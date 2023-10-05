Spotted: Under the Cover of Specialized's Prototype Downhill Bike

Oct 5, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Specialized Demo Prototype

Rumors and theories have circulated amongst the tech keeners about what lay underneath the covers on Specialized's prototype downhill bike for over a year now, but these new photos of Finn Illes' bike in the workstand give a better understanding of the suspension system.

From the visible portions of the frame, only so many possibilities existed given the short link at the top of the seatstay (which looks to be from Specialized's Enduro model) and dropout pivot. The use of a Horst Link was clear, but the cover hid the main pivot location, pull-rod and rocker link that's now visible.

The CNC'd alloy chainstay truss rotates on a massive main pivot near the top of the chainring, pulling on the rod under the bottom bracket, rotating the rocker link around the black bolt in the CNC'd shock basement, rearward of the three smaller silver bolts. This suspension layout isn't a new concept - Ancillotti Cycles have been using a non-Horst link version for years. On a downhill bike, the ability to keep the bike's weight as low and centered as possible is likely one of the main benefits.

It's likely that the axle path is typical of a Horst Link, which is nearly vertical, but moves slightly rearward, then forward significantly.

Further tuning could be easily accomplished by swapping the rocker link or even tweaking the geometry by altering the pull-rod length. On the rocker near the lower shock mount, the number "225" is visible, implying that different shock lengths and travel amounts are being tested.

Specialized Demo Prototype

Loic Bruni has been riding a very similar bike to the one seen here, although there could be more at play there in terms of damping controls since we've seen electronic buttons mounted to his handlebar.

photo

We've reached out to Specialized for more information and will update this space with any details that they may provide.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Specialized Specialized Demo Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
mattbeer avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2001
301 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
122860 views
Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
81202 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
71939 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
51746 views
Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
38502 views
Injury Update From Alicia: One Year Later, I've Started to Like Bikes Again
35600 views
Review: Reeb Steezl - US Made & Super Capable
35404 views
Semi-Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
34756 views

22 Comments
  • 10 3
 Still looks sleeker than a production Orange
  • 9 3
 Put the cover back on. That thing is an over complicated monstrosity.
  • 2 0
 Bud do you remember the demo 9's? Or Yeti 303? OR Sacren's current DH bike?
  • 2 0
 I always thought that they added weight / ballast to stabilize these bikes.
  • 3 0
 "You can leave the cover off, it didn't work anyways.."
  • 6 4
 Hate to say it but it looks like an e-bike. No wonder it was covered for so long
  • 2 0
 Looks badass. like an assault style rifle
  • 1 0
 most American thing you have said ahah, I agree!!!
  • 1 0
 The only thing I am sure about is Finn was there.
  • 1 0
 Pardon my ignorance: Are electronically controlled suspensions legal?
  • 1 0
 They will be banned as a 'moveable aerodynamic device' - not the first time I've used this one, thanks Flavio!
  • 1 0
 I've never wanted a Specialized this much.
  • 1 0
 Far too elaborate and over complicated.
  • 1 0
 Neat!
  • 1 4
 overcomplicated low pivot? what's the point?
  • 12 0
 They should get themselves some proper armchair engineers like us! Silly Specialized...
  • 6 0
 Winning races no doubt.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050067
Mobile Version of Website