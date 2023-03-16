SQlab Claims Innerbarends 2.0 Can Save Watts

Mar 16, 2023
by SQlab  
SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends

PRESS RELEASE: SQlab

SQlab designed their first Innerbarends back in 2007, and are now introducing the latest evolution of them, called 410 & 411 2.0.

Regular barends had been mainly a '90s thing, offering additional grip positions. Bars have been becoming wider and wider, and now, the Innerbarends sit almost exactly at the same spot like the outer-barends back in the time (when bars were between 580 and 600mm wide).

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends


Modern Innerbarends are very popular among bike packers and long distance racers with flat bars, as well as marathon racers (but only for training & local races, because they are forbidden by the UCI, which claims these would be "too performance enhancing").

That being said: An internal study by SQlab has shown that the power savings at a speed of 36 km/h averaged 5 %. This means 14 watts saved. Full study can be found HERE


Still, the overall looks of Innerbarends are quite polarizing.

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends


The main reasons riders use them are:
- easy change of grip position, relaxing hands, elbows and neck (also less arm pump)
- despite the changed grip position, the brake levers are permanently within reach (increased safety)
- less drag due to more aerodynamic position (especially on long straights)
- also quite useful for steep, but technically less challenging climbs (shifting more weight to the front)

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends

The two, new Innerbarend models:
410 2.0 and 411 2.0

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
Side by side comparison


SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
The 411s are more slimline & lighter, than the 410s


Important, additional updates:

A) The clamping widths were reduced, which makes them compatible with all brake levers & grips on the market.

B) Both now can be perfectly integrated with SQlab’s sportive MTB grips, namely the “711 Tech&Trail 2.0”and “7OX” grips, which makes them need even less room on the bars.

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends


How to integrate the Grips:


SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
Remove the blue shim of the Innerbarends, and the locking ring of the grips:


SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
Use the assembly paste (included in Innerbarends’ packaging), to push them onto the grips.


SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends
And mount the combo on bars, noting the max. NMs of your precious carbon bars, in case.


Because it is all about the looks, some more images:


SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends

SQlab 410 or 411 2.0 Innerbarends


SQlab 410 & 411 2.0 Innerbarends are available, now.
Pricing for both models:
44.99 USD // 39.95 EUR // 35.99 GBP

Dealer locators can be found on:
SQlab-usa.com & for rest of world: SQ-lab.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Sqlab


Must Read This Week
Revel's DH Bike Concept Has a 3D-Printed Thermoplastic Frame
48758 views
Slack Randoms: Audi's $10,000 eMTB, Top Gun Musical Bike Builds, the Fall of Rollerblading & More
43806 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
43693 views
Check Out: A Tiny Electric Pump, Sunglasses, Ergonomic Grips, & More
40613 views
First Look: Giant's Aluminum Stance E+ Uses Flex-Stays
39028 views
Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
37789 views
DH Bike Review: The Antidote Darkmatter Rides As Fast As It Looks
34961 views
Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32796 views

23 Comments

  • 10 0
 5% power savings at 36 km/h? That's ~22.5 mph, which is roughly the average speed of the TDF peloton. Who the hell is pedaling a mountain bike at that speed?
  • 1 0
 haha this is probably 3-4x the speed of an average rider climbing on singletrack
  • 3 0
 Noone to date, since they didn't have these. Now though...
  • 6 0
 Shouldn’t they be called “bar middles”?
  • 5 0
 Perfect application for the new ribbed-for-your-pleasure ODI grips!
  • 2 0
 I have the old ones on a hardtail that I use gravel riding and they are quite comfy. Don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!
  • 2 0
 I just ride with my thumbs up. This is free, and saves me 20W. Or was that because I changed lightbulbs in the house to LED ones?!?!?
  • 2 0
 "Because it is all about the looks, some more images:"

Shows no images of the barends being used.
  • 1 0
 With the old school bar ends you could stuff a lit firework in it and hey presto, FIREWORKS JAVELIN competition with your buddies. Sadly, these dont have that feature.
  • 1 0
 seems like its effectively a temporary reach adjustment for long smooth climbs. I bet you could put a hand guard on it and folks would be more accepting of it.
  • 1 0
 My car has a 160 watt engine. So if I put my bike on the roof rack with a set of these on it's more cost effective than an engine remap! I'm sold!
  • 2 1
 Not a throwback?! Grip glue and another way to get stabbed in the gut when you go OTB. Sounds old school to me, but love it!
  • 2 1
 I have no idea how would I use it, maybe some closeup of how to actually hold this?
  • 1 0
 I have the old ones on a city bike, it's similar to a brake hood on a road bike, you kind of hook your thumb and lean the crotch of your hand on it. They aren't big enough to really hold like an old school barend.
  • 1 1
 Ummmm...did you miss the pictures? Tell me you only read the articles, by telling me you only read the articles....
  • 1 0
 @handynzl: there is literally ONE picture which give you so-so idea about this, not even a closeup and few others just showing how this thing looks on the bars unused. From this picture it looks totally awkward and uncomfortable, so maybe I am missing something.
  • 2 0
 Nope
  • 1 0
 Guy looks like a T-REX on wheels
  • 1 0
 No through the headset cable routing, please. Thank you in advance.
  • 1 0
 Mountain bikers over here waiting for the 420 version to be released
  • 4 4
 Never go fully retard.
  • 1 0
 On a serious note though I can see the use, but I would be pretty scared doing an OTB with them horns on.
  • 1 1
 You just did. Get some class.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.040704
Mobile Version of Website