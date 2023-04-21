SQlab Launches Limited Edition Jeff 'Wardy' Ward Saddles Designed by Troy Lee

Apr 20, 2023
by SQlab  
612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

Press Release: SQlab

Jeff 'Wardy' Ward is a British-American, former professional motocross racer, car racer and off-road racer. He won the AMA Motocross Championship five times, the AMA Supercross Championship twice and the Motocross of Nations seven times. In MX, he was and is an icon. Meanwhile, he is also an avid cyclist, and profits from his experience in professional powersports a lot, when riding. He is racing XC and has been using SQlab saddles for six years, now.

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs
612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

Toby, founder of SQlab, had been racing MX as well, and has always been a huge Wardy fanboy. So it was logic, that the idea of a common design project and special edition saddle would pop up some time. But who to do the design? Troy Lee is an old friend of Wardy, so he joined forces.

The result is a limited edition SQlab 612 Ergowave active 2.1 saddle designed by Troy, for Wardy.

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs
612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

Yes, the "612" model line is SQlab's road specific one, but very popular with XC racers as well, due to its super slim outline. Especially the comfort-enhancing active 2.1 version makes it a great fit for performance-oriented mountain bike riders.

The "612 ERGOWAVE® active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs" will be available from Friday.

Best is to ask your favorite local bike shop to order one for you, before they are gone (and measure your sit bone distance, to determine the perfect size, because all SQlab saddles come in different sizes, here: 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16cm sit bone distances are covered).

More information is available on:
US / North America and
EU / Rest of World

Pricing: USD 169.99 // EUR 149.95 // GBP 134.99

If you are at Sea Otter Classic and want to meet and greet Wardy in person, please stop by at the SQlab booth on Saturday 11:30 am.

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs

612 ERGOWAVE active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Saddles Sqlab


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
60184 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
46694 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
41153 views
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
39614 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Bamboo Handlebars, Gearbox Frames, & More
38456 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
36357 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Steel Hardtails, Trail Building Tools, New Brakes, & More
35550 views
First Look: Nukeproof Dissent Carbon Downhill Bike
34663 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Being one with zero historical knowledge about this stuff, how design relate to this particular rider? Was this his signature line and color pattern, are these waves meant to resemble an MX track? I trust it was super well thought out but it would be nice if these considerations were explained to some of us here on a bicycle website who may know little about MX history.
  • 1 0
 Vintage.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025825
Mobile Version of Website