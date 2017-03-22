Carbon Wheels That Cost Less - Taipei Cycle Show

FIRST LOOK

Buying a set of carbon fiber wheels is a good way to make two, or even three, thousand dollars disappear in an instant, often with a somewhat negligible return on your investment depending on what you've picked up and how you're using them. There are a few great carbon wheelsets out there, however, and some of them are even priced relatively decently. Square Root is a UK-based company who are hoping to add their name to that short list of companies offering carbon wheelsets that make sense, and their plan to do that is to use a consumer-direct business model that allows all of their wheelsets to retail for $1,199 USD. That's still a big chunk of cash, no doubt, but it seems pretty reasonable compared to what else is out there right now.

If you'd rather build your own wheels, the carbon rims can also be bought on their own for $399 USD across the board, and Square Root will also have a crash replacement program with pricing yet to be nailed down.


The carbon rims are manufactured in Taiwan with proprietary molds that aren't used to build anyone else's product, and every part of the build process is done by hand, from the initial lacing on. Square Root's rims come in four flavors: a cross-country 29'' rim that weighs 430-grams and has a 21mm internal width, a 27.5'' trail rim at 415-grams and an 23mm internal width, a 27.5'' enduro rim that weighs 415-grams and has an internal width of 27mm, and also a 27.5'' downhill rim that weighs 550-grams and has a 28mm internal width.

Total wheelset weighs haven't been nailed down quite yet, but I'd expect those numbers to be relatively competitive given the very reasonable claimed rim weights.


The wheels are laced up with straight-pull spokes, and they'll be hub options to fit Boost and non-Boost bikes. Square Root will begin shipping production wheelset this coming June, and customs will also have the option of adding rim decals to their order that will let them go stealth, flashy, or color-match them to their bike.




