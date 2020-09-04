SR Suntour's New Durolux EQ Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020

Durolux EQ Details

Wheel Size: 29" & 27.5"

Travel: 29" - 150 to 170mm, 27.5" - 160 to 180mm

Offsets: 29" - 51 and 44mm, 27.5" - 44mm

Hub Standard: Boost (15 x 110mm)

Weight: From 2120g (claimed)

Price: €639 to €759

Availability: Now

More info: srsuntour.com

The Durolux was developed in parallel with the Rux DH fork and uses 36mm diameter stanchions with stiffness and durability in mind while still having smart manufacturing details to either drop weight, with the hollow forged crown, or speed up wheel fitment and removal, with their specific QLOC axle. Once used for a few times that axle becomes incredibly quick to take in and out without the need for any tools.Quick service ports on the back of the cast magnesium lowers allow the release of any trapped air and also make it easy to keep the lower legs lubricated with 15WT oil, although it's advised to never have more than 5cc of oil in each leg, which isn't much at all. These ports require the use of a 2.5mm allen key.A bolt on fender is also available that extends both front and rear of the arch and looks to do a good job of covering the wiper seals too. Brake mounts are directly for 180mm rotors with a maximum of 203mm possible.EQ is SR Suntours new air negative spring system. Nothing revolutionary, but now a good feature that SR Suntour are adopting. Positive and negative air chambers are connected via a small transfer port in the inner stanchion wall that allows air to travel between the two as the fork moves through the travel. No need for a physical metal coil to act as the negative spring, meaning the system self equalizes and riders of all weights and setups can have a better working fork.