SQ-Lab's New Racing-Focused Performance Line - Pond Beaver 2020

SQ-Lab have also released some new bib shorts as part of their Performance Line, called the SQ-Short One12.



The theory behind their chamois shorts is to remove much of the padding in favour of a 4mm layer of foam that reduces abrasion while letting the saddle do the work of keeping you supported and comfortable—for context most bib shorts have pads ~12mm thick. SQ-Lab say that a chamois with less padding is more comfortable on long rides for the same reason that a saddle with less padding is more comfortable on long rides. Their press material specifically says "does not become unpleasantly wedged in when pedaling" which sounds, you know, important.



I've actually gotten a few rides in on the 612R combined with the One12 shorts, and the results are promising. There's definitely something to removing extraneous padding—the shorts feel decidedly un-diaper-like, and coupled with the right saddle I actually prefer the less padding on long rides.