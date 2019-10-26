Spotted: A Closer Look at Troy Lee Designs' New D4 Helmet

Oct 26, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


We spotted the new Troy Lee Designs D4 helmet earlier this month and since Brendan Fairclough, Tom van Steenbergen, Brandon Semenuk, Cam Zink and Kyle Strait were riding in it in the past few days, we've got some better photos of it to share with you now.

The new helmet, which we're guessing will be called the D4, has two centered forehead vents that the current D3 that was released in 2009 doesn't have, as well as two larger vents moved further out on the forehead. The venting looks different on the chin-bar too, with the side vents lower and slightly further forward.

We haven't heard of any proprietary rotational protection tech from Troy Lee so expect MIPS to cover that, as it does on the D3. You can probably also expect the D4 to be lighter than its predecessor along with claims of greater protection.

We assume there’s plenty of new tech inside the helmet too, but we don’t have any further information yet. We'll bring you more when we have it.

Tom van Steenbergen


Semenuk is once again the Rampage Champion.
Brandon Semenuk

kill

Waiting and wishing with TVS. The wind reared it s ugly head once again and shut down the session after lunch.
Tom van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Kyle giving Cam the low-down on their modified canyon gap.
Cam Zink and Kyle Strait.


7 Comments

  • 2 2
 I own TLD D3 Fiberlite, so far so good, by far the best full face helmet on the market, looks good, pretty light, venting is also very good. Would buy again no matter what ! And this D4 looks nice, too !
  • 1 0
 Now I only need to make my head to fit. I really tried to fit D3 on my head... most other helmets fir me in M/L, L nd I’d need a XL D3 which feels yuuuuuge
  • 1 0
 using a D3 carbon for years now, if the D4 is lighter and much better ventilated i might upgrade to one Smile
  • 1 0
 looks like more massive than D3, but i think it's for safety. interesting to see it in real
  • 1 0
 Kyle Strait is Tom Delonge.
  • 1 0
 Haha best one!
  • 1 0
 Look great but I don't get why they would design in a break away visor?

