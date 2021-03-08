Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)

Mar 8, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

It has been rumoured strongly this offseason that a fresh Trek Session was about to hit the race circuit and we think we have our first look at it now thanks to a PB reader who wishes to remain anonymous.

The current generation Trek Session was first shown to journalists at the Lourdes World Cup in 2017 but it wasn't seen in the wild until the Fort William British Downhill series two weeks later. Trek had been developing a 29er downhill bike since 2009 and, although Santa Cruz beat them to the punch by racing one sooner, it still made history as the first production, carbon 29er downhill bike ever. This marked a significant shift in downhill bike design and one that led to the end of full 27.5" downhill race bikes.

Trek Session 2017
The last Session update came in 2017 and it was the first production, carbon 29er downhill bike ever.

Four years on from that unveiling, we've been sent some photos of the new version of the Trek Session from the lift queue at Windrock bike park and it looks to be bang on trend once again with a high pivot and idler set up.

A high pivot design uses a physical pivot, or instant center, that is higher than the top of the chainring. They have returned to downhill racing recently with Commencal starting the trend that was soon adopted by GT, Devinci and Norco. As we've previously discussed, a high pivot design gives the bike a rearward path at the axle, which, in theory, allows the rear wheel to more easily move away from, and then over, an obstacle, an obvious advantage in downhill racing.


Whereas a lot of high pivot designs rely on some form of single pivot design, the new Session still retains its concentric dropout pivot at the rear axle which leads us to suspect this is still an ABP-style system but with the main pivot moved... in other words, despite the overhaul, it still kinda looks like a Session.

The only other thing we can tell from these pictures is that the stays are aluminium but we can't be sure of the frame material of the front triangle. We're also unsure on the wheelsize of the bike as the tires are a bit too dusty to read the hot patches but the reader who took the story thinks it was a full 29er.

If Trek riders are already at Windrock, we're expecting them to be racing at the Tennessee National this weekend so we will try to get some better shots of the bike then. Trek said, “We’re always testing new product and Trek will make an announcement as soon as there is information to share.”

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Trek Trek Session


133 Comments

  • 303 2
 Looks like a GT
  • 88 0
 how the tables have turned
  • 139 0
 @Noeserd: How the turntables
  • 82 0
 How the tables have Gary Turnered.
  • 27 31
flag tonkatruck (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Trek has never been that creative or original anyways, ABP is a SplitPivot ripoff. Wasn't me
  • 3 16
flag me2menow (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bigtim: ...Gary Fisher?
  • 5 1
 @brodoyouevenbike: This should be the most upvoted comment on this article
  • 5 1
 @brodoyouevenbike: As soon as I saw @Noeserd 's comment I went to comment "How the turntables..." but you beat me to it!
  • 7 2
 @tonkatruck: in this instance, ABP came first.
  • 2 2
 @dirtnapped: Devinci's HP with SP was "seen" before
  • 184 1
 Looks like a succession.
  • 6 16
flag imnotdanny (12 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 you're not wrong... session succession
  • 4 0
 @imnotdanny: you really put the suck in suck-session, danny
  • 95 5
 CAn't wait to hear what the NSMB crew has to say about this spy shot...
  • 79 1
 Now the shops with current sessions are going to be screwed when the 4 people planning on buying a session this year are going to wait lol
  • 6 0
 @nskerb: this is even bad news for shops who don't even carry Trek ...
  • 2 0
 Too soon...
  • 18 1
 Nah, rider isn't part of the Squamish media/industry bro clique so not really playing to the NSMB precious sensitivities.
  • 2 0
 Hide your bikes while testing, test on private tracks, don't sit in a carpark or lift line with a prototype. Simple. Everyone on this planet has a camera on hand.
  • 70 2
 Actually looks like a... Fury ?
  • 47 4
 Can't wait to read the editorials on the other mountain bike sites about how wrong posting this photo of a bike out in public is.
  • 31 0
 Buying used Trek race team pants of ebay:$45
GT engineer wearing Trek pants to throw off the PB snoops: Priceless
  • 7 0
 That would be some car industry level of deception!

