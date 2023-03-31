SQlab's 50X Flat Pedals Come in 3 Axle Lengths

Press Release: SQ Lab

Why composite?

The three different axle lengths provide a physiologically natural foot position on the pedal: Suitable for larger feet, a V-shaped foot position or larger sit bone distances, which usually require a higher Q-factor.

The slightly concave platform surface allows an ergonomic position on the pedal and creates enormous grip at the same time. To provide a maximum pedaling surface, the surface is flush with the pedal axle. This avoids an annoying “step” / “bump” in the pedal surface, as it is the case with some other flat pedals.