Spotted: The Mondraker Summum is Back in Carbon

When the new Mondraker Summum was released last year
, it was surprisingly available in aluminum only. We say surprisingly because the Summum always had a reputation for being one of the lightest bikes on the downhill circuit and the switch to a full-metal lineup would surely come at the expense of a couple of pounds in weight. However, this move was driven by Mondraker's World Cup riders who apparently found the aluminum bikes faster and more responsive.
Well, it looks like Mondraker might have changed its mind on that now it looks like a carbon version could be coming in the near future. The bike was spotted under Thibault Laly at this weekend's 4 Riders Bike Park race in Barcelona
on a video posted on his Instagram stories.
From what we can tell, the carbon bike looks to be very similar to the current aluminium model but with a few subtle changes. The tubes of the aluminum bike were slimmed down, bringing its silhouette more in line with the Foxy
and SuperFoxy
, and this design choice has been taken even further on this bike, especially on the top tube. It also looks like a brace has been added between the seat tube and the downtube. This was a feature on the previous generation carbon bike but is not featured on the current generation aluminium one. The other change we can see is that the headtube junction is a solid construction on the carbon bike, whereas there's a triangular hole on the aluminium version.
We can't tell if the rear triangle is also carbon or if the two frames will share the aluminium stays of the bike released last year. We also don't have any information at this time on tweaks to the geometry or kinematics, however both of these were updated for the current model in September last year so we don't imagine much will have changed since then.
We have reached out to Mondraker for more information and will update this post if anything comes through
13 Comments
I love MTB marketing