(I'm probably misremembering some of the details but back in the 90s, one of the British manufacturers used to disguise its road testing prototypes as BMWs to throw the motoring press off the scent. Until BMW asked them to cut it out.)
  • 3 0
 @boozed: Volvo used Chevy Citations to road test the 850 drivetrain. I guess the engine compartment had similar dimensions and Volvo could easily drive them around unnoticed.
  • 34 11
 "They have been around in downhill racing for a few years now with Commencal starting the trend that was soon adopted by GT, Devinci and Norco."

Here and I thought @canfieldbikes was one of the first to do it nearly a decade before Commencal with the Formula and the Jedi
  • 28 0
 LOL what about the Balfa that was like 10 years before the Canfield? Or the superco? Come on high pivots have been around for more than two decades...
  • 8 0
 @Styleroyal: good points, we’ve updated it now.
  • 3 1
 They have been there for long. But now that 27" 29" are a thing, and bikes are getting longer, idler pulleys are making more and more sense.
  • 3 0
 @jamessmurthwaite:

The Trek Session 10 frame from say 10 plus years ago had high pivot as well
  • 2 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: don't forget the trek 9500 and the trek diesel! Trek has had several high pivot bikes.
  • 5 0
 Sharing again...

m.pinkbike.com/news/2087-BCD-Racing-29er-Carbon-Fiber-DH-Bike.html
  • 2 0
 @jason3559: I wonder what Alex Morgan is doing these days. I was fascinated by that bike back in the day.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: No clue. I wish him well. His creations and adventures were quite the story to follow.
  • 3 0
 @brianpark:

I ride with his dad sometimes. I’ll ask. Living in Amarillo TX, last I heard.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: www.instagram.com/nmgravel
  • 1 0
 @faul: Actually no. Smaller wheels use advantages of rearward axle path much more than larger wheels, since larger wheels can roll over obstacle more easily. So the smaller wheel moves rearward and at the same time are capable of returning back (to the front) faster thanks to their smaller momentum.
  • 1 0
 @fluider: rearward axle path isn't the only thing you can seek when putting a pulley. Actually the pictured bike's pivot doesn't seem higher relative to the axle that it would be on a 26" (it's 30-40mm higher than the BB that is 30-40mm lower relative to the axle than on a 26" bike). So this one won't have much rearward travel. But it won't have much forward travel either.
Smaller momentum of the smaller wheel is negligible, if even a thing.
  • 1 0
 From what I remember, Trek's first full suspension frame was a high/single pivot design.
  • 20 1
 yo sick FURY
  • 19 6
 *gasp* I can't believe the coincidence this is considering your most recent podcast!
  • 5 3
 You mean the podcast they recorded last week after posting 2 spy shots and getting called out by another media outlet?
  • 1 0
 Called out? @gally-nh:
  • 2 0
 @gally-nh: yeah share the gossip....
  • 2 1
 @mtb-scotland: Yeash, tough crowd. Maybe "called out" was the wrong wording. The point was the podcast was most likely a reaction to the two other recent spy shots and the other media outlet acting all whiny about it, rather than what seismicninja was insinuating that it was preemptive of this spy shot....
  • 2 0
 @gally-nh: who called them out I was getting at?
  • 3 0
 @mtb-scotland: Ahh, gotcha. Here ya go: nsmb.com/articles/mtb-media-and-spy-shots
  • 16 0
 @gally-nh: That is hilarious. Bike company wants pictures removed after bike seen in public. I could understand if the photos were stolen but if its in public then you have no right to privacy. NSMB need to get a grip of reality.
  • 2 0
 @mtb-scotland: Agreed!
  • 9 0
 @gally-nh: that’s funny. Cam was running off at the mouth with all sorts of conjecture and insinuation. Talking about unwritten rules and respect and then throws PB under the bus.

