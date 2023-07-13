SQlab Introduces New Slim & Wide Options For Gloves

Jul 13, 2023
by SQlab  
PRESS RELEASE: SQlab

At SQlab, everything is about fit. Gloves are sometimes a nightmare, often the finger length is perfect, but they are overall way too tight, or loose. Or they fit quite well, but fingers are always a bit too short or long.

So SQlab decided to simply offer more size variations – SLIM & WIDE - to cover a wider portfolio of riders' individual ergonomics:

SQlGloves Sizing Fitting Approach

Every blue dot has been measured with at least one of SQlab's customers, combining their:
A) grip width (so combination of palm and finger length) and
B) hand width (measured from left to right on knuckle level).

SQlab still does have a classic gloves sizing based on XS to XL, but by adding SLIM & WIDE versions, for each classic size, they try to offer a way better fit, for a bigger number of riders, as shown in the graphic above.

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

Because it is all about the fit, not fancy all-over prints & many different colorways, SQlab only offers three glove models:


SQ-Gloves ONE11 is the top of the line offering, featuring outside seams (like Formula 1 gloves), high end Japanese Toray Ultrasuede palm material (very grippy, thin and ultra cut resistant), plus they are white (because it makes you faster, always).

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer



SQ-Gloves ONE OX are the budget oriented brother of the ONE11, coming in all-black, with a bit less expensive palm material, and skip the small knuckle protection rubber.

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer



SQ-Gloves ONE10 are the fall/spring, shitty/wet weather version, windproof, with a waterproof finger cover hidden in the cuff, when it gets nasty, plus the cuff is way longer, to avoid jacket gaps.

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer



Due to the unique sizing approach, riders either have to be measured by a retailer (Store Locator EU & US),

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer

Or they print a measuring template at home, to find out the exact size they need.

SQlab Home Measurement Kit - Grip Width


The gloves are available around the globe, now.
Retailing for:
• SQ-Gloves ONE11 = EUR 59.95 // USD 69.99 // GBP 54.99
• SQ-Gloves ONE OX = EUR 49.95 // USD 59.99 // GBP 44.99
• SQ-Gloves ONE10 = EUR 69.95 // USD 79.99 // GBP 64.99

SQlab Gloves Photos by Roo Folwer


9 Comments
  • 4 1
 These look great but the stitching and fabric won't last through one or even 2 seasons of biking. The best gloves I've worn are those old Raceface downhill gloves back in the good'ol days. "They don't make 'em like they used to" as the saying goes. Some of the work gloves that cost less than $20 are better than 95% of those high priced ones designed for mountain biking.
  • 7 1
 At last, they should fit like a glove Wink
  • 2 0
 I have a set of their 30x bars and a 612 saddle (non-Ergowave). Love the bars and the seat is 99% the best one I've used. They have multiple spindle options on pedals which is why I'm considering those also (road bike). I'm not in the market for gloves but I'd have a look at these if I could get a pair that didn't bunch up at one point or another.

They make a mind boggling amount of stuff (especially saddles) but in my experience it works.
  • 2 0
 How about not making overpriced gloves, instead? I should not be able to buy two pairs of DirtPaw gloves from Fox for the same price.
Same thing for Mechanix gloves, which can be had for $15 or less and will not fall apart because it rubbed on something.
  • 2 0
 I used to say the same thing and get Mechanix gloves, but shit the price of those has shot way up. They are almost running similar prices as dedicated MTB gloves. They are now $40 CAD regular price!
  • 4 0
 Cycling gloves for dentists
  • 2 1
 Finally I can get my gloves in my condom size! Xxl-slims.
  • 1 0
 You know what they say about slim hands…
  • 1 0
 Pricing is hilarious.





