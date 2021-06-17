Spotted: YT Tues Prototype Mullet Link - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

YT Industries seems to be working on a mullet version of its Tues downhill bike. We spotted a special CNC-made link and 27.5 inch back wheel on Erik Irmischs's race bike. He is one the few test riders at YT and heavily involved in the development of the bikes. Unfortunately, we did not get any info on the changes they made to the new link but it seems likely that we might see those in World Cup racing as well.We've reached out to YT and will update this post with more info when we have it.