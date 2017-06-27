Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er

PB photographer Colin Meagher captured some spy shots of Transition's new Sentinel 29er trail bike at the NAEC enduro at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho. The Sentinel has an all-aluminum chassis that looks pretty slack in the steering department as 29ers go, and taking some ballpark measurements from the photos, the effective seat tube angle appears to be quite steep. "Effective" is the word, because the seat tube makes an S-turn to capture the rocker link pivot and to provide wheel clearance for the conventional Horst-Link four-bar suspension



That S-turn suggests that Transition has given the new Sentinel a generous amount of wheel travel (I'm guessing 150 millimeters). Speculation aside, the bike is obviously in the late production stages, so all will be revealed soon enough. With nearly every brand pushing big wheels at the moment, the Sentinel's appearance should not be a surprise, but for Transition fans, it may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

