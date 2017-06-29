PINKBIKE TECH

Spotted: Theo Galy's Prototype Devinci Spartan

Jun 29, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Theo Galy Prototype Devinci Spartan

It looks like Devinci has a new enduro race bike on the way, likely the next generation of the Spartan, if team rider Theo Galy's weapon of choice for this weekend's EWS race in Millau, France, is any indication.

Theo's unmarked black carbon frame still appears to use a Split Pivot suspension layout, but the trunnion mounted shock is now oriented vertically, which leaves room inside the front triangle for mounting a water bottle cage, a welcome change from the previous version. It's tough to tell for certain due to the mud spackling, but it sure looks like the chainstays are now carbon rather than alloy.

Devinci were mum on specifics about the bike, but it's easy to imagine it's slacker and longer then the prior model, which had a 65.8-degree head angle and a 432mm reach for a size large, numbers that are on the more conservative side of things for this style of bike.

Theo Galy Prototype Devinci Spartan
It looks like there's plenty of tire clearance, as well as room to run a larger chainring without contacting the chainstay.

Theo Galy Prototype Devinci Spartan
The Spartan currently has 165mm of rear travel, and the burly-looking new model likely has a similar amount of rear squish.


