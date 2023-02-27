Spotted: Specialized's New XC Race Bike

Specialized Diverge STR

Trek's then-secret Supercaliber circa 2019.

It's sock on a shock season, and this time around it's Specialized who are hiding what's likely a shock integrated into the top tube of an unreleased XC race bike. The new bike was raced by Haley Batten at the Shimano Supercup Massi Banyoles in Spain (she took the win ahead of Mona Mitterwallner and Evie Richards), and by Martin Vidaurre at the Tropical MTB Challenge in Puerto Rico over the weekend.Although World Cup XC race tracks have become increasingly technical in recent years, and more riders than ever are on bikes with dropper posts and up to 120mm of travel, there are still smoother courses on the circuit where a hardtail or a softail makes sense. When Specialized does remove the cover from this new bike it'll be interesting to see how the shock is mounted to the frame. It also looks like Specialized may have hopped on the through-the-headset cable routing train - there aren't any ports visible on either side of the headtube.On the gravel size of things, Specialized launched the Diverge STR last fall, which essentially suspends the seattube to provide 30mm of travel. Considering the narrow seat tube required to make that design work, and the fact that mountain biking requires much more out-of-the-saddle riding, I doubt the new bike will use this design, but it's not totally outside the realm of possibilities.The Trek Supercaliber broke cover in a similar manner back in 2019 underneath Jolanda Neff at the Nove Mesto XC World Cup. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Trek couldn't help but chime in on an Instagram post by ESMTB, writing "Well now that looks vaguely familiar... cough cough #TrekSupercaliber." Of course, the same could be said about Trek's in-frame storage that debuted after Specialized got the ball rolling with their SWAT system.Look for the full run down on the new bike as soon as we have more information.