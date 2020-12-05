SQlab Launches New 'Made in Germany' Saddle

SQlab "Made in Germany" Kick-off date released: Series production of SQlab saddles made in Germany will start in March 2021

Press Release: SQ Lab

The very first, 'Made in Germany' saddle: 6OX Infinergy Ergowave active

The perfect fit for women and men

Back-friendly

Pressure distribution according to medical aspects

Perfect hold on the E-MTB

Quality and comfort

SQlab founder and managing director Tobias Hild looks excitedly into the future

Since the early days of SQlab - almost twenty years ago - we have been thinking about the production technology for each new product and discuss and work a lot with experts from our region.



Until now, the high percentage of manual work has always been a big problem in bringing production back to Germany. In addition, in Taiwan, the „production know-how“ has reached a very high level. Much of the work is now automated there as well and is carried out according to strict environmental, occupational safety and social guidelines. But what still distinguishes us in Germany is the strong and world-leading mechanical engineering, especially automation and robot technology. So we only had to bring together the best experts from materials research and manufacturing, which we succeeded in doing with Oechsler and BASF. Now it is possible to bring the production back to Germany. This is just the beginning, but there is much more possible. We are looking forward to short distances, short delivery times and a significantly higher speed of innovation."



Manufacturing technology - Made in Germany

Regional

The 6OX is the optimal saddle for long and steep climbs on the EMTB while providing optimal relief, even on bikes without an engine. This means that the rider no longer has to take power-consuming protective positions, so all the energy is available for propulsion.It‘s not a secret anymore: a saddle must fit like a pair of shoes! Because if a saddle is too narrow, the pressure is applied in spots where it shouldn’t. In 2002 SQlab was the first saddle manufacturer to invent a system to measure the distance between the sit bones and calculate the optimal saddle width. All SQlab saddle models are now available in up to four different widths. This guarantees that the sit bones lie flat on the saddle. This is the only way to relieve the sensitive perineal area in men and the usually deeper positioned pubic arch in women. The new 6OX Infinergy Ergowave active 'Made in Germany' saddle comes in four different widths (13 / 14 / 15 / 16 cm) and therefore offers the optimal fit for men and women alike.The SQlab active function, which allows the saddle to easily follow the pedaling motion, becomes softer and smoother. The lateral movement, which increases comfort and is easy on the intervertebral discs, was one of the functions that led to many test victories for SQlab saddles in recent years. The strength of this damping can be adjusted from very soft to almost blocked and adapted to the bodyweight using the three elastomers included in the scope of delivery. The shell consists of a new plastic/carbon fiber mix and enables the active function via the material flex. Dr. med. Markus Knöringer, specialist for neurosurgery, intervertebral disc and spinal surgery, sports physician, said: "The SQlab active saddle technology enables a physiological movement of the pelvis. This ensures a round pedaling motion, which can provide relief for intervertebral discs and facet joints. This may contribute to a more fatigue-free riding and to the prevention of complaints in the lower lumbar spine area".The SQlab Step Saddle shape, which has been tried and tested for twenty years and improved again and again in detail, ensures pressure distribution according to medical aspects - away from the perineal area and towards the sit bones. The saddle nose, which is lower in level, ensures a better pressure distribution at the sit bones and at the ischial branches and therefore presses less strongly on the sensitive structures of the perineal area. For men and women alike, the dip in the middle of the saddle is sufficient to ensure excellent blood and nerve supply.The SQlab saddle shape with the raised seating surface is perfect for uphill riding anyway and brings more power to the pedal even on straight routes.The special feature is the foam of the saddle, which is no longer made of classic PU foam but of the BASF Infinergy material known from running shoes. This material is very robust, almost indestructible and brings comfort to a whole new level, especially in off-road use, due to the faster recovery. The cover is not pulled over the entire surface of the saddle as in classic saddles.The 6OX Infinergy Ergowave active saddle has already been existing for 2 years, but not in this version: Made in Germany. The special thing about the new 6OX Infinergy Ergowave active 'Made in Germany' is the foam of the saddle, which is no longer made of classic PU foam, but of the BASF Infinergy material known from running shoes. This material is very robust and brings comfort to a whole new level, especially in off-road conditions, due to its quicker recovery. The cover is not pulled over the entire surface of the saddle as in classic saddles.There are only 'tapes' in important places. These are automatically attached to the Infinergy foam without any glue. The production technology was developed very successfully by well-known automotive supplier Oechsler in Ansbach/ Germany, for a large sports goods manufacturer a few years ago. SQlab and Oechsler then jointly optimized this process for saddles.Even though the main production of SQlab saddles remains in Asia, the 6OX Infinergy Ergowave active saddle „Made in Germany“ is the beginning of an exciting project that SQlab has been working on for many years. The advantages are not only clearly noticeable for the customer, but also for the environment. The access to the latest materials and manufacturing methods also enables SQlab, in cooperation with top experts in materials research and production, to improve the functions, durability and quality of the product. The local sourcing of SQlab „Made in Germany“ products means from an ecological point of view not only that the long transport route is eliminated, but also that production is extremely efficient and subject to strict German guidelines for harmful substances.Local production, quality assurance and longevity are decisive for the SQlab project.More information: www.sq-lab.com