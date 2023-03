SQlab's 50X Flat Pedals Come in 3 Axle Lengths

Press Release: SQ Lab

Why composite?

The three different axle lengths provide a physiologically natural foot position on the pedal: Suitable for larger feet, a V-shaped foot position or larger sit bone distances, which usually require a higher Q-factor.

The slightly concave platform surface allows an ergonomic position on the pedal and creates enormous grip at the same time. To provide a maximum pedaling surface, the surface is flush with the pedal axle. This avoids an annoying “step” / “bump” in the pedal surface, as it is the case with some other flat pedals.

In short, our 50X pedal isn't the lowest profile, nor the lightest, but a heavy-duty pedal with good grip. Available in 3 different axle lengths (for riders who always scratch their cranks or seat/chain-stays with their shoes/heels).The main body of our 5OX plastic pedals is reinforced with glass fiber (30%). They offer a slightly concave platform with a large contact area (110x105mm), but without any axle “bumps” in the middle.In hard contacts with stones and rocks, the material can give way and can usually withstand more abuse than classic, comparable aluminum platform pedals. For this reason, we rely on composite and don't offer an aluminum version.Bearings are the most important part for durability – we use Japanese sealed precision ball bearings on the outer and German made IGUS bush bearings on the crank arm side.• Material: Fiber reinforced plastic, 30 % Fiberglass, and CroMo axles.• Weights: 429g / 436g / 445g• RRP: USD: 89.99 // EUR: 79.95 // GBP 69.99• Made in Taiwan• Sizes (different axle lengths, size of pedal platform body is always the same): S M L• Axle length: -5 mm, 0 mm, +5 mmMore INFO about SQlab's ergonomic concepts, related to the axle lengths.