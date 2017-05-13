PINKBIKE TECH

Spy shots of Tahnee Seagrave's new Transition T11 - Fort William BDS

May 13, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Transition TR11 2017 Carbon Downhill racer


Transition kept its new TR11 hidden in their pits and shooed away eager photographers, but PB shooter Ross Bell captured some spy shots of the stunning carbon DH racer as Tahnee Seagrave prepared for practice runs at the Fort William round of the British Downhill Series. The new TR11 has a sleek looking carbon fiber chassis, and a completely different rear suspension that uses a Horst-Link-type four-bar configuration. The seatstay drives the downtube-mounted Fox shock through a large rocker link that hangs below the top tube.

The aluminum chassis TR500 that the team has been using was a single-pivot swingarm, which directly drove the shock through a seat tube tunnel. The TR11 seatstay curves sharply downward where it pivots on the rocker link, presumably to raise the stay to provide more clearance for the seatstay bridge. Wheel size is 27.5-inches, and it appears that the cable and hose routing is completely external, which should be helpful for race mechanics, who may have to tear down the entire chassis daily.


Transition TR11 2017 Carbon Downhill racer
Trannsition T500
Tahnee Seagrave's carbon TR11 (left) is a completely new chassis design. Compare it to the Team's aluminum framed TR500 on the right.

Transition TR11 2017 Carbon Downhill racer
A look at the new rear suspension configuration: a classic four-bar, using Horst-Link-type dropouts. It's predecessor had a single-pivot swingarm.


Transition TR11
The seatstays curve sharply downward to raise to provide more clearance for the bridge, located above the rear tire.
Transition TR11 2017 Carbon Downhill racer
What looks to be a head angle in the 62-degree range, and simple external cable routing.

Transition TR11 2017 Carbon Downhill racer
Tahnee puts the Transition TR11 to task on Scotland's world famous downhill.



13 Comments

  • + 3
 Looks like a Myst. Other than possibly the fact that the myst was a linkage activated single pivot. I like it, not that my opinion matters.
  • + 4
 If it's not a 29er it's already the stuff from yesterday... Wink
  • + 3
 You know your wheel size is a dying breed when 27.5 is edgier than 29er lmao
#RIP650b
  • + 2
 Well I know freeride and dirt jumping ain't dead so 26' is still live and kicking
  • + 1
 I'm eyeing up a new FUN DH bike. If they have kept a threaded BB, this could be it.
  • + 1
 those wheels are too small apparently.......
  • + 1
 Sweet bike but a little late to the party
  • + 2
 TR11 looks like $$$$!
  • + 2
 Looks very good!
  • + 1
 probably a 3.5K frame option - wonder if an Alu version will be made.
  • + 2
 GIDDY UP!!!
  • + 0
 29er should have been added to the bike design ...
  • + 0
 Finally a good looking Transition DH bike!!! Awesome!!!

