Spotted: World Cup Champion Matt Walker has a New Bike

Matt's championship-winning bike from 2020 also had an aluminium front triangle but note the different headtube junctions, seat mast brace and downtube shape.

Downhill World Cup overall champion, Matt Walker, has posted a photo of a new Saracen downhill bike on Instagram.Despite Saracen producing a full carbon bike, Matt was riding on an aluminium bike last season, including at World Champs and his title-winning runs in Lousa. That bike paired a stretched version of the Myst Al front triangle, which offered 20mm extra reach, with the carbon rear end of the Myst Team. This allowed Matt to race a bike that fit him better while taking advantage of the more adjustable rear end of the carbon bike for a mullet set up with short chainstays.Once again, it looks like Matt is mixing carbon and aluminium on his 2021 bike but this year it looks like he'll be running a totally new aluminium front triangle. There are clear differences on this new frame from Matt's 2020 bike in the shape of the downtube, the headtube junction and the seat mast but the rest of the bike, including the carbon rear end, linkage and mullet set up looks the same as last year.We suspect that this new aluminium front triangle is a refinement on the setup Matt was running last year with some extra room up front and geometry that's specifically designed to accommodate a mullet set up. We've reached out to Saracen for more information and will update this article if any comes through.