Spotted: YT Tues Prototype Mullet Link - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 17, 2021
by Rick Schubert Schubert  

YT Industries seems to be working on a mullet version of its Tues downhill bike. We spotted a special CNC-made link and 27.5 inch back wheel on Erik Irmischs's race bike. He is one the few test riders at YT and heavily involved in the development of the bikes. Unfortunately, we did not get any info on the changes they made to the new link but it seems likely that we might see those in World Cup racing as well.






Erik Irmisch on the set up jump for Whip Off booter

We've reached out to YT and will update this post with more info when we have it.

8 Comments

  • 14 0
 Is Erik trying to see how old his crank arm is by rubbing away at it and counting the rings?
  • 3 0
 Maxxis tyre has a ZK sidewall too, something which I think is only used in road so far but has been being tested on MTB for a while.
  • 5 4
 Is this really news, bike company machines new part...
  • 4 1
 New part > news, so I suppose
  • 1 0
 Umm, that’s not a mullet link, it’s a double ended crank arm.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



