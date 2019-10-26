Spotted: A Closer Look at Troy Lee Designs' New D4 Helmet





The new helmet, which we're guessing will be called the D4, has two centered forehead vents that the current D3 that was released in 2009 doesn't have, as well as two larger vents moved further out on the forehead. The venting looks different on the chin-bar too, with the side vents lower and slightly further forward.



We haven't heard of any proprietary rotational protection tech from Troy Lee so expect MIPS to cover that, as it does on the D3. You can probably also expect the D4 to be lighter than its predecessor along with claims of greater protection.



Tom van Steenbergen

Brandon Semenuk

Tom van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Cam Zink and Kyle Strait.

We assume there’s plenty of new tech inside the helmet too, but we don’t have any further information yet. We'll bring you more when we have it.