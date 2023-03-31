SQlab's 50X Flat Pedals Come in 3 Axle Lengths

Press Release: SQ Lab
In short, our 50X pedal isn't the lowest profile, nor the lightest, but a heavy-duty pedal with good grip. Available in 3 different axle lengths (for riders who always scratch their cranks or seat/chain-stays with their shoes/heels).
The main body of our 5OX plastic pedals is reinforced with glass fiber (30%). They offer a slightly concave platform with a large contact area (110x105mm), but without any axle “bumps” in the middle.Why composite?
In hard contacts with stones and rocks, the material can give way and can usually withstand more abuse than classic, comparable aluminum platform pedals. For this reason, we rely on composite and don't offer an aluminum version.
Bearings are the most important part for durability – we use Japanese sealed precision ball bearings on the outer and German made IGUS bush bearings on the crank arm side.Details:
• Material: Fiber reinforced plastic, 30 % Fiberglass, and CroMo axles.
• Weights: 429g / 436g / 445g
• RRP: USD: 89.99 // EUR: 79.95 // GBP 69.99
• Made in Taiwan
• Sizes (different axle lengths, size of pedal platform body is always the same): S M L
• Axle length: -5 mm, 0 mm, +5 mm
More INFO
about SQlab's ergonomic concepts, related to the axle lengths.5OX pedals product pages: US
& EUABOUT SQlab:
SQlab was founded by Tobias "Toby" Hild, a former motocross rider, who had a big crash and switched to riding mountain bikes afterward. In the early 1990s, Toby founded his first cycling businesses: Amazing Toys, a parts and accessories brand for the fast-growing MTB downhill segment, and Amazing Shop, an LBS. In 2002, Toby founded SQlab as the world’s first player focusing on ergonomic cycling parts, to ease the ride and help cyclists with pain and numbness issues. SQlab was the very first brand to introduce a sit bones distance measuring tool for fitting, in the same year. SQlab became parts of the Boards and More group in 2021, who are better known for ION (apparel and Protection) in the bike industry, as well as DUOTONE and FANATIC as hardgoods brands in the kite/foil/wake boarding, windsurfing and SUP world.
20 Comments
For the way I sit on the pedals, the majority of pedals I have to force my foot to sit on the pedal correctly. I've only found one option with a q-factor and width that works for me, but they are almost $200. You can tell it's an issue because a lot of my shoes are worn inboard more than on the outside portion and I constantly find my feet hanging off the end of the pedals. I can move my feet, but then you are having to move your foot while riding if you dab or put a foot down.
These give riders that sit wider on the bike to adjust the pedal position to one that is more natural for them instead of fight to put their foot back into position. IMO it's long been necessary that we are provided more q-factor options in pedals.
I don't think Truvativ/Sram make a conversion kit for your cranks but the truvativ XR BB's do come in 2 different axel length options for 73mm BBs