And this is entirely different. PB wasn’t given an early preview and leaked it, this was a user spy shot legally posted. Their hands were tied, bury it and lose credibility as an industry puppet or post it and piss off the industry.

PB did the right thing, IMO. The dude who had the bike? He screwed up. Pack the bike inside, do something to mask it... seems a bit odd to take practically no measures to hide the bike and then cry foul when it goes public.
  • 16 2
 Dam, that tonka truck guy really gets around
  • 13 1
 So biking high seems to have really caught on!
  • 9 0
 Bring back the Session Park!
  • 8 0
 Pinkbike spies, grab your potato cams and get ready for the Tennessee National! We wanna "see" more of this bike!
  • 8 1
 It looking like it could be a little wet this weekend. Let's see how this baby performs on a wet and slippery windrock
  • 1 0
 Weather is clearing up, Im keeping my fingers crossed as I will be standing in itSmile
  • 4 0
 Who are the people that test these types of things? Is this just some random dude that is reasonably fast on a bike, can articulate his thoughts and knows someone at trek? Is it a top end racer that trek sponsors? Is it an engineer that just also rides bikes decently? These shots always seem to be "some random mofo in the queue at windrock" or "picture of it on the back of a car with kitchen store logos in Squamish"....
  • 1 0
 Ya, I remember when the single sided Demo was released, the press release make it seem like they just sprung the new bikes on their factory rides (Gwin and Brosnan) and they had no input on the initial design.
  • 2 0
 Judging by the Trek pants and other Bontrager gear and just general appearance, he looks like a Trek racer
  • 3 0
 Travis Brown at Trek does a lot of their development, but they lean pretty heavily on their riders as well. When C3 was started I was working with Katie Compton's father and he was explaining how she was working full-time on R&D for the Boone and Crockett. They were sending her unmarked frames and her and Mark Legg would ride them provide feedback and get more frames. Eventually she was racing camo'd prototypes.
  • 3 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps that makes sense, just figured you would see more spy shots if it was always top notch Trek racers or factory racers for any kind of prototype. Theres are no shortage of fanboys waiting to try and snap a selfie or creep shot of Loris or Gwin or whatever. This one seems like it could be a racer but that spyshot bike a few weeks ago was some random car with kitchen store logos plastered all over it....clearly not a top level racer for whatever company that bike is from.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: I work in an industry where I'm often in possession of development prototypes to test, I assume there are guys like me at Trek to do a similar job with bikes.
I'm the guy that they always say should get stuff first so they could find the weak spots, so I listened and got that job. I do it with bikes too, but unfortunately I'm on the hook to fix/replace them.
  • 4 0
 @pinkbike what would add to this article is if you got someone who's really good at drawing bikes (like that Wacek fellow) to extrapolate a side-on view sketch from this spy shot.
  • 4 0
 Now everyone is jumping on the high pivots, thought that was old skool stuff from back in the day Wink
  • 4 0
 Kinda like 3" tires and ultrawide rims Smile
  • 1 0
 @simcik: I am waiting for the 24" rear wheel!
  • 3 1
 Hold up.
If a high pivot bike lets the rear wheel move rearward wouldn’t that be a problem if your wheels start moving in different directions?
Somebody please explain this to me.
  • 12 0
 your front wheel moves rearward too...
  • 1 0
 The front wheel move back and up when it hits a bump, on a high pivot bike it will do the same (back and up). Are you taking a normal (well not a high pivot ideller bike?
  • 6 0
 They're moving in the same direction. With a traditional suspension design (think normal trek abp) during compression, the fork moves up and towards the back of the bike due to the slack head angle and the telescoping design of 99.9% of forks on the market. The rear wheel, due to the "low" pivot moves up and towards the front of the bike. With a high pivot, the rear wheel moves away from the rider (towards the back) instead of moving towards the rider (towards the front). Hence, both wheels are moving in the same direction during compression.
  • 2 2
 Can't tell if this is serious or a joke, but I laughed either way. And the wheel moves back only a couple of centimeters at most, so it still goes forward.
  • 2 0
 Actually, back in the Heyday of Corsair and the Jedi, this was a common complaint. When you pump down or in a sharply bermmed turn, the rear compresses a lot more than the front, "lengthening" the wheelbase when it was traditionally thought you wanted short CS for cornering and pumping rollers. People also complained about being bucked easily on sharp lips of take-offs.

