SQlab Claims Innerbarends 2.0 Can Save Watts

PRESS RELEASE: SQlab

Still, the overall looks of Innerbarends are quite polarizing.

The main reasons riders use them are:

The two, new Innerbarend models:

410 2.0 and 411 2.0

Side by side comparison

The 411s are more slimline & lighter, than the 410s

Important, additional updates:

How to integrate the Grips:

And mount the combo on bars, noting the max. NMs of your precious carbon bars, in case.

Because it is all about the looks, some more images:

SQlab 410 & 411 2.0 Innerbarends are available, now.

Dealer locators