Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

Aug 23, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  

After a year of rumors and speculation, SRAM's new drivetrain has finally appeared out in the wild, installed on several XC race bikes in Les Gets. As we expected, based on a patent that was granted last May, the derailleur uses a direct mount design that places the derailleur body more inboard compared to current SRAM derailleurs. That should help keep it safe from impacts, and the direct mount itself has the potential to add stiffness and stability to the system, improving overall shifting performance.

The design also looks like it would keep the derailleur in a more stationary position, something that would go a long way towards reducing the amount of unnecessary chain movement, and noise.

It's likely that the new derailleur will only be compatible with frames that can run a Universal Derailleur Hanger in order to ensure there's enough room for the mount to sandwich the frame's dropout. If that's the case, it seems like a very smart tactic on SRAM's part. The UDH standard has seen widespread acceptance, making it it easier to find a relatively inexpensive replacement derailleur hanger, and now those UDH-compatible bikes will likely be able to run this system too if riders decide to upgrade, or companies decide to spec it.

The derailleur is wireless and electronic, with the AXS battery tucked in between the two sides of the direct mount, and the power button situated in a recess in what looks like a composite plate on the side of the derailleur. It's hard to say for sure, but the pulley wheels look like they could be aluminum. If that's the case, it'd be a welcome upgrade from the plastic that's currently used.


Interestingly, the chain has the same 'Flattop' design SRAM uses for their road bike chains, which is said to add strength while still allowing for the correct width for a 12-speed cassette. The cassette looks to be all new as well, with the cogs pinned onto a carrier rather than the one-piece design currently used for XX1 cassettes.

There's no review coming tomorrow, but we'll try to get on one of these drivetrains as soon as possible - the potential for a quieter, more reliable shifting system is certainly very intriguing. The fact that SRAM's athletes are racing it at World Champs is typically a sign that it's getting closer to full production; this article will be updated if any release timeline is revealed.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Drivetrain SRAM Les Gets World Champs 2022


59 Comments

  • 25 0
 Classifieds going fill up with a lot of "brand new, only ridden 576 miles according to Strava" Eagle components.
  • 9 23
flag ilovedust (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 576 miles on GX eagle is chain and cassette replacement time twice over!! Worst wear I have ever seen in a drive train.
  • 62 1
 @ilovedust, you're getting less than 300 miles out of an Eagle cassette? Are you riding inside of a cement mixer?
  • 20 0
 @ilovedust: username checks out?
  • 3 1
 @ilovedust: Yea, I've got both Sram and Shimano and I seem to wear through Shimano chains/cassette quicker than Sram. I've got both GX and XO1 and a bike with XT.
  • 3 0
 @ilovedust: guess what, you can replace most chains a few times before you need to think about cassettes.

One of my bikes is running a cassette with over 5000 miles of UK mud through it (though the last chain took a few crunchy miles and stern words to bed in)
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: its sandy round here but I am utterly shocked just how quick its worn through. I would not mind but of late I dont ride that hard or that much.
Someone tell me otherwise but I used my Park chain checker and its exceeded ‘1.0’ in a time that I would not have even thought to check full stop. My boy rides SX and thats done the same though granted its SX….
Either way, thats my experience and it will not be replicated with more 12spd sram.
  • 1 0
 @ilovedust: GX isn't great lasting buts it's not terrible. XX1 is the longest lasting cassette on the market by miles, it really is a fantastic pice of kit, lools great and shifts well...however I run Shimano because it shifts better, is better priced and they have no nonsense better cranks that enable the use of properly sized bottom bracket bearings unlike stupid 30mm spindle plastic cranks that crack around the pedal inserts.
  • 1 0
 @ilovedust: I've heard this cliche w/ SRAM but am not seeing it at all over countless chains, cassettes & chainrings. I'm gettin about 14-1500 miles per GX chain (1700 on one of them) and going on 3500-4000 miles on a typical GX (or X01) cassette - this is about 2500-3000 trail miles per year.

