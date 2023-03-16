SQlab Claims Innerbarends 2.0 Can Save Watts

PRESS RELEASE: SQlab
SQlab designed their first Innerbarends back in 2007, and are now introducing the latest evolution of them, called 410 & 411 2.0.
Regular barends had been mainly a '90s thing, offering additional grip positions. Bars have been becoming wider and wider, and now, the Innerbarends sit almost exactly at the same spot like the outer-barends back in the time (when bars were between 580 and 600mm wide).
Modern Innerbarends are very popular among bike packers and long distance racers with flat bars, as well as marathon racers (but only for training & local races, because they are forbidden by the UCI, which claims these would be "too performance enhancing").
That being said: An internal study by SQlab has shown that the power savings at a speed of 36 km/h averaged 5 %. This means 14 watts saved. Full study can be found HEREStill, the overall looks of Innerbarends are quite polarizing. The main reasons riders use them are:
- easy change of grip position, relaxing hands, elbows and neck (also less arm pump)
- despite the changed grip position, the brake levers are permanently within reach (increased safety)
- less drag due to more aerodynamic position (especially on long straights)
- also quite useful for steep, but technically less challenging climbs (shifting more weight to the front)The two, new Innerbarend models:
410 2.0 and 411 2.0
Side by side comparison
The 411s are more slimline & lighter, than the 410s Important, additional updates:
A) The clamping widths were reduced, which makes them compatible with all brake levers & grips on the market.
B) Both now can be perfectly integrated with SQlab’s sportive MTB grips, namely the “711 Tech&Trail 2.0”and “7OX” grips, which makes them need even less room on the bars.How to integrate the Grips: Remove the blue shim of the Innerbarends, and the locking ring of the grips:Use the assembly paste (included in Innerbarends’ packaging), to push them onto the grips.
And mount the combo on bars, noting the max. NMs of your precious carbon bars, in case.Because it is all about the looks, some more images: SQlab 410 & 411 2.0 Innerbarends are available, now.
Pricing for both models:
44.99 USD // 39.95 EUR // 35.99 GBPDealer locators
can be found on:SQlab-usa.com
& for rest of world: SQ-lab.com
