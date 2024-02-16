Spotted: Vali Höll's Unreleased YT Tues is Idler-Equipped

Valentina Höll is in possession of what appears to be an all-new YT Tues, as indicated by the presence of an idler pulley. The World Champion posted an image of her downhill bike to an Instagram story earlier today, wherein a majority of the frame is covered by a sock. While we can't see the detail of how exactly the rear-end connects to the front triangle, or indeed the layout of the shock, enhancing the brightness and contrast does show that the chain is routed over an idler.
That indicates that YT is testing a high(er) pivot iteration of their four-bar suspension platform. The continued presence of the horst-link suggests the new bike won't be a grand departure from the V4L layout seen on the current production Tues, but it looks as though the engineers are entertaining the idea that improved bump-eating performance can be eked out of the design by elevating that main pivot a touch. Given the outstanding success of mid- and high-pivot designs in recent years, it comes as no real surprise.
Placement of the idler isn't all that high. We'd hazard a guess that the new Tues will deliver a more rearward axle path than the current design, but it's unlikely to be exclusively rearward.
Anything else? Umm, no. An attempt to infer anything else from an image of such potato-like quality would be an astonishing waste of anyone's time. A wade through the social accounts of teammates Oisin O'Callaghan
and Sian A'Hern
reveal that they too are riding a new frame (avec sock). Interestingly, Sian's bike appears to be equipped with an OChain
, while Vali's is not.
Regardless, I'd wager a small amount of money that Vali and co will be piloting an all-new YT Tues come the start of the 2024 Downhill World Cup. We'll be on site in Fort William, where we hope to get a closer look.
We have reached out to YT for comment on the new design and will update this article if any further information comes to light.
Neoprene & going for a ride @ my local.
Prototype laps for the masses