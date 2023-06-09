Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike

Jun 9, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
What have we here?

It's peak riding season, and that means next year's hottest bikes are getting some time in the sun, working out the kinks before they hit the market. A Pinkbike reader happened to be out and about at the same time as a few Trek employees, and spotted what looks to be a new enduro bike that's nearly ready to go. It's safe to assume that this is the next Slash, and it appears to be a high pivot.


My guess is that the engineering team at Trek are taking notes from their new mid-high pivot Session, and applying the same principles to the enduro bike platform. The photographed bike looks quite similar to a few other idler-equipped enduro bikes on the market currently, namely the Devinci Spartan, the Norco Shore, and the Hope HB916.

The idler wheel looks to be a bit bigger than some of the other bikes mentioned; larger idler wheels are typically used to reduce the drag in a system, and should reduce wear with the increased chain wrap. There's also a pulley wheel that extends from the bash guard, another measure that's likely to improve chain wrap and reduce noise or the chance of derailment.


There appears to be an accessory mount underneath the top tube, and it's safe to assume Trek will continue using their in-frame storage system that they've featured on a few of their past models. One interesting detail that I'm seeing in this photo is what looks to be a bolt-on lower shock mount, perhaps with the ability to swap out for other sizes and kinematic tunes. This is some pretty deep speculation, but hey, that's what Spotted shots are all about.

The tread pattern of this tire looks similar to Bontrager's existing lineup, but the lack of a hot patch suggests they're experimenting with different casings or compounds.


We've reached out to Trek for comment, but haven't heard anything back yet regarding the new bike. Stay tuned for any updates.

And thanks to @theflowkid for the keen eye, great work out there!

47 Comments

  • 9 0
 I could be wrong, but it sure looks like that photo was taken in Copper Harbor, MI... Makes sense too as there have been a couple good events up there the past couple weeks!
  • 35 2
 Sure is, I work at the shop there and the Trek guys were riding our shuttle when I grabbed that photo.
  • 3 3
 The slew of trwndy high pivot frames are now becoming generic copy-paste looking silhouttes. Dont matter how many bars, pivots and links, they all look the same
  • 5 0
 @theflowkid: and somehow you still managed to attract a downvote.
  • 9 0
 looks very close to production ready and thet don't seem to be hiding it
  • 12 0
 i disagree it appears they can't decide on a color
  • 2 0
 @rickybobby19: won't matter because it's a trek... most of the paint is going to come off anyway.
  • 5 0
 Even with the Spartan's, Chainsaw's and other similar looking high pivot bikes, I'm still not used to the look of the missing/too high chain stays
  • 5 0
 That color combo might be the worst thing I've seen this week. And it's already friday.
  • 1 0
 Guessing you missed all of the orange forks..?
  • 4 0
 About time they got rid of the kink
  • 1 0
 This is the 2nd "Spotted" article today and not one mention of a bike covered in spots. Thanx for the Clickbait @mikekazimer and @dariodigiulio. Let me know when you actually find some spots.
  • 2 0
 A yes, another edition of the legendary Dutch mythological figure, Vunter Slaush
  • 3 0
 Review dropping next week
  • 1 0
 That chain guide looks nice, really demonstrates the neccesity of eliminating the dérailleur.

Whole bike looks great. Not a huge fan of the paintjob
  • 1 0
 I'm intrigued by the rubber thing on the upper part of the dowtube. Doesn't seem related to storage nor protection nor access.
  • 1 0
 Likely a shuttle guard Id assume.
  • 1 0
 @shoreboy1866: Hum, yeah, apparently I'm not much of a shuttler.
  • 1 0
 Because everybody drives a tacoma with a bro pad on the back.
  • 1 0
 I'm disappointed that there aren't already thousands of "Looks like a [insert your bike brand/model, because the bike YOU bought is the best bike there is]" posts.
  • 3 2
 Remember when they released the slash? “ we really figured it out with this one” lol ok trek
  • 5 2
 Looks like a Session. :3
  • 1 0
 Session 10 w the idler pulley!
  • 1 0
 Probably okay as long as you have a motor to help you reduce the balance from old men to gromms
  • 1 0
 I wonder if these creates enough room for an updated Remedy... No idler, more beef and travel than a Fuel EX.
  • 1 0
 I wander why Enduro bikes have more of a high pivot than the DH bikes? You think it would be the other way around.
  • 2 1
 short headtube, low stack, disappointing
  • 1 0
 I wonder if it’s just a VERY tall rider. I’m not one to typically comment on peoples’ set-ups (largely because I don’t care), but that is a LOT of forward bar-roll and it makes me wonder if TREK didn’t have a larger frame for them to test so they are attempting to get as much rise in the front end as possible.
  • 1 0
 @cwatt: i wouldnt be surprised if it went the same way as the Fuel did, so close to a perfect bike but forgot about stack height, to be fair ive seen alot of the fuels in the wild but all with maxed spacers and high rise bars, i demo'd one with similar setup and the front end flex is awful.
  • 1 0
 Also looks like a mullet?
  • 1 0
 Very Hope HB160 looking but a little more burly in the tubes. I dig it.
  • 1 0
 I immediately thought hope hb160
  • 1 0
 That’s the new MRP guide.
  • 1 0
 Slash!
  • 1 0
 Tell Sam I said hi.
  • 1 0
 Sam actually sold the shop to someone new, but he’s still around town in CH!
  • 1 0
 Call it the Uppercut
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 trek scratch?
  • 1 0
 Look like Spartan.
  • 2 3
 Lame lame lame if this is the new slash..I guess be sticking with the previous version
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Yeti
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Slashion!
  • 1 1
 No UDH?
  • 2 0
 It does have UDH
  • 1 3
 Looks like a Range.
  • 1 0
 Looks more like a Spartan or Shore than a Range with that elevated chainstay.





