Video: Remy Metailler Rides Squamish's Iconic Treasure Trail

Treasure Trail is considered Squamish's most technical trail. It is an amazing trail that flows really well once you connect all the features.
Here is why I just filmed it - Andrew Boyd, the builder of Treasure Trail and Pleasure Trail that I met while riding one day has just lost his house due to a wildfire. He and his wife lost everything and one of his friends set up a GoFundMe page
to help with some of the costs. Andrew has put so many hours for the bike community but also for the rock climbing and trials moto community. If you enjoyed his work, and can, feel free to donate.Disclosure: This video is not a guide on how to ride this trail. It is made to entertain you and hopefully give you a few valuable tips to elevate your riding.
These are the trails I ride in this video:
• Treasure Trail (Built by Andrew Boyd)
• Gouranga
• Gourangover
Thank you to SORCA as well for our trail network. Get your membership here: sorca.ca
