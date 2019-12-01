First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring

Sprindex's new adjustable-rate coil spring system lets riders alter their spring-rate without needing to swap out coils or even reach for any tools. Instead, all you need to do is rotate the Sprindex collar by hand to add or subtract as much as 30 to 60 in/lb to the spring rate. It also consists of only a few extra parts, making it dead-simple to boot.



The design uses a proprietary steel coil spring, with three different overall lengths available to fit shock stroke lengths of up to 2.2 (XC), 2.6 (EN), and 3.0'' (DH) in length, and 290 in/lb to 610 in/lb coils are available. Thin Delrin adapters are used to adapt the coils to every major suspension brand's shocks, and all three models sell for $140 USD direct from Sprindex's website or your local shop.



Sprindex Details



• Adjustable-rate coil spring

• Material: Glass-reinforced polymer

• Provides approx. 30 - 60 in/lb adjustment range (depends on model)

• 290 - 610 in/lb spring-rate options

• Compatible w/ Fox, RockShox, DVO, MRP, Marzocchi, Cane Creek, Öhlins, RockShox, X-Fusion, and Push shocks

• Weight: 389-grams (2.6" EN, 350-380 in/lb)

• MSRP: $140 USD

• More info:

Tool-free coil spring-rate adjustment? You betcha.

If coils are so great, why aren't we all using them?

The air shock on the bottom weighs 520-grams, while the coil-sprung shock in the exact same length, and with the Sprindex unit installed, weighs 861-grams.

How does Sprindex work?

A coil spring is essentially a wound steel rod, much like the torsion bars found on many road cars. In that case, one end of the bar moves with the suspension while the other is fixed to the car's frame. When the wheel hits a bump, it's forced upward and that twists the torsion bar that's fixed at the opposite end.



In other words, it's the twisting steel that's absorbing (and storing) the force before the damper can dissipate the kinetic energy.

Coil springs twist when compressed, just like a torsion bar twists to absorb energy.

My test spring can be adjusted between 340 in/lb and 380 in/lb.

See how the Sprindex is ramped and indexed? When you rotate the collar, the ramped section is run up between the coils to deactivate a section.

What's spring-rate and why does it matter?

How big is the adjustment range?

Delrin washers are used to adapt the coils to most shock models, as well as letting it rotate freely as it's being compressed.

Neato, but how is this different from preload?

What kind of shocks does it fit?

This custom spring-rate-O-meter machine was used to verify Sprindex's claims.

But does it work?

At the 380 in/lb setting, the Sprindex required 374 lb of force to compress it a single inch.

Sprindex uses high-end steel for their coils that require less material for a given spring-rate. That means that in some instances they could be lighter than the stock spring it's replacing.

Sprindex is slightly larger in diameter than the coil, so you'll want to make sure you'll have the room. It shouldn't be an issue on most bikes.