SQlab Launches Limited Edition Jeff 'Wardy' Ward Saddles Designed by Troy Lee

Press Release: SQlab
Jeff 'Wardy' Ward is a British-American, former professional motocross racer, car racer and off-road racer. He won the AMA Motocross Championship five times, the AMA Supercross Championship twice and the Motocross of Nations seven times. In MX, he was and is an icon. Meanwhile, he is also an avid cyclist, and profits from his experience in professional powersports a lot, when riding. He is racing XC and has been using SQlab saddles for six years, now.
Toby, founder of SQlab, had been racing MX as well, and has always been a huge Wardy fanboy. So it was logic, that the idea of a common design project and special edition saddle would pop up some time. But who to do the design? Troy Lee is an old friend of Wardy, so he joined forces.
The result is a limited edition SQlab 612 Ergowave active 2.1 saddle designed by Troy, for Wardy.
Yes, the "612" model line is SQlab's road specific one, but very popular with XC racers as well, due to its super slim outline. Especially the comfort-enhancing active 2.1
version makes it a great fit for performance-oriented mountain bike riders.
The "612 ERGOWAVE® active 2.1 ltd. Wardy Special by Troy Lee Designs" will be available from Friday.
Best is to ask your favorite local bike shop to order one for you, before they are gone (and measure your sit bone distance, to determine the perfect size, because all SQlab saddles come in different sizes, here: 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16cm sit bone distances are covered).
More information is available on:US / North America
andEU / Rest of World
Pricing: USD 169.99 // EUR 149.95 // GBP 134.99
If you are at Sea Otter Classic and want to meet and greet Wardy in person, please stop by at the SQlab booth on Saturday 11:30 am.
2 Comments