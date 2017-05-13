Spy shots of Tahnee Seagrave's new Transition T11 - Fort William BDS





Transition kept its new TR11 hidden in their pits and shooed away eager photographers, but PB shooter Ross Bell captured some spy shots of the stunning carbon DH racer as Tahnee Seagrave prepared for practice runs at the Fort William round of the British Downhill Series. The new TR11 has a sleek looking carbon fiber chassis, and a completely different rear suspension that uses a Horst-Link-type four-bar configuration. The seatstay drives the downtube-mounted Fox shock through a large rocker link that hangs below the top tube.



The aluminum chassis TR500 that the team has been using was a single-pivot swingarm, which directly drove the shock through a seat tube tunnel. The TR11 seatstay curves sharply downward where it pivots on the rocker link, presumably to raise the stay to provide more clearance for the seatstay bridge. Wheel size is 27.5-inches, and it appears that the cable and hose routing is completely external, which should be helpful for race mechanics, who may have to tear down the entire chassis daily.







Tahnee Seagrave's carbon TR11 (left) is a completely new chassis design. Compare it to the Team's aluminum framed TR500 on the right.



A look at the new rear suspension configuration: a classic four-bar, using Horst-Link-type dropouts. It's predecessor had a single-pivot swingarm.







The seatstays curve sharply downward to raise to provide more clearance for the bridge, located above the rear tire. What looks to be a head angle in the 62-degree range, and simple external cable routing.





Tahnee puts the Transition TR11 to task on Scotland's world famous downhill.








