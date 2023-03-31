SQlab's 50X Flat Pedals Come in 3 Axle Lengths

Mar 31, 2023
by SQlab  

Press Release: SQ Lab

In short, our 50X pedal isn't the lowest profile, nor the lightest, but a heavy-duty pedal with good grip. Available in 3 different axle lengths (for riders who always scratch their cranks or seat/chain-stays with their shoes/heels).

The main body of our 5OX plastic pedals is reinforced with glass fiber (30%). They offer a slightly concave platform with a large contact area (110x105mm), but without any axle “bumps” in the middle.


SQlab 5OX pedals

Why composite?

In hard contacts with stones and rocks, the material can give way and can usually withstand more abuse than classic, comparable aluminum platform pedals. For this reason, we rely on composite and don't offer an aluminum version.

Bearings are the most important part for durability – we use Japanese sealed precision ball bearings on the outer and German made IGUS bush bearings on the crank arm side.

The three different axle lengths provide a physiologically natural foot position on the pedal: Suitable for larger feet, a V-shaped foot position or larger sit bone distances, which usually require a higher Q-factor.

The slightly concave platform surface allows an ergonomic position on the pedal and creates enormous grip at the same time. To provide a maximum pedaling surface, the surface is flush with the pedal axle. This avoids an annoying “step” / “bump” in the pedal surface, as it is the case with some other flat pedals.

Details:
• Material: Fiber reinforced plastic, 30 % Fiberglass, and CroMo axles.
• Weights: 429g / 436g / 445g
• RRP: USD: 89.99 // EUR: 79.95 // GBP 69.99
• Made in Taiwan
• Sizes (different axle lengths, size of pedal platform body is always the same): S M L
• Axle length: -5 mm, 0 mm, +5 mm


More INFO about SQlab's ergonomic concepts, related to the axle lengths.

5OX pedals product pages: US & EU

ABOUT SQlab:
SQlab was founded by Tobias "Toby" Hild, a former motocross rider, who had a big crash and switched to riding mountain bikes afterward. In the early 1990s, Toby founded his first cycling businesses: Amazing Toys, a parts and accessories brand for the fast-growing MTB downhill segment, and Amazing Shop, an LBS. In 2002, Toby founded SQlab as the world’s first player focusing on ergonomic cycling parts, to ease the ride and help cyclists with pain and numbness issues. SQlab was the very first brand to introduce a sit bones distance measuring tool for fitting, in the same year. SQlab became parts of the Boards and More group in 2021, who are better known for ION (apparel and Protection) in the bike industry, as well as DUOTONE and FANATIC as hardgoods brands in the kite/foil/wake boarding, windsurfing and SUP world.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Pedals Sqlab


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Maydena Enduro World Cup 2023
193127 views
Brian's Final Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
81008 views
Lezyne Release Taipei Plugs to Save Your Tyre (And Your Wallet) - Taipei Cycle Show 2023
70855 views
Review: 2023 Commencal Tempo LTD
62711 views
Shimano Patent Shows Direct Mount Electronic Derailleur
48688 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
40801 views
Tech Randoms From the Maydena Enduro World Cup
40494 views
Interview: Talking About Tires With Maxxis, Schwalbe, Continental, WTB, & Others
39226 views

20 Comments

  • 5 0
 orrrr you could just get larger pedals and place your foot on them where you feel most comfortable... also expensive for plastic pedals
  • 3 1
 Another expensive solution for a problem that doesn't exist
  • 1 1
 @spendtimebehindbars: It may not be a problem for you, but it is definitely a problem for some people.

For the way I sit on the pedals, the majority of pedals I have to force my foot to sit on the pedal correctly. I've only found one option with a q-factor and width that works for me, but they are almost $200. You can tell it's an issue because a lot of my shoes are worn inboard more than on the outside portion and I constantly find my feet hanging off the end of the pedals. I can move my feet, but then you are having to move your foot while riding if you dab or put a foot down.

