Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor

Walking around the pits at the EWS and EWS-E, there was one bike that we caught several fleeting glimpses of, but it was always quickly hidden away. Eventually, I did manage to grab a couple of shots as it stood outside the SRAM pits. It looks like a Nukeproof Megawatt
eMTB with a prototype SRAM motor.
Why SRAM? Well, it looks very different from the Shimano motor that production Megawatts are built around. We saw it going back and forth between the Nukeproof and SRAM tents in the pits and SRAM staff were seen working on it and riding it. The bike also has a full SRAM build and SRAM-branded cranks.
Aside from the raw finish, it looks similar to the production Megawatt, although the frame is definitely modified to accommodate the different shape and size of motor. I didn't manage to get a photo of it, but there appears to be a top-tube mounted display, too.
Shimano launched their first e-bike motor way back in 2016, and rumors about SRAM entering the fray have been swirling for the last two years
. SRAM has a BlackBox Test Pilot team in the EWS-E this season, so it only makes sense that they'd be using the race as an opportunity to test prototype products. SRAM's official comment was, "No comment."
Proprietary 28.99 WH battery
200mm travel E-bike specific suspension seatpost
3" E-steerer tube
Electronically assisted power steering
Adaptive cruise control