No one seems to have this complaint anymore, so idk if rear shocks are better, 650b/29ers allow for less rearward motion anyways, DH bikes are so much longer that the effect is less pronounced, or (I suspect) we aren't a bunch of crybabies anymore (we have other things to cry about now, like superboost)
  • 2 0
 The rear wheel is going to travel in an arc motion around wherever the pivot is. If the chainstay is horizontal, meaning the rear axle is at the same playing field as the pivot the chainstay moves around, then when the rear wheel starts moving it will be moving up and forward in relation to that pivot. If the pivot is higher up on the bike so that the rear axle is below that pivot point, when the wheel starts moving it will start the arc by moving up and rear ward before up and forward. The article below explains it with diagrams.

The benefit is if your rear wheel hits a rock or bump, the wheel will travel backwards then up and over. As opposed to non high pivots where the wheel would be trying to just go up and over.

www.wideopenmountainbike.com/2018/04/how-does-mountain-bike-suspension-work-part-2-pivots
  • 2 0
 @BMXJJ327: the idea is in square edge rear wheel hits, on most dh bikes, which have a forward rear axle path, the back wheel hits the square edge, squats and reduces forward momentum because the front of the bike is effectively being drawn backwards towards the hung up back wheel. With rearward axle paths, the rear wheel hangs up but the bike grows longer as suspension compresses before the arc going forward again, therefor preserving forward momentum.

After the demise of Balfa and Canfield, it was mondraker who took the mantle, although they aren’t high pivot, the floating lower link provides an incredible rear axle path, but, this can lend itself to an awkward feeling in corners as the bike gets longer when you slam into a corner so with high pivot bikes and mondraker with the floating suspension design, suspension set up both front and rear is incredibly important
  • 1 0
 @Pavel-Repak: well it started as a joke then I got confused and thought why not ask for clarification.
  • 3 0
 Who's the rider? If it's in windrock it must be Charlie Harrison?