These give riders that sit wider on the bike to adjust the pedal position to one that is more natural for them instead of fight to put their foot back into position. IMO it's long been necessary that we are provided more q-factor options in pedals.
  • 4 0
 I actually think it's nice to have axle length options, but it'd be great to be able to mix and match with some different-sized platforms as well.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't some company going to release a new large pedal, like in between a Dagga and Pedaling Innovations, last year? I remember reading about it and being excited to see more and then nothing.
  • 1 0
 Crank brothers already does this with their clipless pedals. long and short spindles available as spare parts, and different models come with different spindle lengths - mallet e 11 comes with a short spindle whereas the regular mallet e comes with long spindles. Seems like it wouldn’t be too difficult to sell various length replacement spindles for flat pedals too.
  • 1 0
 I like this actually. I think I should have gone with an 83mm bb instead of 73mm as I always have my feet a bit outboard. This is heavier on the pedal bearings and also heavier on the soles of my shoes as they're not fully supported. I do ride with Catalyst pedals (and like them) which are a good bit longer so I'd be giving that up. But the possibility of shifting the pedal platform further outboard (without getting a new frame) sounds interesting. Of course, if there is a crankset that has a "worse" Q-factor, that might be interesting too so that I can get this using my current pedals. I'm currently using Shimano Zee pedals with 165mm cranks. I don't fancy getting longer cranks nor something that's a whole lot more expensive (as I don't see the added value of what the more expensive pedals have on offer), but if anyone has good suggestions for those I'm interested as well.
  • 1 0
 Another way to solve this problem would be to bring back internal bottom brackets with different length spindles. Since that's not going to happen different length peddle axles are probably more economical than buying a SRAM DUB wide crank-set and bottom bracket to get a few extra mm of clearance.
  • 2 0
 I think the Truvativ Howitzer was a good idea. Internal bottom bracket (or at least with the axle fixed to one bearing cup) yet with external cups. I liked it until I wore out the crank (constantly coming loose). Different axle lengths would be great but it would be more expensive for crank manufacturers too which may put them off. I feel it is probably cheaper for them to press-fit the axle to one crank than to accurately machine an interface that can be removed frequently. But yeah, if they'd have spacers that would allow me to use a 83mm crankset in my 73mm shell, I'd love to get that.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Totally agree, it is cheaper for many reasons to produce cranksets the way they do these days compared to the 80's/90's and early 2000's. They are also arguably stronger, and the BB's weigh less. Still though, it was so easy to swap square taper bottom brackets to longer ones to get the Q factor someone was looking for.

I don't think Truvativ/Sram make a conversion kit for your cranks but the truvativ XR BB's do come in 2 different axel length options for 73mm BBs
  • 1 0
 AND....all those same people will still put their feet in the same position, and rub the cranks. Different axle length makes sense for a clip(less) system where the position is defined. On a large platform flat pedal ??
  • 1 0
 I want a flat pedal that has some rise in the out edge and in the front out edge,because it’s where my foot has the best strength,thank me later for this advice,like a skate board
  • 2 0
 just get tmacs and run them barefoot to max out feel and grip all at once. thank me later
  • 1 0
 Such a good idea. I feel like my Q-factor is too narrow on pretty much every pedal. Now if only someone would do this with some SPD-style pedals.
  • 2 1
 Wow $90 for a pair of composite pedals?? I think I paid $45 for my one-ups and have been really happy with them.
  • 1 0
 Look a lot like the ethirteen base pedal. I suppose there's only so many pedal shapes.
  • 1 0
 Now if shimano could do this for us folks with bigger feet - you can get an SPD that is shorter but not longer.
  • 1 0
 Nice to have the axle lenght choice. By the way, the third dimension is?
  • 1 0
 £70 for plastic pedals. Lol
  • 1 0
 chonky





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028055
Mobile Version of Website