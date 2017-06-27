FIRST LOOK

Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er

Jun 27, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Day 1 of the 2017 NAEC race held at Silver Mountain in Kellogg ID.


PB photographer Colin Meagher captured some spy shots of Transition's new Sentinel 29er trail bike at the NAEC enduro at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho. The Sentinel has an all-aluminum chassis that looks pretty slack in the steering department as 29ers go, and taking some ballpark measurements from the photos, the effective seat tube angle appears to be quite steep. "Effective" is the word, because the seat tube makes an S-turn to capture the rocker link pivot and to provide wheel clearance for the conventional Horst-Link four-bar suspension

That S-turn suggests that Transition has given the new Sentinel a generous amount of wheel travel (I'm guessing 150 millimeters). Speculation aside, the bike is obviously in the late production stages, so all will be revealed soon enough. With nearly every brand pushing big wheels at the moment, the Sentinel's appearance should not be a surprise, but for Transition fans, it may be exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Sentinel's top tube dips low to maximize stand-over clearance. The S-bend in the seat tube simplifies the rocker pivot location and makes room for its big rear wheel at full compression.



5 Comments

  • + 1
 Does no one testing these super steep seat angles find it messes with their knees? It is gonna push your knee past your toes, which last I checked was hard on the joints/tendons - kinda like riding with the seat too low.
  • + 3
 Whats up with the fork offset on there? is it 0mm? If so that's a great work around.
  • + 1
 Cant tell if thats the real color or if I'm still color blinded by that Intense. I can see the Fox orange fork though. I still think its sexy either way.
  • + 1
 Will it come with Speci tires?
  • + 1
 Meh

