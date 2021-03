Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)

The last Session update came in 2017 and it was the first production, carbon 29er downhill bike ever.

It has been rumoured strongly this offseason that a fresh Trek Session was about to hit the race circuit and we think we have our first look at it now thanks to a PB reader who wishes to remain anonymous.The current generation Trek Session was first shown to journalists at the Lourdes World Cup in 2017 but it wasn't seen in the wild until the Fort William British Downhill series two weeks later . Trek had been developing a 29er downhill bike since 2009 and, although Santa Cruz beat them to the punch by racing one sooner , it still made history as the first production, carbon 29er downhill bike ever. This marked a significant shift in downhill bike design and one that led to the end of full 27.5" downhill race bikes.Four years on from that unveiling, we've been sent some photos of the new version of the Trek Session from the lift queue at Windrock bike park and it looks to be bang on trend once again with a high pivot and idler set up.A high pivot design uses a physical pivot, or instant center, that is higher than the top of the chainring. They have returned to downhill racing recently with Commencal starting the trend that was soon adopted by GT, Devinci and Norco. As we've previously discussed , a high pivot design gives the bike a rearward path at the axle, which, in theory, allows the rear wheel to more easily move away from, and then over, an obstacle, an obvious advantage in downhill racing.Whereas a lot of high pivot designs rely on some form of single pivot design, the new Session still retains its concentric dropout pivot at the rear axle which leads us to suspect this is still an ABP-style system but with the main pivot moved... in other words, despite the overhaul, it still kinda looks like a Session.The only other thing we can tell from these pictures is that the stays are aluminium but we can't be sure of the frame material of the front triangle. We're also unsure on the wheelsize of the bike as the tires are a bit too dusty to read the hot patches but the reader who took the story thinks it was a full 29er.If Trek riders are already at Windrock, we're expecting them to be racing at the Tennessee National this weekend so we will try to get some better shots of the bike then. Trek said, “We’re always testing new product and Trek will make an announcement as soon as there is information to share.”