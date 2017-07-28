Pinkbike.com
Spy Shots from the Pits - EWS Round 6, Aspen, Colorado
Jul 28, 2017
by
Richard Cunningham
Josh Carlson's new Giant Reign, complete with RockShox's lockout option.
Rockshox has a new GripShift style lockout system for their shocks in the works. So far, we have only spotted it on the bikes of Josh Carlson, Cecile Ravanel, and Jerome Clementz.
Adrien Dailly's Lapierre Spicy
Dailly's cockpit setup is straight forward. No remotes, no fancy lever treatments.
Dailly's Rockshox Vivid coil shock. Reportedly, it has been very, very custom tuned by Nico Vouilloz.
Prototype Michelin tires
34 teeth get the job done for Dailly. A Truvativ top guide keeps things in line when the going gets rough.
SRAM Eagle XX1 drivetrain
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
glasvagas
(17 mins ago)
I came in here expecting more tbh.
[Reply]
+ 4
NeilB1979
(21 mins ago)
Gripshift style lock out for your shocks = accidentally locking out your forks every time you land a big jump.
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(9 mins ago)
That's some big ass tires,in fact Dailly's bike looks more freeride than enduro. Can I predict 200mm travel enduro bikes for 2020?
[Reply]
+ 1
Murbahman
(3 mins ago)
Not a single 29'er teddy bear in sight. Very disappointing
[Reply]
+ 1
Daddybear
(21 mins ago)
Why using a short sring on the rear shock?
[Reply]
+ 3
winko
(16 mins ago)
Length doesn't matter, stroke does. So if the coils are further apart you can get shorter spring with the same stroke and smaller weight. Enduro... Weight... You know how this goes
[Reply]
+ 1
Spark24
(11 mins ago)
@winko
: Length doesn't matter, stroke does........ Truer words have never been
[Reply]
