another season until the downtube gets a sock too.

Need more socks in your life? www.youtube.com/@SockPuppetParody
  • 23 14
 Pinkbike: *Scrolls thru VitalMTB forums....Spotted !
  • 2 0
 Next pb article will be of the prototype SID
  • 3 0
 We should create a separate thread where we post all the new tech memes to throw them off.
  • 1 0
 not sure why the downvotes.... all the "spotted" content comes from there. Surprised the new SRAM stuff hasn't landed on PB but I'm sure there are some politics there.
  • 10 3
 Bontrager rips off Big Red S components. I see no issue here.
  • 3 1
 I get the desire for a lightweight fully, esp. since the new "standard" looks to be 120mm of rear travel, but also have some sort of ultra light soft tail with 80mm or less travel, but the Trek Supercaliber is heavier (frame for frame) than "normal" XC fullies like the Scott Spark. If you're doing some weirdo softail design, that frame better be meaningfully lighter than a normal XC frame.
  • 6 1
 they better call it the "super epic"
  • 6 1
 No one's complained about the headset routing yet.
  • 1 0
 it's an XC bike...
  • 4 0
 Looks like a …….. t …… t …… t …….
No, I can’t bring myself to say it.
  • 2 0
 Also take a look at that SID. In most of the pics I've seen of this new epic/caliber it looks as if the fork is like 80mm (not 100)?
  • 2 0
 Brake dive in the close-up. Difficult to say in the start-line photo ... it does look low, but difficult to know the cause.
  • 2 0
 Shock bra ! Keep that slop off your Kashima coated jewelry. Put on a shock bra . Still working on fork pajamas. Stay tuned !
  • 2 0
 Those shoes don't exist in the wild yet. And looks like the new AXS stuff will have brake lever reservoirs that hug the handlebars for more better headset cable routing.
  • 3 0
 Will be the first mountain bike to top out over $20K .
  • 3 0
 I love my Supercali! Best XC bike out there.
  • 1 0
 Didn’t specialized had a frame in the 2000’s with a shoc in that position,but with a brain that had many problems ? So what’s new the no brain?
  • 3 0
 Has spesh sued trek for patent infringement yet?
  • 1 0
 Does that rear brake go through the bar/stem? Or is the headtube just real small for headset routing? I can't make out anything zooming in.
  • 1 0
 If they go to something like the Supercaliber I'll be keeping my Epic Evo for a few years.
  • 2 0
 Can't wait for my #Epiccaliber
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the superepics seatstays will break every year like the supercalibers
  • 1 0
 "One-eyed monster, come and see the..what is that? It looks like a giant.."
  • 1 0
 And trek saying that it looks familiar,how about Liteville saying that to trek ?
  • 1 0
 How can Trek take a pop at Spesh when they nicked the dope stash downtube idea?
  • 1 0
 Can confirm thru the headset routing. Saw another pic of it on Vital recently.
  • 2 0
 Brought to you by vitalmtb tech rumors
  • 3 1
 Itl prolly have 100mm
  • 3 1
 is it super boost?
  • 1 0
 Socks on shocks
and shocks in shots
Fox in socks
or shots of Shox?
  • 1 0
 Specialized is over priced and their gimmicks disappoint me.
  • 3 2
 “Down country”
  • 1 0
 Up Cross
  • 1 0
 #LooksLikeASupercaliber
  • 1 0
 SpecialisoStrut





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032761
Mobile Version of Website