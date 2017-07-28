PINKBIKE TECH

Spy Shots from the Pits - EWS Round 6, Aspen, Colorado

Jul 28, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Josh Carlson s new Giant Reign complete with a lockout option.
Josh Carlson's new Giant Reign, complete with RockShox's lockout option.

Rockshox has a new gripshift style lockout system for their rear shocks in the works. It replaces the above the bar lever seen earlier in the year. So far we have only spot on the bikes of Josh Carlson Cecile Ravanel and Jerome Clementz.
Rockshox has a new GripShift style lockout system for their shocks in the works. So far, we have only spotted it on the bikes of Josh Carlson, Cecile Ravanel, and Jerome Clementz.

Adrien Dailly s Lapierre
Adrien Dailly's Lapierre Spicy

Adrien Dailly s cockpit setup
Dailly's cockpit setup is straight forward. No remotes, no fancy lever treatments.

Adrien Dailly s Rockshox Vivid coil which has been very very custom tuned by Nico Vouilloz.
Dailly's Rockshox Vivid coil shock. Reportedly, it has been very, very custom tuned by Nico Vouilloz.

Adrien Dailly s prototype Michelin tires
Prototype Michelin tires
34 teeth get the job done and a Truvativ guide keeps things in line when the going gets rough.
34 teeth get the job done for Dailly. A Truvativ top guide keeps things in line when the going gets rough.

Adrien Dailly s SRAM Eagle drivetrain
SRAM Eagle XX1 drivetrain


7 Comments

  • + 11
 I came in here expecting more tbh.
  • + 4
 Gripshift style lock out for your shocks = accidentally locking out your forks every time you land a big jump.
  • + 1
 That's some big ass tires,in fact Dailly's bike looks more freeride than enduro. Can I predict 200mm travel enduro bikes for 2020?
  • + 1
 Not a single 29'er teddy bear in sight. Very disappointing
  • + 1
 Why using a short sring on the rear shock?
  • + 3
 Length doesn't matter, stroke does. So if the coils are further apart you can get shorter spring with the same stroke and smaller weight. Enduro... Weight... You know how this goes Smile
  • + 1
 @winko: Length doesn't matter, stroke does........ Truer words have never been

