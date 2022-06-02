Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor

Jun 2, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Walking around the pits at the EWS and EWS-E, there was one bike that we caught several fleeting glimpses of, but it was always quickly hidden away. Eventually, I did manage to grab a couple of shots as it stood outside the SRAM pits. It looks like a Nukeproof Megawatt eMTB with a prototype SRAM motor.

The form factor of the Shimano motor on the regular Megawatt is a little different, with a sleeker connection to the downtube.

Why SRAM? Well, it looks very different from the Shimano motor that production Megawatts are built around. We saw it going back and forth between the Nukeproof and SRAM tents in the pits and SRAM staff were seen working on it and riding it. The bike also has a full SRAM build and SRAM-branded cranks.


Aside from the raw finish, it looks similar to the production Megawatt, although the frame is definitely modified to accommodate the different shape and size of motor. I didn't manage to get a photo of it, but there appears to be a top-tube mounted display, too.

Shimano launched their first e-bike motor way back in 2016, and rumors about SRAM entering the fray have been swirling for the last two years. SRAM has a BlackBox Test Pilot team in the EWS-E this season, so it only makes sense that they'd be using the race as an opportunity to test prototype products. SRAM's official comment was, "No comment."



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Spotted SRAM


Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
88244 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
58721 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39094 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37274 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33120 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
30259 views
Bike Check: Nico Vouilloz's Lapierre GLP 2 EWS-E Race Bike
29009 views
Danny Hart Shares Video of Big Seeding Crash That Took Him Out of Finals at British Downhill Series Llangollen
27431 views

27 Comments

  • 9 1
 Confirmed details:
Proprietary 28.99 WH battery
200mm travel E-bike specific suspension seatpost
3" E-steerer tube
Electronically assisted power steering
Adaptive cruise control
  • 8 0
 It sure would be nice if all eMTB motors have standardized mounts and connectors so one can swap motors as they would anything else on their bike.
  • 7 3
 That's probably wishful thinking. Do Ford motors fit into Toyotas without any modifications?
  • 6 0
 @mikekazimer: Sure they do. Anything just takes money. Wink
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: Well that's a passenger vehicle, not a bicycle. But yes, with enough money, one can fit any Ford motor in to any Toyota.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: with enough astroglide I could probably get my 7.3 Godzilla into my Tacoma
  • 2 1
 With parts, warranty, and OEM only, a universal mount is kinda pointless
  • 3 0
 @Almazing: With enough money, you can also swap motors between your ebikes. Hell, with enough money, you can fit that Ford motor on an ebike and have a proper moped.
  • 1 0
 @toast2266: Of course. But the idea is to minimize the amount of money needed to swap things.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: yeah, why would they cheat themselves out of money. Sad but true. Wonder what Shimano make of SRam testing it on a bike built for shimano motors....
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: yeah they actually do but a Chevy motor is common to stuff into toyotas
  • 1 0
 @endorium: Therein lies another issue with motor and frame pairings. eMTB racing is going to be a thing in the future, regardless of whether anyone here likes it or not. I imagine changing professional race team sponsorships would be a ridiculous pain in the ass for the bike company. Imagine that you're X bike company with Shimano as a partner. You make your frames to fit Shimano motors and race them. Something happens, maybe a falling out, controversy, etc. You're no longer are partnered with Shimano and want to switch to SRAM. Now you're making new frames to accommodate SRAM motors. People here love pushing sustainability, but push back on standardization. There's nothing sustainable about having 17 eBike motors with 17 different mounting configurations and connector types.
  • 1 0
 Puzzling over why I would put a Ford motor in a Toyota
  • 2 0
 Yeah, that would be nice. Like the way it's so easy to swap cranks between bikes ... SMH
  • 7 2
 SRAM as slow at embracing e bikes as Shimano was 1x.
  • 4 0
 How many axs batteries does this use?
  • 3 0
 420
  • 1 0
 better yet... imagine charge port for AXS battery that can draw power from your main battery Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @valrock: That's actually a really good idea
  • 1 0
 @valrock: in am article elsewhere it mentions the derailleur being powered but the main battery.
  • 1 0
 @endorium: It was in the bike rumor article
  • 3 0
 Enough mounting standards already
  • 1 0
 As long as their warranty support and parts availability is better than Shimano's, I'd put up with just about anything.
  • 2 1
 That's what I'm talking about Sram bigger than ever
  • 3 2
 Scooped by Bike Rumor though....
  • 2 1
 Did they consider making it look less ugly?
  • 1 0
 About as reliable as their brakes.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009783
Mobile Version of Website