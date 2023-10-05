Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike

Rumors and theories have circulated amongst the tech keeners about what lay underneath the covers on Specialized's prototype downhill bike for over a year now, but these new photos of Finn Illes' bike in the workstand give a better understanding of the suspension system.
From the visible portions of the frame, only so many possibilities existed given the short link at the top of the seatstay (which looks to be from Specialized's Enduro model) and dropout pivot. The use of a Horst Link was clear, but the cover hid the main pivot location, pull-rod and rocker link that's now visible.
The CNC'd alloy chainstay truss rotates on a massive main pivot near the top of the chainring, pulling on the rod under the bottom bracket, rotating the rocker link around the black bolt in the CNC'd shock basement, rearward of the three smaller silver bolts. This suspension layout isn't a new concept - Ancillotti Cycles have been using a non-Horst link version
for years. On a downhill bike, the ability to keep the bike's weight as low and centered as possible is likely one of the main benefits.
It's likely that the axle path is typical of a Horst Link, which is nearly vertical, but moves slightly rearward, then forward significantly.
Further tuning could be easily accomplished by swapping the rocker link or even tweaking the geometry by altering the pull-rod length. On the rocker near the lower shock mount, the number "225" is visible, implying that different shock lengths and travel amounts are being tested.
Loic Bruni has been riding a very similar bike to the one seen here, although there could be more at play there in terms of damping controls since we've seen electronic buttons mounted to his handlebar.
We've reached out to Specialized for more information and will update this space with any details that they may provide.