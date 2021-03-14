Video: How to Get Your Trailbuilding Tools Ready for Spring

Winter is finally coming to an end and I wanted to take a few minutes to show you how I get my trail building tools ready for spring.
Before I get started I like to gather all the necessary equipment: safety glasses, earplugs, cordless grinder (corded or bench grinders also work) and a work stand.
I like to wash off the tools first. Although this is not a necessary step, it's a good way to remove extra built-up dirt and grime before grinding.
Clamping the tool in a bike stand is a great way to keep it stabilized while grinding as well as adjusting the angles and preferred height on the fly.
Look over the tool for the most damaged part of the blade. You'll be grinding all the material back to this point so once it's finished you're left with a consistent cutting edge.
Before you start grinding make sure you're in an open well-ventilated area. The flying sparks can cause a potential fire risk.
Do your first couple of passes with the grinding wheel making sure to remove any burs and damaged material. Be cognizant not to grind the tool blade too thin, this will dull quickly and cause premature wear.
After your cutting edge is established and all the damaged material has been removed you can switch to a flap disk. The flap disk is great for smoothing out any inconstancies as well as giving the tool a nice polished look.
Now that your tool is nice and sharp you can go build some sweet new trail just in time for spring!