Also Loris' contract definitely had a lot to do with this.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking maybe Ethan but I don't think the RockShox Trek team is rocking the same blue kits. Has to be Chuck. Everyone else is in Europe.
  • 1 0
 Trek Factory DH also just posted to instagram that Charlie is in Windrock sooo
  • 2 0
 Not that they're trying to hide it if it's at Windrock the week of a race and festival, but "TREK" plastered across the rider's butt kind of points people in a certain direction.
  • 4 0
 HP = the new Horst link. Everyone's jumping that way now...and that's fine with me.
  • 5 0
 If you zoom in enough you can see a Nissan Stagea in the rocks
  • 1 0
 Don’t get my hopes up again!
  • 1 0
 Funny thing is it just puts the axle path back where it was 10 years or more ago. A session back in 2010 with 26” wheels had a BB around 20mm above axle height and the pivot is located in relation to the bb height to get the right pedalling balance but with 29” wheels raising the axle by 31mm then BBs being around 10mm lower these days it means the pivot is now 40mm lower in relation to the axle giving a much more forward axle path, pushing the pivot up a little bit with an idler like the GT fury and this session seem to just fixes the side effect of big wheels and low BBs. The commencal and Norco seem to have much high pivots so probably have a more meaningful effect.
  • 1 0
 They all just circle the drain to mx geo and suspension design. How long till bikes are long chainstay with single pivot linkage, high bars with a seat you can use, moving back and forth gimme dual crowns? Price is already over mx, and we are still stretched out like roadies. Reach on dh is shorter than "enduro" friggin fancy multi pivot yadda yadda. A good linkage with a good coil and damper. Brute forks, what else ya need? Carbon...pfffft
  • 5 2
 lifting this pivot by 2" changes the axle path by an incredible amount of 1.3°...
  • 4 0
 Sir this is a more anti squat with less kickback
  • 2 0
 It would be cool if someone did a side by side through a rock garden with a single line choice, maybe with telemetry, and try and quantify that 1.3° difference...
  • 1 0
 You know these races are won in under a second usually right? If these guys can pick up a tenth of a second per rock garden then that is all they need.
  • 1 0
 @flowgeek where did you learn trigonometry? Assuming the pivot is raised 2” (50mm) and the chainstays are 450mm then the angle change is around 6.3°
  • 5 0
 Dunno folks, I am drunk!
  • 4 0
 NSMB article coming in 3...2...1
  • 2 0
 Split Pivot + High Pivot - this bike should be named after a strain of Sativa
  • 4 0
 It looks like a GT
  • 2 1
 Cool to see more brands catch on to what Canfield has done for years with high-pivot, rearward axle path bikes. My Jedi lets me get away with some stupid things.
  • 1 0
 Now i finally have an answer when people (constantly) ask me what the result of a Session and a Fury mating would look like
  • 1 0
 Finally, hpp bikes are a good hype.... I rode them back in 2012.... Loved my. Ghost 9000 dh bike.
  • 2 0
 Available from your Trek Dealer soon in 2031.....
  • 1 0
 Link appears to be shorter too, as rear is alu itis still a long way from production I guess ,so things can change
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite if you count the tyre knobs you can work out the wheel size.

Many readers are waiting...... :-)
  • 2 0
 Calm down everyone it’s just a chain guide with a big bolt.
  • 3 1
 KHS factory has to be pissed rn.
  • 1 0
 With a rider wearing Trek pants.....it’s almost like they did it on purpose.
  • 1 0
 You can tell its a 29 from the label theres not enough space for 27.5 to fit. It says 29x2.40WT on the top row
  • 3 0
 Bring back the Y bike
  • 2 0
 What did Kaz predict again?
  • 2 1
 Looks like a Sess...is a Session.
  • 2 0
 High-ish pivot.
  • 1 0
 Wish the person got a side profile pic of the bike
  • 10 0
 This pic was totally taken by someone pretending to be looking at their phone and not taking a photo lol.
  • 2 0
 maxxis tyres...
  • 2 1
 First 1/3 of axel path is reward at the most I bet
  • 2 1
 Boom! There goes another rant from someone in MTB media!
  • 1 0
 Brings back good memories of the Trek Diesel DH. I loved that bike.
  • 1 4
 A rearward axle path doesn't strictly have anything to with a high pivot suspension system. Most of them (not all) are tuned to have a rearward axle path, but a high pivot doesn't necessarily cause a rearward axle path. Any system can be set up in this way regardless where the main pivot is located.
  • 1 0
 Mondraker for example have a crazy rearward axle path
  • 1 0
 @freerideglory: Example for the other way around: Norco Shore has a high main pivot but the wheel path isn't exclusively rearward
  • 2 0
 Classic NSMB stitch up
  • 1 0
 I'm just down voting everything from here on out...deacon blues baby.
  • 1 0
 Yes, now I can say that high pivot bikes look like Sessions!
  • 1 0
 Charlie Harrison testing his new race rig
  • 2 0
 Full review tomorrow Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I already have one with a high pivot.....it's a 2007 Trek Session 10 :-)
  • 4 3
 Still a SESSION
  • 2 2
 It looks like umm.... session?
  • 4 3
 Looks like a Ses...oh.
  • 1 0
 doesn't looks like
  • 1 0
 Looks like a GT lol
  • 1 0
 Looks like a high pivot
  • 1 1
 Looks like a norco
  • 1 1
 NEAT
  • 1 1
 Never saw this coming
  • 1 2
 Looks like a session.
Below threshold threads are hidden

