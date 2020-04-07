SQ-Lab's New Racing-Focused Performance Line - Pond Beaver 2020

Apr 7, 2020
by Brian Park  


SQ-Lab have turned their attention to competition with the introduction of a new Performance Line. Their goal is to show that the ergonomics they've focused on for comfort can also win races. On a practical level that means more carbon, more titanium, and pared down designs.

The line includes the ultralight 612 R Ergowave saddle, the minimalist One12 SQ-short bibs, and the 711 R push-o grips. They'll also have new bar tape and inner-barends (bar-ins? bar-middles?) coming later this month.






SQ-Lab 612 Ergowave R Carbon Saddle Features
• Shorter and narrower than their other saddles
• No pivoting "active" technology, but the shell incorporates side-to-side flex for comfort
• 5mm raised rear is designed for more grip and better power transmission
• Ergowave shape claims to relieve soft tissue pressure and prevent bad posture
• Narrower mid-section and nose to reduce chafing
• Ultralight cover is abrasion resistant and non-slip, with minimal closed-cell padding
• Designed for road and XC bikes with low bars
• Available in 12cm, 13cm, and 14cm widths
• Ultralight claimed weight: 125g (12cm), 130g (13cm), 140g (14cm)
• Unisex design
• Price: 229,95 €, $249.99 USD
• Also available with slightly heavier (and less expensive) "S-Tube" rails
• Available now in Germany, and soon internationally
• More info at sq-lab.com

bigquotesThe 612 Ergowave R is a key piece in the line, removing the elastomer and pivoting shell of the regular 612 Ergowave and tuning the flex of the shell via carbon wizardry.

I get along with SQ-Lab's saddle shape and am optimistic about the 612R after a few rides. I like being able to push back against the raised portion of the saddle, and haven't missed the extra padding. That said, it's definitely an XC focused saddle (it's on my gravel bike at the moment) and I will probably put one of their active (pivoting) saddles on my trainer instead of the 612R.





Extra wide gripper sections.

The One12 pad is only 4mm thick at its widest point.

SQ-Lab One12 SQ-Short Bib Features
• Thin 4 mm thin padding
• Made for SQ-Lab by Maloja
• Flatlocked stitched seams
• The main fabric is a breathable 65% nylon and 35% elasthan
• Elastic, breathable cuffs and straps
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Price: 189,95€ / $199.99 USD (*currently appearing on sale for $159.99)
• Available now in Germany, and soon internationally
• More info at sq-lab.com

bigquotesSQ-Lab have also released some new bib shorts as part of their Performance Line, called the SQ-Short One12.

The theory behind their chamois shorts is to remove much of the padding in favour of a 4mm layer of foam that reduces abrasion while letting the saddle do the work of keeping you supported and comfortable—for context most bib shorts have pads ~12mm thick. SQ-Lab say that a chamois with less padding is more comfortable on long rides for the same reason that a saddle with less padding is more comfortable on long rides. Their press material specifically says "does not become unpleasantly wedged in when pedaling" which sounds, you know, important.

I've actually gotten a few rides in on the 612R combined with the One12 shorts, and the results are promising. There's definitely something to removing extraneous padding—the shorts feel decidedly un-diaper-like, and coupled with the right saddle I actually prefer the less padding on long rides.





SQ-Lab 711R Grip Features
• Slide-on/push-on style
• Designed to distribute pressure better than wing designs that support only the outside of your hand
• Different diameter and shape for each size (they have a good sizing chart)
• Made of a silicone rubber compound
• 128mm long
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Weight: 59g, 79g, 89g, 114g (lock-on grips usually weigh at least 100g)
• Price: 19,95€ / $24.99 USD
• Available now in Germany, and soon internationally
• More info at sq-lab.com

bigquotesStarting from their 70x grip, SQ-Lab removed a lot of material. While they do "winged" designs for some of their grips, they designed these to distribute weight differently, and claim that the design reduces arm pump because you don't need to death-grip your bars as hard.

I haven't gotten my hands on a set of these yet, but I'm a big fan of push-on grips. I currently go back and forth between Renthal and ODI push-ons, but will get the 711Rs into the mix as well.




The Performance Line is a welcome addition to SQ-Lab's offerings, and worth checking out for the racing-focused set.





