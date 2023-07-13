SQlab Introduces New Slim & Wide Options For Gloves

PRESS RELEASE: SQlab
At SQlab, everything is about fit. Gloves are sometimes a nightmare, often the finger length is perfect, but they are overall way too tight, or loose. Or they fit quite well, but fingers are always a bit too short or long.
So SQlab decided to simply offer more size variations – SLIM & WIDE - to cover a wider portfolio of riders' individual ergonomics:
Every blue dot has been measured with at least one of SQlab's customers, combining their:
A) grip width (so combination of palm and finger length) and
B) hand width (measured from left to right on knuckle level).
SQlab still does have a classic gloves sizing based on XS to XL, but by adding SLIM & WIDE versions, for each classic size, they try to offer a way better fit, for a bigger number of riders, as shown in the graphic above.
Because it is all about the fit, not fancy all-over prints & many different colorways, SQlab only offers three glove models:
SQ-Gloves ONE11 is the top of the line offering, featuring outside seams (like Formula 1 gloves), high end Japanese Toray Ultrasuede palm material (very grippy, thin and ultra cut resistant), plus they are white (because it makes you faster, always).
SQ-Gloves ONE OX are the budget oriented brother of the ONE11, coming in all-black, with a bit less expensive palm material, and skip the small knuckle protection rubber.
SQ-Gloves ONE10 are the fall/spring, shitty/wet weather version, windproof, with a waterproof finger cover hidden in the cuff, when it gets nasty, plus the cuff is way longer, to avoid jacket gaps.
Due to the unique sizing approach, riders either have to be measured by a retailer (Store Locator EU
& US
),
Or they print a measuring template
at home, to find out the exact size they need.
The gloves are available around the globe, now.
Retailing for:
• SQ-Gloves ONE11 = EUR 59.95 // USD 69.99 // GBP 54.99
• SQ-Gloves ONE OX = EUR 49.95 // USD 59.99 // GBP 44.99
• SQ-Gloves ONE10 = EUR 69.95 // USD 79.99 // GBP 64.99
They make a mind boggling amount of stuff (especially saddles) but in my experience it works.
Same thing for Mechanix gloves, which can be had for $15 or less and will not fall apart because it rubbed on something.