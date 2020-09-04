SR Suntour's New Durolux EQ Fork - Across the Pond Beaver 2020

Sep 4, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
2020 SR Suntour Durolux EQ

For 2020, SR Suntour has updated their Durolux fork with features to bring it in line with the offerings from the other suspension giants while coming in at more affordable pricepoint.

The Durolux is aimed at the harder hitting side of trail bikes through enduro to a bit of freeride and is also suitable for e-bikes.


Durolux EQ Details
Wheel Size: 29" & 27.5"
Travel: 29" - 150 to 170mm, 27.5" - 160 to 180mm
Offsets: 29" - 51 and 44mm, 27.5" - 44mm
Hub Standard: Boost (15 x 110mm)
Weight: From 2120g (claimed)
Price: €639 to €759
Availability: Now
More info: srsuntour.com


The Durolux was developed in parallel with the Rux DH fork and uses 36mm diameter stanchions with stiffness and durability in mind while still having smart manufacturing details to either drop weight, with the hollow forged crown, or speed up wheel fitment and removal, with their specific QLOC axle. Once used for a few times that axle becomes incredibly quick to take in and out without the need for any tools.

Quick service ports on the back of the cast magnesium lowers allow the release of any trapped air and also make it easy to keep the lower legs lubricated with 15WT oil, although it's advised to never have more than 5cc of oil in each leg, which isn't much at all. These ports require the use of a 2.5mm allen key.

A bolt on fender is also available that extends both front and rear of the arch and looks to do a good job of covering the wiper seals too. Brake mounts are directly for 180mm rotors with a maximum of 203mm possible.

EQ is SR Suntours new air negative spring system. Nothing revolutionary, but now a good feature that SR Suntour are adopting. Positive and negative air chambers are connected via a small transfer port in the inner stanchion wall that allows air to travel between the two as the fork moves through the travel. No need for a physical metal coil to act as the negative spring, meaning the system self equalizes and riders of all weights and setups can have a better working fork.

2020 SR Suntour Durolux EQ


2020 SR Suntour Durolux EQ
A bolt on fender attaches to mounts on the arch and lowers.
2020 SR Suntour Durolux EQ
SR Suntour's QLOC axle is a quick to use, tooless through axle system.


Air spring volume can be adjusted with spacers to achieve the desired ramp characteristics. In the case of the 170mm travel version, air spring bottom out force can be increased by around 255% from zero to the max of six volume spacers, along with increases in spring force all along the spring curve.

The damper is available in R2C2, RC2 and RC versions, all using SR Suntour's Piston Compensator System. For the R2C2 cartridge in the top fork adjustable high and low speed compression and rebound are on offer. The high speed adjustment has 5 and 4 settings for the compression and rebound respectively. The low speed adjusters have more clicks for tuning with 18 and 28 available for the compression and rebound.

Forks are available in gloss and matt black and gloss white and in both 29" and 27.5" options with varying offsets and travels. Compared to the RockShox Lyrik and Fox 36 the Durolux comes in at 9mm longer axle to crown.

2020 SR Suntour Durolux EQ
The EQ, or Equalizer, is a twin chamber system for the air spring with a small transfer port between the positive and negative chambers. Similar to what we see on most other air sprung forks.
2020 SR Suntour Durolux EQ
Different damper adjustability levels are available, with the top R2C2 damper having high and low speed compression and rebound adjustability.



29 Comments

  • 4 1
 since Suntour is way less prone to squeaking the beak, I'd take this over 38's all day long. Or the EXT, but that's another league.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't this fork not introduced a long time ago? I remember an article on another page and when i was looking for a new fork a few weeks ago it was nowhere to buy. Two days ago I was looking again and there have been the first one on stock. So really long time between introduction and time to buy.
  • 4 0
 Seems pretty good from a typically thorough NSMB perspective: nsmb.com/articles/sr-suntour-durolux-eq
  • 5 1
 ...gee-whiz SR Suntour, the same inspiring graphics/color scheme...
  • 1 0
 Clearly haven't figured out that, looks>features
  • 1 1
 "Once used for a few times that axle becomes incredibly quick to take in and out without the need for any tools."

The real question is how does it cope with an impact. Yes, it's not a common occurence to smack anything right there, but it does happen, my forks have scars there to prove it. And it would suck to end a ride because the end of your axle gets broken off in a small crash. That end part doesn't seem durable enough to take anything more than a glancing blow.
  • 1 0
 It doesn't seem anymore exposed in that first riding picture than what the Fox or RS quick releases offer. If you snap the end of it off, I'm guessing you've had a bad day and most likely are experiencing other dirt impact related symptoms as well.
  • 1 0
 Ask Tracy or Mick, Max Schuhmann or all their other pro riders... Big Grin
  • 3 1
 I wonder if the damper still makes squishy sounds like something dying inside
  • 1 0
 No, not for a past two years or so.
  • 4 0
 I actually miss forks with squishy damping sounds...I think it must be the nostalgia of old Marzocchi forks that I miss. Where do you ride in Turkey?
  • 1 0
 @arna86: I've still got a Marzocchi 66 that I like to give a good squish every once in a while.
  • 1 0
 @arna86: I'm riding in my hometown, Bursa/Uludağ dh track
  • 1 0
 @jackfunk: I had x fusion metric and that thing was squishy Big Grin i like that sound but suntours are a bit too much
  • 2 0
 @Noeserd: lucky you! I'd love to visit Bursa someday
  • 1 0
 @forropinchado: I would love to host you, Uludağ is a very good natural track, Double black if i remember correctly. Sadly there is only one continous line around 4.5 5km, no options
  • 2 0
 I wish single crown forks were manufactured in 20mm axle
  • 1 0
 I think the formula selva can be specced with that.
  • 5 0
 You would have loved 2000-2010
  • 1 0
 @browner: did more flex become cool in 2011?
  • 2 0
 My current durolux is great! Exciting things from SR Suntour
  • 1 0
 I hope they update the Rux with the EQ spring right away. That's the fork I'm looking to put on a new DH build next year.
  • 1 0
 "Similar to what we see on most other air sprung forks."

Don't you mean "exactly the same" instead of "similar"?
  • 1 0
 They also make decent paint
  • 1 0
 Fork works well/very smooth just not a fan of the axle QR
  • 1 0
 R2C2 damper? These are not the forks you are looking for
  • 2 1
 I'd tap that
  • 6 0
 Use that joke on a new press fit BB standard article.
  • 1 3
 wow! you inteoduced some features! Ups, just joking

Post a Comment



