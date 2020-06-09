Video: Remy Metailler Takes a Lap of Squamish's Squamish Freeride Trails with the Trail Builder

Jun 9, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Squamish is full of amazing trails, and Matt Bolton has built a few of them!

Riding Poacher, Expected to Fly and Influencer is probably one of the best lap I know. Following Matt Bolton down his own trail was a tonne of fun! Jumps, drops, boner log, tech... everything you need for a tone of fun and more.

Subscribe to the channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wCbFZHCh9amfaXXI4yq_g

Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/matt_boltz/ and https://www.instagram.com/remymetailler/

New Trail Preview on Youtube

New Trail Preview on Youtube

New Trail Preview on Youtube


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
131583 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
62084 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
58925 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
51631 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
40761 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
38774 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
37933 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
32564 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Did you forget your OneUp EDC Tool at home? Wink
  • 1 0
 This guy should seriously consider making some downhill edits!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010266
Mobile Version of Website