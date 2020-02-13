Squidworx Makes Debut with Modular Flat Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Squidworx

Self extracting Internals, removed with supplied tool. Stealth Pins. All threads are isolated and hidden from the pedal body and the outside world.

Modular Flat Pedal Details:



• Price: $160 (includes 1 spare cage, replacement cages are $5 each)

• Weight: 400g - 420g (depending on build)

• Platform material: Forged AL6061

• Profile: 12mm

• Platform: 108mm x 97mm

• Pin material: Stainless steel

• Pin height: 4mm (5.5mm option available)

• Internals: Oversize, self-extracting bushing with double outer bearings, heavy-duty Cr-Mo Axle

• Colors available: Cages are available in 12 different colors, bodies and pins are available in silver or black.



Available now from



Squidworx is a new component company based in Whistler, BC. After 3 years of development and testing, we are ready to launch our first product, the Modular Flat Pedal.Our pedals are designed to easily and cheaply replace damaged or worn parts, engineered so you never have too. Our unique modular design combines the strength and precision of an aluminum pedal with the impact resistance and value of a nylon composite pedal. At the same time, it offers nearly unlimited customization options.Self-contained pins isolate impacts from the pedal body and cages. No more ripping pins out of plastic pedals or damaging the threads in your metal pedals. There are 14 stainless steel pins per side that thread into aluminum inserts which means there are no threads on the pedal body or cages to damage. Pins can also be accessed and removed from both sides and their stealth design means there are no open holes for dirt to build up and collect in.Extremely durable yet easily accessible and serviceable, our fully sealed internals comprise of an oversize bushing and double bearing design. The single-sided access reduces the risk of water and dirt getting into the pedal. While being self-extracting allows for quick, hassle-free servicing with the supplied tool.Available in 12 standard colors, pedals can also be custom-built using our Pedal Configurator in over 1000 possible combinations. All custom pedals are hand-assembled in Whistler BC.Currently, our Modular Pedal is launching with our medium-sized Base cage as standard. However, we plan to develop a range of different cages and attachments, so eventually, there will be no reason why you can't have your perfect set of pedals.