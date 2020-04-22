Video: Remy Metailler Rides Squamish's Iconic Treasure Trail

Apr 22, 2020
by Rémy Métailler  

Treasure Trail is considered Squamish's most technical trail. It is an amazing trail that flows really well once you connect all the features.

Here is why I just filmed it - Andrew Boyd, the builder of Treasure Trail and Pleasure Trail that I met while riding one day has just lost his house due to a wildfire. He and his wife lost everything and one of his friends set up a GoFundMe page to help with some of the costs. Andrew has put so many hours for the bike community but also for the rock climbing and trials moto community. If you enjoyed his work, and can, feel free to donate.

Disclosure: This video is not a guide on how to ride this trail. It is made to entertain you and hopefully give you a few valuable tips to elevate your riding.

These are the trails I ride in this video:
• Treasure Trail (Built by Andrew Boyd)
• Gouranga
• Gourangover





Thank you to SORCA as well for our trail network. Get your membership here: sorca.ca

Thanks for watching, see you on the trails or on Youtube

Regions in Article
Alice Lake & Highlands

Trails in Article
Gouranga, Treasure Trail, Gourangover

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


9 Comments

  • 6 0
 Always enjoy Remy's trail previews. Makes these super techy trails look way too easy!
  • 4 0
 "I should nose manual down this. And I do." My thoughts too, but I can't lol
  • 3 0
 That was incredible riding. Very niiiice!
  • 2 0
 Remy, do you know by any chance where I could buy same riding skills? Jenson? Smile
  • 3 0
 If you spend 10k on Jenson, I heard you get some skills with the package. I could be wrong. I could be right tooSmile
  • 2 0
 Remember, His taking it easy.. lol. Good one Remy. haha.. badass
  • 2 0
 Fully support this decision. Madd props to the 'omie
  • 2 0
 bring back skinnies! (please?)
  • 2 0
 nope

