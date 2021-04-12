Spotted: World Cup Champion Matt Walker has a New Bike

Apr 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Downhill World Cup overall champion, Matt Walker, has posted a photo of a new Saracen downhill bike on Instagram.

Despite Saracen producing a full carbon bike, Matt was riding on an aluminium bike last season, including at World Champs and his title-winning runs in Lousa. That bike paired a stretched version of the Myst Al front triangle, which offered 20mm extra reach, with the carbon rear end of the Myst Team. This allowed Matt to race a bike that fit him better while taking advantage of the more adjustable rear end of the carbon bike for a mullet set up with short chainstays.

Matt's championship-winning bike from 2020 also had an aluminium front triangle but note the different headtube junctions, seat mast brace and downtube shape.

Once again, it looks like Matt is mixing carbon and aluminium on his 2021 bike but this year it looks like he'll be running a totally new aluminium front triangle. There are clear differences on this new frame from Matt's 2020 bike in the shape of the downtube, the headtube junction and the seat mast but the rest of the bike, including the carbon rear end, linkage and mullet set up looks the same as last year.

We suspect that this new aluminium front triangle is a refinement on the setup Matt was running last year with some extra room up front and geometry that's specifically designed to accommodate a mullet set up. We've reached out to Saracen for more information and will update this article if any comes through.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted DH Bikes Saracen Saracen Myst


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
88481 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
63235 views
Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike
55486 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
54917 views
17 Wild Paintjobs From Sea Otters Past - Pond Beaver 2021
41062 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
40414 views
Throwback Thursday: 5 Weird & Wonderful Products from Sea Otters Past
38724 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Custom Quarry Hucking Atherton Bikes DH
31277 views

17 Comments

  • 15 5
 Sorry guys... . . . It doesn't look like a Session
  • 6 2
 Depends on how you look at it... I see 29 inch wheels...
  • 5 2
 True but it does look Like Session red paint!
  • 9 1
 Another aluminum DH frame. Are the tides turning . . . ?
  • 2 1
 if its rough I would rather ride aluminum so its not such a harsh ride
  • 4 0
 I've always dreamed of changing my last name to Saraza*, move to Sarasota, Florida and buying a Saracen bike..



*Saraza=Bullshit in Argentinian slang.
  • 3 0
 Can't say that I'm mystified by the fact that everyone is going back to metal bikes.
  • 2 0
 Geez, they really need to rename the "World Champs" to something like 'Nations Cup'. All of the terminology for UCI champions is as clear as mud.
  • 1 0
 IS the amount of DH bike sold is enough to offset the cost of carbon production? I see more rider buying Enduro bike these days....
  • 1 0
 So this with a 38, dropper and proper gears is going to be the new ‘superenduro’ thing to have...
  • 2 1
 They had to add 20mm because the CEO is a wuss in doing correct sizing
  • 1 0
 Looks like a nukeproof mega no wait... definitely a session
  • 1 0
 Nice to see they've made room for a water bottle
  • 1 1
 uhm, looks like a session with misplaced shock?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008592
Mobile Version of Website