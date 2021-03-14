Video: How to Get Your Trailbuilding Tools Ready for Spring

Mar 14, 2021
by Matt Bolton  

Winter is finally coming to an end and I wanted to take a few minutes to show you how I get my trail building tools ready for spring.

tool maintenance
Winter has not been kind to the tools

Spring time tool maintenance
PPE is essential with this job


Spring time tool maintenance
A good quality cordless grinder will make your life a lot easier

Before I get started I like to gather all the necessary equipment: safety glasses, earplugs, cordless grinder (corded or bench grinders also work) and a work stand.

Spring time tool maintenance
Not necessary but helpful

I like to wash off the tools first. Although this is not a necessary step, it's a good way to remove extra built-up dirt and grime before grinding.

Spring time tool maintenance
Most bikers have a bike stand in their garage

Clamping the tool in a bike stand is a great way to keep it stabilized while grinding as well as adjusting the angles and preferred height on the fly.

Spring time tool maintenance
This McLoud has seen some miles

Look over the tool for the most damaged part of the blade. You'll be grinding all the material back to this point so once it's finished you're left with a consistent cutting edge.

Before you start grinding make sure you're in an open well-ventilated area. The flying sparks can cause a potential fire risk.

Tool maintenance
Be cautious of the direction of the sparks

Do your first couple of passes with the grinding wheel making sure to remove any burs and damaged material. Be cognizant not to grind the tool blade too thin, this will dull quickly and cause premature wear.

Spring time tool maintenance
Preparing for the final touch

After your cutting edge is established and all the damaged material has been removed you can switch to a flap disk. The flap disk is great for smoothing out any inconstancies as well as giving the tool a nice polished look.

Spring time tool maintenance
All finished, it's ready to go get bashed up again this year.

Now that your tool is nice and sharp you can go build some sweet new trail just in time for spring!

Thanks to WeAreOne and DeWalt Canada for making this video possible.

Videography - Pierre-Luc Arseneau - www.plarseneau.com

MENTIONS: @drpepperrider2 @WeAreOne @TransitionBikeCompany

15 Comments

  • 3 0
 Don't forget to take care of the wood. I use linseed oil to keep my tool handles conditioned. it will help with longevity and in some instances will help keep the tool head retained to the handle.
  • 1 0
 Great point! Most failures in tools are from the wood getting too dry, haven't used linseed before before but will have to try it out! Cheers.
  • 1 0
 But lofting mattock heads into space is fun!
  • 4 0
 That is if building trails is legal in your country #wherethef*ckismyfreedom
  • 1 0
 Trail building has always been challenging to do legally here too. We're super lucky to have so many generous property owners as well as a great local cycling group that advocates for us.
  • 4 0
 Sharp tools work better regardless of legality.
  • 2 0
 So I’ll need a trail tool first then!
  • 3 0
 trails don't build themselves Wink
  • 2 0
 Grinding off the leading edge on any quality tool will remove the temper.
  • 1 0
 Not if it doesn’t get too hot. Definitely need to pay attention and maybe douse in water every pass or two. If the bronze or blue color shows up you’ve lost it for sure.
  • 2 0
 unfortunately yes but it's a necessary trade off or you'll be digging with an extremely dull tool. If you're feeling up to it you can also redo the temper with a blowtorch and the correct steps after.
  • 1 2
 Also, never grind with only safety glasses. That's asking for an ER DR to take a drill to your eyeball while your strapped to a hospital bed.
  • 1 0
 Video. “How to prepare to make many friends while dealing with covid”
  • 1 0
 We've been super lucky to be able to escape to the woods and trail build during the pandemic. So many awesome new trails!
  • 2 0
 Great tips Matt!

Post a Comment



