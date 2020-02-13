Squidworx Makes Debut with Modular Flat Pedal

Feb 13, 2020
by Richard Bedford  
Squidworx Modular Flat Pedals black teal.


PRESS RELEASE: Squidworx

Squidworx is a new component company based in Whistler, BC. After 3 years of development and testing, we are ready to launch our first product, the Modular Flat Pedal.

Our pedals are designed to easily and cheaply replace damaged or worn parts, engineered so you never have too. Our unique modular design combines the strength and precision of an aluminum pedal with the impact resistance and value of a nylon composite pedal. At the same time, it offers nearly unlimited customization options.

Self-contained pins isolate impacts from the pedal body and cages. No more ripping pins out of plastic pedals or damaging the threads in your metal pedals. There are 14 stainless steel pins per side that thread into aluminum inserts which means there are no threads on the pedal body or cages to damage. Pins can also be accessed and removed from both sides and their stealth design means there are no open holes for dirt to build up and collect in.

Squidworx Modular Pedal

Self Extracting Internals
Self extracting Internals, removed with supplied tool.
Stealth Pins mean no threads on the body or cages to damage.
Stealth Pins. All threads are isolated and hidden from the pedal body and the outside world.

Extremely durable yet easily accessible and serviceable, our fully sealed internals comprise of an oversize bushing and double bearing design. The single-sided access reduces the risk of water and dirt getting into the pedal. While being self-extracting allows for quick, hassle-free servicing with the supplied tool.

Available in 12 standard colors, pedals can also be custom-built using our Pedal Configurator in over 1000 possible combinations. All custom pedals are hand-assembled in Whistler BC.

Modular Flat Pedal Details:

• Price: $160 (includes 1 spare cage, replacement cages are $5 each)
• Weight: 400g - 420g (depending on build)
• Platform material: Forged AL6061
• Profile: 12mm
• Platform: 108mm x 97mm
• Pin material: Stainless steel
• Pin height: 4mm (5.5mm option available)
• Internals: Oversize, self-extracting bushing with double outer bearings, heavy-duty Cr-Mo Axle
• Colors available: Cages are available in 12 different colors, bodies and pins are available in silver or black.

Available now from www.squidworx.bike

Squidworx Owner, Richard Bedford.

Currently, our Modular Pedal is launching with our medium-sized Base cage as standard. However, we plan to develop a range of different cages and attachments, so eventually, there will be no reason why you can't have your perfect set of pedals.

Squidworx

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Pedals Squidworx


23 Comments

  • 8 0
 So this is a 160$ set of pedals half Alu (forged, not even machined) / half Nylon, with 5$ Nylon replacement cage. So the forged half body + internals is worth 150$ ?? I'm sorry but I have a hard time justifying this price as nothing is really fancy on these pedals...
  • 5 0
 Decathlon would price them at 30€
  • 2 0
 Forged components are better than machined one, but it need to be machined anyway for the bearing, and to me it is also sand blasted. But yes it's quite expensive, maybe due to the extra assembly steps and the stocks they need to keep for every color combinaison.
  • 2 0
 Canadian Dollars, so 110 US. Still not cheap.
  • 1 0
 @MathiasBd: I get your point, but I was not referring to the superiority of machined part in this case. Most of the time, parts that are machined are way more expensive than forged ones, so I would not expect a simple forged piece of a standard Alu alloy to be as expensive as a fully machined one. And usually on high end products (like 110USD pedals as mentioned), you have forged parts that are then machined for the finishing. It may sound meaningless that is what I would expect from a 110$ set of pedals...
  • 1 0
 @Ward24: My bad Wink I did not visit their website and as it is not precised in the article, I took USD for granted
  • 2 0
 Because Squidworks doesn't operate with VP or Wellgo volumes. If you start a small component company your stuff will be expensive. Look at Burgtec... there is nothing they do better than Hope or even Superstar.
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns: Then there is an issue with the business model, don't you think? I mean, if you put things into perspective, you know before starting that it will be difficult to justify the price of half metal / half plastic, even if it is made in-house.
*And it seems only "hand assembled" in B.C, nothing about production in Canada here.
  • 10 2
 This is an idea with solid footing
  • 4 0
 Quite like the idea but they are pretty expensive - you can get one of the HT made composite flats for about $35 after all.

A pack with different inserts to tube size / concave could be cool.
  • 3 0
 Would be better if they made different sizes of plastic inserts so you can customize a small medium and large platform depending on foot size... That's what I was hoping when I first saw this.
  • 1 0
 Surely you saw the part that said 'Currently, our Modular Pedal is launching with our medium-sized Base cage as standard. However, we plan to develop a range of different cages and attachments, so eventually, there will be no reason why you can't have your perfect set of pedals'?
  • 5 0
 Squidward from Spongebob called ''those are my pedals''
  • 1 0
 What's the point beside possibility of custom color scheme? Flat pedals are not that expensive part to worry about price of changin if damaged or worned after long time of use, I think.

Imagine how it hurts when you flipped 2-color pedals in opposite sides! OCD attacks...
  • 1 0
 'No more ripping pins out of plastic pedals'... you see, this is exactly the problem that plastic pedals don't have, metal pedals would break around the thread whenever a pin was hit hard, have used plastic pedals the last 3 years and not had a single pin break off on any of my bikes, which is unheard of with metal pedals, plus you have the added benefit that plastic glances off rocks better too.

These seem just like a more awful re-hash of the old crankbrothers fail pedals that fell apart constantly, I'd rather pay $20 for plastic pedals that dont fall apart because they are whole, and I can buy 8 pairs of them for the price of these
  • 1 0
 I think you've misunderstood the problem, it's not about pins breaking or anything it's about damaging the threads in the pedal body, which I've done, many, many times, practically every pedal I've ever owned has had had knackered outside leading edge pin holes after a few months at best.
  • 5 0
 Squidward
  • 1 0
 Too little concave for my linking... just like the first Nukeproof nylon pedals the axle is higher than the rest of the pedal wich makes it hard for me to find proper grip even with longer pins or super soft shoes.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure you can save $5 by ordering all the necessary replacement parts....unless I've missed something.
  • 2 0
 Hey this is a sick idea! Good luck
  • 2 0
 Plank TON you mean!!
  • 1 0
 Oh gross
  • 1 0
 50/50 interested.

Post a Comment