I'm doing this (maybe) from constant cleaning (chainpig) & lubing about every 2-3 rides (plus not shifting under loads) and this is in rough-ass Pisgah (eastern US / western NC) enduro and some pretty raw / rough DH conditions about 200-250 miles +/- per month and year round riding here. This also includes rides throughout east coast & Rocky Mountain regions annually - but maybe yr issues just the eternal radioactivity where you live (insert smile here).
  • 24 0
 Now we know what the SRAM UDH derailleur hanger "standard" was made for...
  • 9 0
 Very clever move from SRAM there
  • 2 2
 I was totally negatively propped when I said that the day they announced UDH. Now see what will happen.
  • 1 0
 @Paco77: Not as green as they are cabbage looking.
  • 21 0
 Isn't the whole point of having a seperate derailleur hanger so that that bends instead of derailleur?
  • 1 0
 I'm looking at the points where the 'hanger'/direct-mount intersect with the upper derailleur body and wondering if maybe the breakaway points have moved there. It seems unlikely that the whole concept of not breaking the frame has been abandoned to me.
  • 1 0
 @Woody25: I am sure it has been (or at least hope) but it is going to mean replacing a derailleur instead of either bending back a hanger or replacing it.
  • 17 0
 "There's no review coming tomorrow" so a review is coming this afternoon?
  • 16 1
 I wish.
  • 3 0
 After the World champs ^^
  • 10 0
 Anyone know if the hanger can be swapped out once bent, or is it a coin toss between a new carbon frame and a top spec derailleur when it gets bumped?
  • 7 0
 Honestly not much to be mad about here, assuming the derailleur mounting points are replaceable. Sram made a new universal standard for hangers that’s been fairly widely accepted and now they are using that same mounting to make something that (hopefully) performs better. The wider mounting point makes sense for a stiffer mech, while hopefully being malleable enough to bend when it’s hit. Even if it doesn’t catch on, you’ll still have the option to go back to a standard udh and regular derailleur.
  • 8 0
 that BMC looks clean af
  • 4 1
 Hopefully they keep the current 1 piece XX/XO eagle cassettes around, new one looks to have 3 alloy cogs like XTR which are gonna wear way faster than the steel cluster. Maybe they'll at least sell replacement alloy cogs separately like E13
  • 3 0
 I hate my AXS. Its great when its new but after some proper use with an enduro bike the derailleurs just keep getting play and dont shift properly anymore and you cant do anything about it as you can with mechanical drivetrains. At some point the parallelograms of the derailleurs start falling apart and you cant even get a single spare part. Went through 3 derailleurs in 1,5 seasons and never had problems with other derailleurs in the past. Also because the derailleur is quite heavy, it's much noisier as its slapping around in rough terrain.
  • 1 0
 Yes, the fact that there are no spare parts for those AXS derailleurs at all which makes them disposables is unbelievable
  • 3 0
 "It's likely that the new derailleur will only be compatible with frames that can run a Universal Derailleur Hanger"

that first bike is a supercaliber that DOESNT run a UDH in its current form....
  • 2 0
 Though this was coming as AXS has had discounts applied to it for a few months. I wonder if it will just be the top groups will get it or if they will roll it down to GX from day 1. Will the UDH mount work for cable pull... cant imagine it will.
  • 4 0
 That BMC is a prototype too, and completely different to the current model.
  • 5 0
 is santa cruz going to put this on their $15k megatower
  • 2 0
 I always thought the derailleur hanger’s intended purpose was to bend/breakaway to mitigate any damage to the frame or derailleur. Wouldn’t a direct mount defeat that purpose?
  • 5 0
 They sell more deraileurs this way.
  • 1 0
 How is the derailleur more inboard here? It not only now has half of its mounting device on the outside of the frame but it's position needs to correspond to the cassette, which has not moved. And does the whole derailluer now just break, since there's no replaceable hanger?
  • 5 0
 That BMC paint job tho
  • 1 0
 Only benefit that would be worth it to me is a stronger clutch to help with chainslap noise. The rest...i don't really care. Upside for everyone else is maybe current gen sram 12 speed eagle cassettes will go on sale?
  • 1 0
 I really love my AXS setup, but I run an XT cassette. The jump from 52t to 42t is just too much. Hope they fix that with this new setup so I can run all SRAM. It does look like it.
  • 1 0
 Digging the bullseye cassette. Plz hold while I rattle can my 11-46 to look like that.
  • 2 0
 The derailleur looks ok. That new cassete colourway looks bad AF.
  • 2 0
 Clever placement of the work stand.
  • 1 2
 I still miss the range of a double ring setup in front. A two speed up front with a wide range cassette would blow my mind! Imagine how fast you could go... no more spinning out with a climbing chainring.
  • 1 0
 And the amount of chain noise and dropping issues with a front derr, even ones as well developed as XTR on rough enduro type riding (plus lack of space around pivots and such. Can confidently save never again with an MTB front derr.
  • 2 0
 Okay but the cassette looks clean af
  • 2 1
 At least they didn't call it the Derailleur Universal Hanger. That'd be DUmB. Wink
  • 2 0
 53t sprocket?
  • 1 4
 Sleek, sexy, and really cool! I'm sure the consumer version won't look as good. That cassette is drool-worthy, I'm sure it costs over $700 though. Battery placement is much better than the current iteration. PB let us know when they've fixed the AXS Reverb posts.
  • 5 0
 Wait, what's wrong with the AXS reverb? I've had no issues with mine in the past year and I bought it used on buy sell.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: The position of the battery can be problematic on some full-sus bikes. Let the air out of your shock, slam your post all the way down, and see if the rear tire rubs the battery at full compression.
  • 3 0
 @pisgahgnar: Berm Peak on YT made a video / hack video about it
  • 1 0
 @cgreaseman: Oh that issue. Yeah it's a problem I guess but as Seth admitted really only an issue for a few frames in the smallest size with the post slammed. That's such a small group. Why would I slam my post just to test if it rubs when I set my bike up for riding with the post out of the seat tube slightly?

But, I'm sure they can figure something out for the next gen.
  • 1 0
 UDH = Trojan horse.

That said, can hardly wait to buy one!
  • 1 1
 Looks like 12 speed to me.
  • 1 0
 the BMC is clean af
  • 2 1
 Muh gearbox
  • 1 2
 Now with type 4 oxymoron clutch, no thanks!
  • 2 2
 Shimano where you at?
  • 4 1
 2019
Below threshold threads are hidden





